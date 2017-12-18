Deals on the Dial Week of 12/18/17

December 19, 2017

  • For Sale:  Three collectible Budweiser beer mugs, sold as a set only $50.  Three ladies fleece jackets, sixe 2x.  Never worn.  Tan, blue and white, $15 each.  One ladies fleece jacket, size large, green, very good condition, $15.  Three baseball style t-shirts, log sleeves, size XL, tan/brown and blue/dark blue and red/grey, all three for $10.  856-0993
  • For Sale:  New 70 Winchester 257 Roberts shotgun, $700.  332-9573
  • WANTED:  Two bunnies for Christmas.  421-2770
  • For Sale:  Large Igloo dog house, like new $100 obo.  856-1382
  • For Sale:  12 gauge pump shotgun, $250.  9mm pistol $400. 330-3104
  • For Rent or Sale:  3 bedroom mobile home in Lander, fenced.  $700/mo plus utilities, $700 deposit.  349-3963 no texts
  • For Sale:  Remmington Enfield Model 1917 30-06 rifle.  Manufactured in 1918, excellent condition, includes authentic canvas scabbard, $1,500 obo.  New, lever action 30-30 Centennial rifle, Winchester Model 94, 1818-1968, Land of Lincoln Illinois Sesquicentennial, gold plated but plate, trigger, hammer, leather ring and medallion embedded in the stock, $500 obo.   New leather bomber flight jacket, black, insulated liner, Raindeer-rainproof, Type C, medium, commercial pilot jacket, $450 obo.  840-2084
  • For Sale:  Infant bed, white in color, mattress in excellent condition, $50.  Men’s Tan leather coat w/ white sleeves, very nice, 38R $400.  Warm pair men’s shoes, size 10 ½ med, $20 obo.  469-371-8732 Thermopolis
  • For Sale:  Jones & Shiffman surface grinder, 18” throw.  851-5599
  • For Sale:  Snowmobile boots, size 10, great condition, $50.  Snow boots, size 9, $20.  714-6335 or 329-6331
  • For Sale:  Savage 17 HMR, 24” heavy barrel with 17 HMR Cabelas scope, $350 with ammo and scope.  Remington 7400 .308 with Nikon scope, $275 w/ scope & brass.  619-517-7810

 

