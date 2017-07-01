To place your deal on the dial, call 307-856-2252 or 307-856-7908 between 9:15 and 9:30 a.m. and 307-463-2951 between 10:10 and 10:30 a.m. Monday Through Friday.
November 27, 2017
- For Sale: Tan leather coat with white sleeves, 38 regular $400 obo. Infant bed $50. Dryer, needs heating element, $50 obo. 469-371-8732
- For Sale: The original bar counter from the El Toro restaurant in Hudson. 26’ long, has been cut into 14’ and 12’ sections with some work the wood top could be beautiful again. Make an offer. 438-1284
- For Sale: Brand new RV Cover fits a 28’ 5th wheel toy hauler, $100. Also, Double load locks for semi, $50. 329-6331
- For Sale: Lane double recliner, brown leather $1,000. 438-2767
- For Sale: Just in time for the holidays. Live free range tom turkeys. 18 – 20 pounds. Bring your own cage. $35. 486-2371 leave message or call evenings. Located at Crowheart.
- For Sale: 2011 GMC 4 wheel drive crew cab, white, like new condition, 51,000 miles, good tires, asking $22,000. 856-5665.
- For Sale: Medium size Petmate Dog Carrier 27Lx20Wx19H like new. $25. 857-6141
- For Sale: Browning semi auto B A R 300 Win Mag excellent condition $1000 firm. WANTED: a used fence stretcher. 360-3228