December 19, 2017
- For Sale: Three collectible Budweiser beer mugs, sold as a set only $50. Three ladies fleece jackets, sixe 2x. Never worn. Tan, blue and white, $15 each. One ladies fleece jacket, size large, green, very good condition, $15. Three baseball style t-shirts, log sleeves, size XL, tan/brown and blue/dark blue and red/grey, all three for $10. 856-0993
- For Sale: New 70 Winchester 257 Roberts shotgun, $700. 332-9573
- WANTED: Two bunnies for Christmas. 421-2770
- For Sale: Large Igloo dog house, like new $100 obo. 856-1382
- For Sale: 12 gauge pump shotgun, $250. 9mm pistol $400. 330-3104
- For Rent or Sale: 3 bedroom mobile home in Lander, fenced. $700/mo plus utilities, $700 deposit. 349-3963 no texts
- For Sale: Remmington Enfield Model 1917 30-06 rifle. Manufactured in 1918, excellent condition, includes authentic canvas scabbard, $1,500 obo. New, lever action 30-30 Centennial rifle, Winchester Model 94, 1818-1968, Land of Lincoln Illinois Sesquicentennial, gold plated but plate, trigger, hammer, leather ring and medallion embedded in the stock, $500 obo. New leather bomber flight jacket, black, insulated liner, Raindeer-rainproof, Type C, medium, commercial pilot jacket, $450 obo. 840-2084
- For Sale: Infant bed, white in color, mattress in excellent condition, $50. Men’s Tan leather coat w/ white sleeves, very nice, 38R $400. Warm pair men’s shoes, size 10 ½ med, $20 obo. 469-371-8732 Thermopolis
- For Sale: Jones & Shiffman surface grinder, 18” throw. 851-5599
- For Sale: Snowmobile boots, size 10, great condition, $50. Snow boots, size 9, $20. 714-6335 or 329-6331
- For Sale: Savage 17 HMR, 24” heavy barrel with 17 HMR Cabelas scope, $350 with ammo and scope. Remington 7400 .308 with Nikon scope, $275 w/ scope & brass. 619-517-7810