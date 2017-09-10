To place your deal on the dial, call 307-856-2252 or 307-856-7908 between 9:15 and 9:30 a.m. and 307-463-2951 between 10:10 and 10:30 a.m. Monday Through Friday.
Be sure to listen for “Deals on the Dial” every weekday from 9:15 to 9:30 a.m., on KVOW 1450 and 9:40 am, on KTAK 93.9, and then again from 10: 07 to 10:30 am on KDNO 101.7!! “Deals on the Dial is the place for non-commercial advertisers to buy, sell, trade, or locate FREE!
You may submit items for “Deals on the Dial” by e-mail @ deals@wrrnetwork.com, by filling out the submission form on the website, wrrnetwork.com under the submissions tab, by fax at 307-856-0252, you can drop your list off at the studios, or you can participate over the phone during the KVOW & KDNO shows only.
October 10, 2017
- For Sale: 1983 Honda 3 wheeler, 185, runs great, $1,000. Upright freezer $100. Remington 600 308 bolt action with scope $750. 1995 lever action Winchester 3040 Craig $1,000. Mathews compound bow & arrows $250. 6×6 European mount elk rack $200. 5×5 elk rack $100. 6 chairs with barrel type table $100. Washer & dryer $150. For Rent or sale: 3 bedroom mobile home with washer and dryer, all carpet, $10,000 or $800/month rent in Lander. 2003 Subaru Outback $2,500, runs good. 42” LG Flatscreen $75 349-6813
- For Sale: Earth Stove wood stove $150. 330-7224
- For Sale: Two toy poodle/Chihuahua cross puppies. 1 male, 1 female, black & white, 12 weeks old $300 each. Also 4 male 10 week old kittens to give away. 709-0440
- For Rent: In Riverton, 2 bedroom, 1 bath house by Smith’s. No pets, renter pays utilities. 709-5055 or 856-5055
- For Sale: Kelpie/McNab/Border Collie/Australian Shepherd cross pups. 5 males, 2 females. Born August 11th. Have 1st shots. $200 each. 840-1689
- For Rent: 2 bedroom trailer. 231-4305 or 856-6682
- For Sale: 4 horse trailer, tack compartment, mats – good rubber. 231-9494
- For Sale: 2012 Honda TRX 420FPA 4×4 with power steering and windshield. Always parked inside. $4,250. 455-2843 or 851-9535
- For Sale: 2013 Sportsman 500 HO 4 wheeler, just under 400 miles, 59 hours, never been left out in the weather. $4,500 must sell. 851-8599
- For Sale: Belt fed 9mm AR-15 with slide fire stocks and a lot of linked ammo. $3,000. 840-0682
- For Sale: Smith Wesson 44 mag, 6 inch barrel, stainless, like new. $725. 856-8269
- For Sale: 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo. 4.7 V-8, 92,500 miles. Asking $6000 obo. Call Mark 851-0328
October 9, 2017
- For Sale: 2002 Ford F350 Lariat, diesel. 840-6337
- FREE: 24×26 house, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. 614 S. 2nd West, Riverton. Must be moved. You haul. 856-4601
- For Sale: Handicap walker. 856-2835
- FREE: Two female kittens around 9 weeks old, eating solid food, using the litter box. Very cute (of course). Located in Dubois 450-8814
- For Sale: 1992 Suzuki Quadrunner. All inner parts replaced and tuned up. Never been in a crash, well cared for. 900 miles. 2wd/4wd, high, low, super low ranges and had differential lock. Warn winch on the front. Basically a new machine. $2,400. 857-4442.
- For Sale: HOMEMADE trailer built as utility and atv trailer single axle 7ft 6in wide by 11ft 6in long. $800. 850-4463