January 3, 2018
- For Sale or Trade for hay: 2 steers, 2 heifers, 800 lbs. 231-9494
- For Sale: Four snow tires & rims. 195-65-15 fits 2003-2013 Toyota Corolla, $300. 856-4898
- For Sale: Full size couch, 2 cushions, blue, less than a year old, like new condition, non smoker. $300 obo. 267-6116 call or text
- For Rent: Cozy 1 bedroom basement apartment in Riverton. 709-6355
- LOST: Coming 2 year old gray calico with green collar. 709-6355
- For Sale: 6” Grizzly jointer $400. 851-3309
- For Sale: Fresh eggs, $3/dozen. 840-2486
- For Sale: Special Edition Happy Holiday Barbie Dolls, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2004. Black Furby, 1999, never been taken out of the box $30. Five windows, gold cross bars on the top half, no casings 42wx52L, $30 each. Four Nigerian Dwarf goats, 2 females, 2 males, 2 are 3 months old, 2 are 1 year old. 856-5337 or 851-6417