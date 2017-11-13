To place your deal on the dial, call 307-856-2252 or 307-856-7908 between 9:15 and 9:30 a.m. and 307-463-2951 between 10:10 and 10:30 a.m. Monday Through Friday.
November 13, 2017
- For Sale: Pine Dresser, 5’ tall, 5 drawer, new $100. 876-9433 or 851-5530
- For Sale: Winchester shotgun $250. 330-3104
- For Sale: Bar from the former El Toro in Hudson. Approximately 26’ long. 438-1284
- For Sale: Winchester model 70 .223, heavy barrel with Simmons scope & tripod. $500 obo. 851-5405
- For Sale: Two llamas, male & female. Great guardians, low maintenance. $200 must go together. 330-7224
- WANTED: an older “Idaho” style slide in camper to fit full size pickup. Needs to have, bed, cookstove and table. 857-7058
- For Sale: Approximately 50 poles, untreated, 12-15’ long, could be used for firewood or buck & rail fencing. 330-7224
- For Sale: 2003 Chevy Avalance Z71, 5.3, 4×4, loaded, 133,000 miles. Good to very good condition. 856-2370
- For Sale: 2005 Bonneville SE, all new brakes; $4,600. 349-3622.
- For Sale: 1929 Browning A5 12gauge semi auto shot gun, $550. 240-1932
- For Sale: KelTec PMR 30, new in box, $545. Smith Wesson 44 Mag, like new, $745. 856-8269