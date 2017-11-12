Deals on the Dial – Week of 12/11/17

To place your deal on the dial, call 307-856-2252 or  307-856-7908 between 9:15 and 9:30 a.m. and 307-463-2951 between 10:10 and 10:30 a.m. Monday Through Friday.

Be sure to listen for “Deals on the Dial” every weekday from 9:15 to 9:30 a.m., on KVOW 1450 and 9:40 am, on KTAK 93.9, and then again from 10: 07 to 10:30 am on KDNO 101.7!!  “Deals on the Dial is the place for non-commercial advertisers to buy, sell, trade, or locate FREE!

You may submit items for “Deals on the Dial” by e-mail @ deals@wrrnetwork.com, by filling out the submission form on the website, wrrnetwork.com under the submissions tab, by fax at 307-856-0252, you can drop your list off at the studios, or you can participate over the phone during the KVOW & KDNO shows only.

 

December 14, 2017

  • For Sale:  Savage 17 HMR with 17 HMR Cabelas scope.  Remington 7400 .308 with Nikon scope.  Ammo for both.  619-517-7810
  • For Sale:  Remote control hot air balloon, 25’ tall, red & white.  $2,000.  208-654-0039
  • For Sale:  Winchester Model 483 in 218B caliber.  100 round ammo reloading set. $400.  349-7825
  • For Sale:  1995 Jeep Sahara.  Starts and runs well.  Mickey Thompson tires & rims.  $8,200.  330-7224
  • For Sale:  1998 Buick Century, 98,000 miles.  $3,200.  349-0778 or 330-3369
  • For Sale:  1987 Mercury Grand Marquis LS.  Dependable, comfortable and well maintained.  $2,000.  851-7211
  • For Sale:  2006 F650 flatbed, cumming motor.  20’ stock trailer, center door, new tires.  231-9494
  • For Rent:  3 bedroom, 2 bath.  3 miles south of Riverton.  All utilities paid.  231-4305 or 856-6682
  • For Sale:  2005 GMC 2500 pickup, 58,000 miles, with camper shell.  851-8069
  • For Sale or Rent:  3 bedroom, 2 bath trailer in Lander.  Plenty of parking, fenced yard, shed, washer & dryer included.  Located near the middles school.  Rent is $700/month with $600 deposit, renter pays utilities.  No pets.  349-3963
  • For Sale:  .45 Judge pistol, shoots 45 or 410’s, $480 obo.  Also 1 man 8” auger, $125.  258-5055
  • For Sale:  Approximately 3 cords of blocked firewood, $250.  Take all, you pick up.  709-5211
  • For Sale:  20 gauge shotgun Winchester model 1300, 28” barrel, $325.  1990 Chevy  ½ ton single cab with snow plow blade.  $4,000.  349-9790
  • For Sale:  Post hole digger attachment for Ford 8N tractor, $100 obo.  334-233-6273
  • For Sale:  Skull mount 6×6 elk on walnut shield.  No weathering or fading.  Unofficial Boone & Crocket score is 309, $125.  856-3509
  • For Sale:  2011 GMC Canyon Crew Cab SLT 4×4.  Leather heated seats.  50,500 miles.  V8 engine.  Tow package, off road package, running boards, bed cover, bed liner.  Very nice condition.  $21,000.  856-5665
  • For Sale:  33x1250x15 General Grabber tires  mounted on 12 aluminum mags, less than 1,000 miles.  Will fit Jeep and ½ ton Ford pickup, will fit disc brakes, $1,200.  235x75R15 Goodyear Workhorse radial tires mounted on 8” black spoke wheels, more than 50% tread.  Will fit Jeep & ½ ton Ford pickup, will fit disc brakes, $400.  850-6676 or 850-6678 ask for Squeek
  • For Sale:  Savage 30.30 bolt action rifle.  Excellent condition. $300.  431-6413

Leave a Reply