12/22/16
- For Sale: 1st cutting Alfalfa/Grass hay, approx. 700-800 lb bales, asking $35 a bale. Call 851-0328 Pavillion area
- For Sale: 22 PT Taurus, asking $200 or trade for a hunting rifle. Call 801-599-4924
- For Sale: (2) small metal livestock troughs; (2) large metal livestock troughs; 4×6 home built box trailer; older Chevy short box trailer; Yorkshire/Poodle Mix puppy, 1 yr old, male, asking $100; Chihuahua/Jack Russell mix puppy, 1 yr old, male, asking $100; ’72 Frolic Camp Trailer, duel axle, Bumper Pull, asking $300; electric dehydrators; electric turkey roasters; (6-8) metal barrels, with tire tops. Call Kathy 797-9616 Thermopolis
- For Sale: ’99 Honda Accord, asking $2,200 obo. Call 851-4985
12/21/16
- For Sale: Washburn acoustic guitar, excellent condition, with stand & soft case, asking $250; 4×8 trailer, single axle, with removable side rails, asking $250. Call 240-0428
- For Sale: Taurus PT 111, 9mm, new with box, asking $285. Call 856-8269
- For Sale: queen bedroom set, including vintage dresser, headboard, frame & night stand, asking $350; Love seat, excellent condition, asking $100; microwave, asking $10; (3) vintage suitcases, asking $50 each; (2) Macramé Lawn Chairs, asking $10 each. Call 856-5310
- For Sale: Winchester model 70 Feather weight, .243, with 3×9 Burris scope, asking $650. Call 349-0405
December 20, 2016
- For Sale: Model 700 rifle, 243 win mag, with 2-9 Simmons scope, asking $375. Call 231-0317 before 9pm
- For Sale: 27’ Sierra winter package 4 seasons, excellent condition $2,800. 2005 Bonneville $2,800. 1979 Ford 1 ton flatbed. 231-9494
- Want to Buy: 16 gauge shotgun. 240-1841
- For Sale: Horse hay, reasonable price. 1000 N Smith Rd, Riverton. 856-5855
- For Sale: Pickup water tank, medium size, new hose & valve. $100. 435-669-7757 Lander
- FREE: used electric cook stove. Lower element is out. 840-6377 or 438-3633
- For Sale: 88 Chevy 1 ton 4×4, $2,250. 75K miles on new 454 engine. 921-4880
- For Sale: Ice skates, various sizes. Computer desk w/ hutch $75. Black leather coat $75. Call 431-9956
12/19/16
- For Sale: 264 win mag Remington sender SF2 model, with muzzle break, 6×18 vortex crossfire scope, asking $1,200 obo. Call or text 921-8702
- Looking For: chicken plucker; For Sale: Cocoa Cola popcorn popper, asking $50; 5’ Rock Water tower, asking $50. Call 330-8417
- For Sale: Left handed savage model 110 predator rifle, chambered in 6.5-284, has camo stock, redding reloading dies, 50 new brass, some loaded ammunition, asking $600. Call 245-2248
- For Sale: 12’ Flat bottom aluminum boat, with two electric trolling motors, and a set of oars, asking $350 obo. Call 431-1806
- For Sale: Smith & Wesson 38 Police Special, trigger lock, with kit, and 275 ammo; Queen size quilt; new micro fiber blankets; (2) queen heating pads; Slice-O-Matic; pressure cooker; (20 pair) slacks, size 16p; set of dishes, white in color; VHS tapes; Blouses, size medium; (2) bath mats; Iphone 5C, asking $35. Call 921-2838
- For Sale: 18’ Big Bubba car hauler, excellent shape, asking $1,750; ’00 Yamaha Kodiak 400, low miles, good shape, asking $4,500; Yacht 2 place tilt snow machine trailer, asking $700; small well insulated older camper, remodeled, new stove, new tires, asking $1,500. Call 857-6826