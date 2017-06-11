To place your deal on the dial, call 307-856-2252 or 307-856-7908 between 9:15 and 9:30 a.m. and 307-463-2951 between 10:10 and 10:30 a.m. Monday Through Friday.
Be sure to listen for “Deals on the Dial” every weekday from 9:15 to 9:30 a.m., on KVOW 1450 and 9:40 am, on KTAK 93.9, and then again from 10: 07 to 10:30 am on KDNO 101.7!! “Deals on the Dial is the place for non-commercial advertisers to buy, sell, trade, or locate FREE!
You may submit items for “Deals on the Dial” by e-mail @ deals@wrrnetwork.com, by filling out the submission form on the website, wrrnetwork.com under the submissions tab, by fax at 307-856-0252, you can drop your list off at the studios, or you can participate over the phone during the KVOW & KDNO shows only.
November 7, 2017
- 1989 F150 4×4 regular cab, 8’ bed. 5 liter fuel injected, 5 speed. Has a receiver hitch. $2,500. 921-1186 Thermopolis.
- For Sale: 16×6 gooseneck stock trailer. $8,500. 240-0093
- For Sale: 2002 Car hauling trailer with ramps & tandem axle wheels, nice condition. 2002 Sunnybrook camper, 32’, 2 slide-outs. 850-5506
- For Sale: 1beef, Black Angus, 800 lbs, grass pasture hay & corn. $1.20/lb live weight. 330-7224
November 6, 2017
- For Sale: 6×6 elk rack, European mount $200. 5×5 elk mount on plaque, $100. 349-6813
- FREE to anyone who will remove it, 10 ft cattle guard, located at Hwy 287, 4 miles outside of Lander. Call 272-4215
- For Rent: 2 trailers, 10 miles west of Riverton. 2 bedroom, 1 bath. No pets. Renter pays electric. 857-7058
- For Sale: New Taurus 44 mag pistol with 2 boxes of shells & nylon holster $500 or will trade for 22 semi automatic pistol of equal value. 857-0930 ask for Rip.
- For Sale: 4 tires with good tread. Michelin LTX all-terrain. Size 275/65/R18. $200 obo. 840-2949
- For Sale: Mini Aussie & Jack Russell puppies, 9 weeks old. 2 males. Dew claws, tails & first shots done. Love kids, easily trained, about 15 lbs. Love to travel and receive cuddles. $200. 851-8134
- For Sale: 1974 Pole Cat truck $3,000. Mobile home axles $150. Pickup utility box, 8 ft. 1978 International truck with 549 gas engine, $2,000. Flute $150. 431-7193 or 388-2265
- For Sale: Used 4.10 shotgun, single barrel, $100. 330-3104
- For Sale: 1979 Camper, Mala. Good condition, good tires, needs propane tanks, self contained, needs minor work. $400 obo. 460-8450
- For Rent: In Riverton, 2 bedroom, 1 bath, renter pays utilites. 709-5055 or 856-5055
- 1998 GMC ¾ ton, extended cab, long box with tool box. One owner, regularly serviced, no accidents, high road miles. Motor & transmission work good. Must see to appreciate. $4,000 obo. 856-7728
- For Sale: 1 ton pickup rear end. Smaller pickup camper shell fits S-10 Chevy or Ranger, has locks. Bumpers & flatbeds. 388-2417
- FREE: Rabbits & hutches. 330-5968
- For Sale: Compound bow w/case & arrows $250. 1983 Honda 3 wheeler $1,000. 2002 Subaru Outback, $1,500. Remington 600 .308 with scope $750. Winchester lever action 30-40 Craig Model 1895 $1,000. For Rent: 3 bedroom trailer $800/month. 349-6813
- For Sale: 1980 F350 dually flatbed, 4 speed, 351. 335-8750 ask for George
- For Sale: Male Shih-tzu/Toy Poodle puppy, 6 weeks old, brown & black. Approx 8 lbs as an adult. $300. 388-2265
- For Sale: Oxyacetylene torch, $100. MillerMatic 200 wire feed welder $650. 2002 16’ tilt bed trailer, $2,500. 4 season 8’ self contained pop up campter $650. 240-0452
- For Sale: 16×80 Champion mobile home, 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms. Like new carpet, new roof & windows. Central air. Large kitchen. All appliances including washer & dryer. 851-1124
- For Sale: 3rd cutting alfalfa hay in small bales. $170/ton. Bruce Jacobson 856-6176
- For Sale: Silvertone banjo, $300. 240-1688
- 2001 Chevy Stepside 2wd, extended cab, runs good, $2,500 obo. Brit. 851-8106
- 1985 Fireball camper gooseneck, sleeps 6, 5th wheel, $4,000 obo. 240-1688
- For Rent: Unfurnished room. No heavy drinkers, no pets, no parties, smoking outside only. $450/month, plus $200 deposit, cash only, non refundable. 240-7682