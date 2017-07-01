Deals on the Dial – Week of 11/20

November 24, 2017

  • For Sale:  Glock 23, Gen 4 pistol in 40 Smith & Wesson caliber.  With 3 mags, hardcase and paperwork.  272-8736 Worland
  • For Sale:  Two Smith & Wesson M&P shield pistols, one of which is 40 caliber, other is 9mm.  $425 each.
  • For Sale:  Variety of Automotive, mechanic and body and fender tools.  Snap on, SK, Blue Point, Hutchinson.  Call 709-0525, located at 312 S. 12th East, Riverton.
  • For Sale:  Concrete culverts and metal culverts, many sizes and lengths.  330-6833 Dan
  • For Rent:  In Riverton 2 bedroom, 1 bath, newly remodeled, no pets, renter pays utilities.  709-5055 or 856-5055
  • Wanted:  44 magnum rifle.  709-5055 or 856-5055
  • For Sale: Great vacuum with all attachments including shampooer and blower attachment. $200 851-6798
  • For Sale:  Standard size pine bunk bed, cherry in color, $250.  857-4375

November 22, 2017

  • For Sale:  200 feet of 1 ½” PVC pipe.  8×8 dog pen & dog house $50.  Treadmill $45.  F11 Loader $150.  100 ft welding lead.  Albota Hot Water Parts washer $1,200.  Pacer gas powered trash pump with suction hose $250 obo.  Sears irrigation pump, 1 hp, 220V $10.  Magnet & alternator tester $1,200.  Allis lawn tractor with tiller, mower & sickle bar $800.  4 wheeler blade $60.  International 300 engine, needs rebuilt $500. Wayne trash pump, new engine $250.  851-7942
  • For Sale:  2007 Kawasaki Mule 3010 4×4. Has an extra back bench seat that folds up to extend the bed space. Has the dump bed. Has been upgraded with a super lift and like new aggressive tires. Also includes a 5000 lb winch and a new fuel system. Includes an all weather cover. Asking $5,500 obo. Call or text anytime at 840-6135.
  • For Rent:  One bedroom cabin in the country, furnished.  858-2029
  • For Sale:  2013 Halmark Enclosed trailer.  6ft wide – 6 ft high – V-nose 14 ft V to back.  65 inches ramp door opening – vent – tie downs – spare tire.  $3,000.  332-3175
  • For Sale:  Model Airplane, E-flite Pulse XT 25e sport flying ARF . Flight can be from land or water with floats included. New in box! $200.  486-2302
  • WANTED:  Young border collie.  NO MIXED BREEDING.  332-3175

November 21, 2017

  • For Sale:  2001 27 ft Bumper pull camper, sleeps 7, 1 pop out, air conditioner, good awning, clean, non smoker.  $5,000.  856-7728
  • For Sale:  Ruger Mark 3 .22 pistol. $300.  330-3104
  • For Sale:  1995 Jeep Sahara, hardtop, automatic, no real off road use, good heater, AC & rear window defroster.  Mickey Thompson rims & tires 33×12.5 R15 LT mud & snow.  330-7224
  • For Sale:  8’ Fiberglass topper, $50.  Weight machine, $50.  Fiberglass pickup cover, $25.  Boat & trailer, no motor, $300 obo.  850-4733
  • FREE:  Thomas upright Organ.  850-4733
  • For Sale:  Husqvarna chainsaw 455 Rancher $290.  Earthquake 1 man 8” auger, $125.  30.06 Ruger with scope & soft case $575.  258-5055
  • For Sale:  3 brand new sets of snow shoes, 5’ long.  Paid $200/set, accepting best offer.  856-1753
  • For Sale:  Numerous set of tire chains, various sizes, make offer.  Sturdy wood table, possibly oak, $150.  709-0318
  • For Sale:  Solar unit that consists of 13 older 2 volt batteries, 2,500 watt inverter, small charge controller, 125 solar panel.  This system is presently working and can be seen in Thermopolis.  $3,000.  921-0659
  • For Sale:  Pine dresser, 5 ft tall, 5 drawer, brand new, $150.  876-9433 or 851-5530
  • For Sale;  Ruger SR762 AR10 chambered in .308 with 3 mags & soft case.  $1,500 obo, trades considered.  840-6932
  • For Sale:  2001 27 ft bumper pull Wilderness Yukon Northwest Edition.  1 slide out, A/C, Awning, clean, non smokers.  Make offer.  856-7728
  • For Sale:  Tan Loveseat, hardly used $70.  Western steamer trunk, refurbished, $100.  Swivel rocker, burgundy $45.  3×5 1950’s antique dining table, grey & white with chairs & leaf, $500.  Mickey Mouse metal shelf, $15.  Stainless steel meat slicer, 6 1/2” blade, electric, $70.  Handsom 20lb hanging scale, antique $30.  Meat saw, 20”x6” $30.  Antique Iron wood cook stove, tangerine & ivory color, $700.  335-9782
  • 2002 Ford Lariat F350 1ton.  7.3L diesel, 4 door, shortbed.  Automatic with overdrive.  Near new tires.  Various accessories.  Clear title.  Asking Kelly Blue book $7,500, reasonable offers considered.  840-6337

