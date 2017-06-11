Deals on the Dial – Week of 11/6/17

To place your deal on the dial, call 307-856-2252 or  307-856-7908 between 9:15 and 9:30 a.m. and 307-463-2951 between 10:10 and 10:30 a.m. Monday Through Friday.

Be sure to listen for “Deals on the Dial” every weekday from 9:15 to 9:30 a.m., on KVOW 1450 and 9:40 am, on KTAK 93.9, and then again from 10: 07 to 10:30 am on KDNO 101.7!!  “Deals on the Dial is the place for non-commercial advertisers to buy, sell, trade, or locate FREE!

You may submit items for “Deals on the Dial” by e-mail @ deals@wrrnetwork.com, by filling out the submission form on the website, wrrnetwork.com under the submissions tab, by fax at 307-856-0252, you can drop your list off at the studios, or you can participate over the phone during the KVOW & KDNO shows only.

November 7, 2017

  • 1989 F150 4×4 regular cab, 8’ bed.  5 liter fuel injected, 5 speed.  Has a receiver hitch.  $2,500.  921-1186 Thermopolis.
  • For Sale:  16×6 gooseneck stock trailer.  $8,500.  240-0093
  • For Sale:  2002 Car hauling trailer with ramps & tandem axle wheels, nice condition.  2002 Sunnybrook camper, 32’, 2 slide-outs.  850-5506
  • For Sale:  1beef, Black Angus, 800 lbs, grass pasture hay & corn.  $1.20/lb live weight.  330-7224

November 6, 2017

  • For Sale:  6×6 elk rack, European mount $200.  5×5 elk mount on plaque, $100.  349-6813
  • FREE to anyone who will remove it, 10 ft cattle guard, located at Hwy 287, 4 miles outside of Lander.  Call 272-4215
  • For Rent:  2 trailers, 10 miles west of Riverton.  2 bedroom, 1 bath.  No pets.  Renter pays electric.  857-7058
  • For Sale:  New Taurus 44 mag pistol with 2 boxes of shells & nylon holster $500 or will trade for 22 semi automatic pistol of equal value.  857-0930 ask for Rip.
  • For Sale:  4 tires with good tread.  Michelin LTX all-terrain.  Size 275/65/R18.  $200 obo.  840-2949
  • For Sale:  Mini Aussie & Jack Russell puppies, 9 weeks old.  2 males.  Dew claws, tails & first shots done.  Love kids, easily trained, about 15 lbs.  Love to travel and receive cuddles.  $200.  851-8134
  • For Sale:  1974 Pole Cat truck $3,000.  Mobile home axles $150.  Pickup utility box, 8 ft.  1978 International truck with 549 gas engine, $2,000.  Flute $150.  431-7193 or 388-2265
  • For Sale:  Used 4.10 shotgun, single barrel, $100.  330-3104
  • For Sale:  1979 Camper, Mala.  Good condition, good tires, needs propane tanks, self contained, needs minor work.  $400 obo.  460-8450
  • For Rent:  In Riverton, 2 bedroom, 1 bath, renter pays utilites.  709-5055 or 856-5055
  • 1998 GMC ¾ ton, extended cab, long box with tool box.  One owner, regularly serviced, no accidents, high road miles.  Motor & transmission work good.  Must see to appreciate.  $4,000 obo.  856-7728
  • For Sale:  1 ton pickup rear end.  Smaller pickup camper shell fits S-10 Chevy or Ranger, has locks.  Bumpers & flatbeds.  388-2417
  • FREE:  Rabbits & hutches.  330-5968
  • For Sale:  Compound bow w/case & arrows $250.  1983 Honda 3 wheeler $1,000.  2002 Subaru Outback, $1,500.  Remington 600 .308 with scope $750.  Winchester lever action 30-40 Craig Model 1895 $1,000.  For Rent:  3 bedroom trailer $800/month.  349-6813
  • For Sale:  1980 F350 dually flatbed, 4 speed, 351.  335-8750 ask for George
  • For Sale:  Male Shih-tzu/Toy Poodle puppy, 6 weeks old, brown & black.  Approx 8 lbs as an adult.  $300.  388-2265
  • For Sale:  Oxyacetylene torch, $100.  MillerMatic 200 wire feed welder $650.  2002 16’ tilt bed trailer, $2,500.  4 season 8’ self contained pop up campter $650.  240-0452
  • For Sale:  16×80 Champion mobile home, 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms.  Like new carpet, new roof & windows.  Central air.  Large kitchen.  All appliances including washer & dryer.  851-1124
  • For Sale:  3rd cutting alfalfa hay in small bales.  $170/ton.  Bruce Jacobson 856-6176
  • For Sale:  Silvertone banjo, $300.  240-1688
  • 2001 Chevy Stepside 2wd, extended cab, runs good, $2,500 obo.  Brit.  851-8106
  • 1985 Fireball camper gooseneck, sleeps 6, 5th wheel, $4,000 obo.  240-1688
  • For Rent:  Unfurnished room.  No heavy drinkers, no pets, no parties, smoking outside only.  $450/month, plus $200 deposit, cash only, non refundable.  240-7682

Leave a Reply