November 24, 2017

For Sale: Glock 23, Gen 4 pistol in 40 Smith & Wesson caliber. With 3 mags, hardcase and paperwork. 272-8736 Worland

For Sale: Two Smith & Wesson M&P shield pistols, one of which is 40 caliber, other is 9mm. $425 each.

For Sale: Variety of Automotive, mechanic and body and fender tools. Snap on, SK, Blue Point, Hutchinson. Call 709-0525, located at 312 S. 12th East, Riverton.

For Sale: Concrete culverts and metal culverts, many sizes and lengths. 330-6833 Dan

For Rent: In Riverton 2 bedroom, 1 bath, newly remodeled, no pets, renter pays utilities. 709-5055 or 856-5055

Wanted: 44 magnum rifle. 709-5055 or 856-5055

For Sale: Great vacuum with all attachments including shampooer and blower attachment. $200 851-6798

For Sale: Standard size pine bunk bed, cherry in color, $250. 857-4375

November 22, 2017

For Sale: 200 feet of 1 ½” PVC pipe. 8×8 dog pen & dog house $50. Treadmill $45. F11 Loader $150. 100 ft welding lead. Albota Hot Water Parts washer $1,200. Pacer gas powered trash pump with suction hose $250 obo. Sears irrigation pump, 1 hp, 220V $10. Magnet & alternator tester $1,200. Allis lawn tractor with tiller, mower & sickle bar $800. 4 wheeler blade $60. International 300 engine, needs rebuilt $500. Wayne trash pump, new engine $250. 851-7942

For Sale: 2007 Kawasaki Mule 3010 4×4. Has an extra back bench seat that folds up to extend the bed space. Has the dump bed. Has been upgraded with a super lift and like new aggressive tires. Also includes a 5000 lb winch and a new fuel system. Includes an all weather cover. Asking $5,500 obo. Call or text anytime at 840-6135.

For Rent: One bedroom cabin in the country, furnished. 858-2029

For Sale: 2013 Halmark Enclosed trailer. 6ft wide – 6 ft high – V-nose 14 ft V to back. 65 inches ramp door opening – vent – tie downs – spare tire. $3,000. 332-3175

For Sale: Model Airplane, E-flite Pulse XT 25e sport flying ARF . Flight can be from land or water with floats included. New in box! $200. 486-2302

WANTED: Young border collie. NO MIXED BREEDING. 332-3175

November 21, 2017