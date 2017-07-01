To place your deal on the dial, call 307-856-2252 or 307-856-7908 between 9:15 and 9:30 a.m. and 307-463-2951 between 10:10 and 10:30 a.m. Monday Through Friday.
November 24, 2017
- For Sale: Glock 23, Gen 4 pistol in 40 Smith & Wesson caliber. With 3 mags, hardcase and paperwork. 272-8736 Worland
- For Sale: Two Smith & Wesson M&P shield pistols, one of which is 40 caliber, other is 9mm. $425 each.
- For Sale: Variety of Automotive, mechanic and body and fender tools. Snap on, SK, Blue Point, Hutchinson. Call 709-0525, located at 312 S. 12th East, Riverton.
- For Sale: Concrete culverts and metal culverts, many sizes and lengths. 330-6833 Dan
- For Rent: In Riverton 2 bedroom, 1 bath, newly remodeled, no pets, renter pays utilities. 709-5055 or 856-5055
- Wanted: 44 magnum rifle. 709-5055 or 856-5055
- For Sale: Great vacuum with all attachments including shampooer and blower attachment. $200 851-6798
- For Sale: Standard size pine bunk bed, cherry in color, $250. 857-4375
November 22, 2017
- For Sale: 200 feet of 1 ½” PVC pipe. 8×8 dog pen & dog house $50. Treadmill $45. F11 Loader $150. 100 ft welding lead. Albota Hot Water Parts washer $1,200. Pacer gas powered trash pump with suction hose $250 obo. Sears irrigation pump, 1 hp, 220V $10. Magnet & alternator tester $1,200. Allis lawn tractor with tiller, mower & sickle bar $800. 4 wheeler blade $60. International 300 engine, needs rebuilt $500. Wayne trash pump, new engine $250. 851-7942
- For Sale: 2007 Kawasaki Mule 3010 4×4. Has an extra back bench seat that folds up to extend the bed space. Has the dump bed. Has been upgraded with a super lift and like new aggressive tires. Also includes a 5000 lb winch and a new fuel system. Includes an all weather cover. Asking $5,500 obo. Call or text anytime at 840-6135.
- For Rent: One bedroom cabin in the country, furnished. 858-2029
- For Sale: 2013 Halmark Enclosed trailer. 6ft wide – 6 ft high – V-nose 14 ft V to back. 65 inches ramp door opening – vent – tie downs – spare tire. $3,000. 332-3175
- For Sale: Model Airplane, E-flite Pulse XT 25e sport flying ARF . Flight can be from land or water with floats included. New in box! $200. 486-2302
- WANTED: Young border collie. NO MIXED BREEDING. 332-3175
November 21, 2017
- For Sale: 2001 27 ft Bumper pull camper, sleeps 7, 1 pop out, air conditioner, good awning, clean, non smoker. $5,000. 856-7728
- For Sale: Ruger Mark 3 .22 pistol. $300. 330-3104
- For Sale: 1995 Jeep Sahara, hardtop, automatic, no real off road use, good heater, AC & rear window defroster. Mickey Thompson rims & tires 33×12.5 R15 LT mud & snow. 330-7224
- For Sale: 8’ Fiberglass topper, $50. Weight machine, $50. Fiberglass pickup cover, $25. Boat & trailer, no motor, $300 obo. 850-4733
- FREE: Thomas upright Organ. 850-4733
- For Sale: Husqvarna chainsaw 455 Rancher $290. Earthquake 1 man 8” auger, $125. 30.06 Ruger with scope & soft case $575. 258-5055
- For Sale: 3 brand new sets of snow shoes, 5’ long. Paid $200/set, accepting best offer. 856-1753
- For Sale: Numerous set of tire chains, various sizes, make offer. Sturdy wood table, possibly oak, $150. 709-0318
- For Sale: Solar unit that consists of 13 older 2 volt batteries, 2,500 watt inverter, small charge controller, 125 solar panel. This system is presently working and can be seen in Thermopolis. $3,000. 921-0659
- For Sale: Pine dresser, 5 ft tall, 5 drawer, brand new, $150. 876-9433 or 851-5530
- For Sale; Ruger SR762 AR10 chambered in .308 with 3 mags & soft case. $1,500 obo, trades considered. 840-6932
- For Sale: 2001 27 ft bumper pull Wilderness Yukon Northwest Edition. 1 slide out, A/C, Awning, clean, non smokers. Make offer. 856-7728
- For Sale: Tan Loveseat, hardly used $70. Western steamer trunk, refurbished, $100. Swivel rocker, burgundy $45. 3×5 1950’s antique dining table, grey & white with chairs & leaf, $500. Mickey Mouse metal shelf, $15. Stainless steel meat slicer, 6 1/2” blade, electric, $70. Handsom 20lb hanging scale, antique $30. Meat saw, 20”x6” $30. Antique Iron wood cook stove, tangerine & ivory color, $700. 335-9782
- 2002 Ford Lariat F350 1ton. 7.3L diesel, 4 door, shortbed. Automatic with overdrive. Near new tires. Various accessories. Clear title. Asking Kelly Blue book $7,500, reasonable offers considered. 840-6337