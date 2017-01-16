To place you deal on the dial, call 307-856-2252 or 307-856-7908 between 9:05 and 9:30 a.m. and 307-463-2951 between 10:07 and 10:30 a.m. Monday Through Friday.
“Deals on the Dial” is brought to you by “Clark’s Meat House” on KVOW 1450 AM and “Brentlee Homes”on KDNO 101.7 FM. Check out their websites at www.clarksmeathouse.com and www.brentleehomes.com
Be sure to listen for “Deals on the Dial” every weekday from 9:05 to 9:30 a.m., hosted by Rebecca Pitt, on KVOW 1450 and 9:40 am, on KTAK 93.9, hosted by Larry Heron and then again from 10: 07 to 10:30 am with Rebecca on KDNO 101.7!! “Deals on the Dial is the place for non-commercial advertisers to buy, sell, trade, or locate FREE!
You may submit items for “Deals on the Dial” by e-mail @ deals@wrrnetwork.com, by filling out the submission form on the website, wrrnetwork.com under the submissions tab, by fax at 307-856-0252, you can drop your list off at the studios, or you can participate over the phone during the KVOW & KDNO shows only.
1/16/17
- For Sale: Manual ice auger, asking $35; wooden double bed, with iron rails, asking $60; 6-drawer dresser, asking $45. Call 240-0901
- For Sale: 22” snowblower, 5 hp, self propelled, great condition, asking $400 obo. Call 857-1606
- Looking For: (2) tires, size 15/70/R15. Call 315-2526 Riverton
- For Sale: “Dayton” Woodstove, with blower, ready to go, nice condition, asking $275 obo. Call 850-4880 or 851-4984
- For Sale: ’60 Chevy Apache pickup, ¾ ton, 4-wheel drive, side step, long box, asking $3,500. Call 360-3228
- For Sale: 6’ pine picnic table, asking $120. Call 857-4375
- For Sale: ’99 Polaris 400, runs great; Kenmore washer & dryer, asking $400 for pair; Couch, asking $100; White leather love seat, asking $25; Full size bed, box springs & frame, asking $50; Table & (4) chairs, asking $75; For Rent: Double Wide trailer, remodeled & clean, in Lander, asking $1,100 a month plus deposit. Call 349-6813
- For Sale: ’72 17’ Frolic Camp Trailer, 2 axles, needs TLC, asking $300obo; Chevy short box trailer, home-built, asking $400 obo; 4×6 home-built trailer, asking $100; Yorkie/poodle mix pup, 1 ½ yrs old, house broken, updated on shots, asking $100 obo; Chihuahua/Jack Russell mix pup, 1 ½ yrs old, asking $100 obo; Looking For: dozen laying hens; female orange tiger kitten. Call Kathy 797-9616 Thermopolis