To place your deal on the dial, call 307-856-2252 or 307-856-7908 between 9:15 and 9:30 a.m. and 307-463-2951 between 10:10 and 10:30 a.m. Monday Through Friday.

Be sure to listen for “Deals on the Dial” every weekday from 9:15 to 9:30 a.m., on KVOW 1450 and 9:40 am, on KTAK 93.9, and then again from 10: 07 to 10:30 am on KDNO 101.7!! “Deals on the Dial is the place for non-commercial advertisers to buy, sell, trade, or locate FREE!

You may submit items for “Deals on the Dial” by e-mail @ deals@wrrnetwork.com, by filling out the submission form on the website, wrrnetwork.com under the submissions tab, by fax at 307-856-0252, you can drop your list off at the studios, or you can participate over the phone during the KVOW & KDNO shows only.

October 10, 2017

For Sale: 1983 Honda 3 wheeler, 185, runs great, $1,000. Upright freezer $100. Remington 600 308 bolt action with scope $750. 1995 lever action Winchester 3040 Craig $1,000. Mathews compound bow & arrows $250. 6×6 European mount elk rack $200. 5×5 elk rack $100. 6 chairs with barrel type table $100. Washer & dryer $150. For Rent or sale: 3 bedroom mobile home with washer and dryer, all carpet, $10,000 or $800/month rent in Lander. 2003 Subaru Outback $2,500, runs good. 42” LG Flatscreen $75 349-6813

Honda 3 wheeler, 185, runs great, $1,000. freezer $100. 600 308 bolt action with scope $750. lever action Winchester 3040 Craig $1,000. compound bow & arrows $250. mount elk rack $200. rack $100. with barrel type table $100. & dryer $150. 3 bedroom mobile home with washer and dryer, all carpet, $10,000 or $800/month rent in Lander. Subaru Outback $2,500, runs good. Flatscreen $75 349-6813 For Sale: Earth Stove wood stove $150. 330-7224

For Sale: Two toy poodle/Chihuahua cross puppies. 1 male, 1 female, black & white, 12 weeks old $300 each. Also 4 male 10 week old kittens to give away. 709-0440

toy poodle/Chihuahua cross puppies. 1 male, 1 female, black & white, 12 weeks old $300 each. male 10 week old kittens to give away. 709-0440 For Rent: In Riverton, 2 bedroom, 1 bath house by Smith’s. No pets, renter pays utilities. 709-5055 or 856-5055

For Sale: Kelpie/McNab/Border Collie/Australian Shepherd cross pups. 5 males, 2 females. Born August 11 th . Have 1 st shots. $200 each. 840-1689

. Have 1 shots. $200 each. 840-1689 For Rent: 2 bedroom trailer. 231-4305 or 856-6682

For Sale: 4 horse trailer, tack compartment, mats – good rubber. 231-9494

For Sale: 2012 Honda TRX 420FPA 4×4 with power steering and windshield. Always parked inside. $4,250. 455-2843 or 851-9535

For Sale: 2013 Sportsman 500 HO 4 wheeler, just under 400 miles, 59 hours, never been left out in the weather. $4,500 must sell. 851-8599

For Sale: Belt fed 9mm AR-15 with slide fire stocks and a lot of linked ammo. $3,000. 840-0682

For Sale: Smith Wesson 44 mag, 6 inch barrel, stainless, like new. $725. 856-8269

For Sale: 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo. 4.7 V-8, 92,500 miles. Asking $6000 obo. Call Mark 851-0328

October 9, 2017