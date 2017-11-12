To place your deal on the dial, call 307-856-2252 or 307-856-7908 between 9:15 and 9:30 a.m. and 307-463-2951 between 10:10 and 10:30 a.m. Monday Through Friday.
Be sure to listen for “Deals on the Dial” every weekday from 9:15 to 9:30 a.m., on KVOW 1450 and 9:40 am, on KTAK 93.9, and then again from 10: 07 to 10:30 am on KDNO 101.7!! “Deals on the Dial is the place for non-commercial advertisers to buy, sell, trade, or locate FREE!
You may submit items for “Deals on the Dial” by e-mail @ deals@wrrnetwork.com, by filling out the submission form on the website, wrrnetwork.com under the submissions tab, by fax at 307-856-0252, you can drop your list off at the studios, or you can participate over the phone during the KVOW & KDNO shows only.
December 14, 2017
- For Sale: Savage 17 HMR with 17 HMR Cabelas scope. Remington 7400 .308 with Nikon scope. Ammo for both. 619-517-7810
- For Sale: Remote control hot air balloon, 25’ tall, red & white. $2,000. 208-654-0039
- For Sale: Winchester Model 483 in 218B caliber. 100 round ammo reloading set. $400. 349-7825
- For Sale: 1995 Jeep Sahara. Starts and runs well. Mickey Thompson tires & rims. $8,200. 330-7224
- For Sale: 1998 Buick Century, 98,000 miles. $3,200. 349-0778 or 330-3369
- For Sale: 1987 Mercury Grand Marquis LS. Dependable, comfortable and well maintained. $2,000. 851-7211
- For Sale: 2006 F650 flatbed, cumming motor. 20’ stock trailer, center door, new tires. 231-9494
- For Rent: 3 bedroom, 2 bath. 3 miles south of Riverton. All utilities paid. 231-4305 or 856-6682
- For Sale: 2005 GMC 2500 pickup, 58,000 miles, with camper shell. 851-8069
- For Sale or Rent: 3 bedroom, 2 bath trailer in Lander. Plenty of parking, fenced yard, shed, washer & dryer included. Located near the middles school. Rent is $700/month with $600 deposit, renter pays utilities. No pets. 349-3963
- For Sale: .45 Judge pistol, shoots 45 or 410’s, $480 obo. Also 1 man 8” auger, $125. 258-5055
- For Sale: Approximately 3 cords of blocked firewood, $250. Take all, you pick up. 709-5211
- For Sale: 20 gauge shotgun Winchester model 1300, 28” barrel, $325. 1990 Chevy ½ ton single cab with snow plow blade. $4,000. 349-9790
- For Sale: Post hole digger attachment for Ford 8N tractor, $100 obo. 334-233-6273
- For Sale: Skull mount 6×6 elk on walnut shield. No weathering or fading. Unofficial Boone & Crocket score is 309, $125. 856-3509
- For Sale: 2011 GMC Canyon Crew Cab SLT 4×4. Leather heated seats. 50,500 miles. V8 engine. Tow package, off road package, running boards, bed cover, bed liner. Very nice condition. $21,000. 856-5665
- For Sale: 33x1250x15 General Grabber tires mounted on 12 aluminum mags, less than 1,000 miles. Will fit Jeep and ½ ton Ford pickup, will fit disc brakes, $1,200. 235x75R15 Goodyear Workhorse radial tires mounted on 8” black spoke wheels, more than 50% tread. Will fit Jeep & ½ ton Ford pickup, will fit disc brakes, $400. 850-6676 or 850-6678 ask for Squeek
- For Sale: Savage 30.30 bolt action rifle. Excellent condition. $300. 431-6413