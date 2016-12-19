To place you deal on the dial, call 307-856-2252 or 307-856-7908 between 9:05 and 9:30 a.m. and 307-463-2951 between 10:07 and 10:30 a.m. Monday Through Friday.

“Deals on the Dial” is brought to you by “Clark’s Meat House” on KVOW 1450 AM and “Brentlee Homes”on KDNO 101.7 FM. Check out their websites at www.clarksmeathouse.com and www.brentleehomes.com



Be sure to listen for “Deals on the Dial” every weekday from 9:05 to 9:30 a.m., hosted by Rebecca Pitt, on KVOW 1450 and 9:40 am, on KTAK 93.9, hosted by Larry Heron and then again from 10: 07 to 10:30 am with Rebecca on KDNO 101.7!! “Deals on the Dial is the place for non-commercial advertisers to buy, sell, trade, or locate FREE!

You may submit items for “Deals on the Dial” by e-mail @ deals@wrrnetwork.com, by filling out the submission form on the website, wrrnetwork.com under the submissions tab, by fax at 307-856-0252, you can drop your list off at the studios, or you can participate over the phone during the KVOW & KDNO shows only.

12/22/16

For Sale: 1st cutting Alfalfa/Grass hay, approx. 700-800 lb bales, asking $35 a bale. Call 851-0328 Pavillion area

For Sale: 22 PT Taurus, asking $200 or trade for a hunting rifle. Call 801-599-4924

For Sale: (2) small metal livestock troughs; (2) large metal livestock troughs; 4×6 home built box trailer; older Chevy short box trailer; Yorkshire /Poodle Mix puppy, 1 yr old, male, asking $100; Chihuahua /Jack Russell mix puppy, 1 yr old, male, asking $100; ’72 Frolic Camp Trailer, duel axle, Bumper Pull, asking $300; electric dehydrators; electric turkey roasters; (6-8) metal barrels, with tire tops. Call Kathy 797-9616 Thermopolis

metal livestock troughs; metal livestock troughs; built box trailer; Chevy short box trailer; /Poodle Mix puppy, 1 yr old, male, asking $100; /Jack Russell mix puppy, 1 yr old, male, asking $100; Camp Trailer, duel axle, Bumper Pull, asking $300; dehydrators; turkey roasters; barrels, with tire tops. Call Kathy 797-9616 Thermopolis For Sale: ’99 Honda Accord, asking $2,200 obo. Call 851-4985

12/21/16

For Sale: Washburn acoustic guitar, excellent condition, with stand & soft case, asking $250; 4×8 trailer , single axle, with removable side rails, asking $250. Call 240-0428

acoustic guitar, excellent condition, with stand & soft case, asking $250; , single axle, with removable side rails, asking $250. Call 240-0428 For Sale: Taurus PT 111, 9mm, new with box, asking $285. Call 856-8269

For Sale: queen bedroom set, including vintage dresser, headboard, frame & night stand, asking $350; Love seat, excellent condition, asking $100; microwave , asking $10; (3) vintage suitcases, asking $50 each; (2) Macramé Lawn Chairs, asking $10 each. Call 856-5310

bedroom set, including vintage dresser, headboard, frame & night stand, asking $350; seat, excellent condition, asking $100; , asking $10; suitcases, asking $50 each; Lawn Chairs, asking $10 each. Call 856-5310 For Sale: Winchester model 70 Feather weight, .243, with 3×9 Burris scope, asking $650. Call 349-0405

December 20, 2016

For Sale: Model 700 rifle, 243 win mag, with 2-9 Simmons scope, asking $375. Call 231-0317 before 9pm

For Sale: 27’ Sierra winter package 4 seasons, excellent condition $2,800. 2005 Bonneville $2,800. 1979 Ford 1 ton flatbed. 231-9494

Want to Buy: 16 gauge shotgun. 240-1841

For Sale: Horse hay, reasonable price. 1000 N Smith Rd, Riverton. 856-5855

For Sale: Pickup water tank, medium size, new hose & valve. $100. 435-669-7757 Lander

FREE: used electric cook stove. Lower element is out. 840-6377 or 438-3633

For Sale: 88 Chevy 1 ton 4×4, $2,250. 75K miles on new 454 engine. 921-4880

For Sale: Ice skates, various sizes. Computer desk w/ hutch $75. Black leather coat $75. Call 431-9956

12/19/16