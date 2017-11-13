Deals on the Dial – Week of 11/13/17

  • For Sale:  Pine Dresser, 5’ tall, 5 drawer, new $100.  876-9433 or 851-5530
  • For Sale:  Winchester shotgun $250.  330-3104
  • For Sale:  Bar from the former El Toro in Hudson.  Approximately 26’ long.  438-1284
  • For Sale:  Winchester model 70 .223, heavy barrel with Simmons scope & tripod.  $500 obo.  851-5405
  • For Sale:  Two llamas, male & female.  Great guardians, low maintenance.  $200 must go together.  330-7224
  • WANTED:  an older “Idaho” style slide in camper to fit full size pickup.  Needs to have, bed, cookstove and table.  857-7058
  • For Sale:  Approximately 50 poles, untreated, 12-15’ long, could be used for firewood or buck & rail fencing.  330-7224
  • For Sale:  2003 Chevy Avalance Z71, 5.3, 4×4, loaded, 133,000 miles.  Good to very good condition.  856-2370
  • For Sale:  2005 Bonneville SE, all new brakes; $4,600.  349-3622.
  • For Sale:  1929 Browning A5 12gauge semi auto shot gun, $550.  240-1932
  • For Sale:  KelTec PMR 30, new in box, $545.  Smith Wesson 44 Mag, like new, $745. 856-8269

