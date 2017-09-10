Deals on the Dial – Week of 10/9/17

To place your deal on the dial, call 307-856-2252 or  307-856-7908 between 9:15 and 9:30 a.m. and 307-463-2951 between 10:10 and 10:30 a.m. Monday Through Friday.

Be sure to listen for “Deals on the Dial” every weekday from 9:15 to 9:30 a.m., on KVOW 1450 and 9:40 am, on KTAK 93.9, and then again from 10: 07 to 10:30 am on KDNO 101.7!!  “Deals on the Dial is the place for non-commercial advertisers to buy, sell, trade, or locate FREE!

You may submit items for “Deals on the Dial” by e-mail @ deals@wrrnetwork.com, by filling out the submission form on the website, wrrnetwork.com under the submissions tab, by fax at 307-856-0252, you can drop your list off at the studios, or you can participate over the phone during the KVOW & KDNO shows only.

October 10, 2017

  • For Sale:  1983 Honda 3 wheeler, 185, runs great, $1,000.  Upright freezer $100.  Remington 600 308 bolt action with scope $750.  1995 lever action Winchester 3040 Craig $1,000.  Mathews compound bow & arrows $250.  6×6 European mount elk rack $200.  5×5 elk rack $100.  6 chairs with barrel type table $100.  Washer & dryer $150.  For Rent or sale:  3 bedroom mobile home with washer and dryer, all carpet, $10,000 or $800/month rent in Lander. 2003 Subaru Outback $2,500, runs good.  42” LG Flatscreen $75 349-6813
  • For Sale:  Earth Stove wood stove $150.  330-7224
  • For Sale:  Two toy poodle/Chihuahua cross puppies.  1 male, 1 female, black & white, 12 weeks old $300 each.  Also 4 male 10 week old kittens to give away.  709-0440
  • For Rent:  In Riverton, 2 bedroom, 1 bath house by Smith’s.  No pets, renter pays utilities.  709-5055 or 856-5055
  • For Sale:  Kelpie/McNab/Border Collie/Australian Shepherd cross pups.  5 males, 2 females.  Born August 11th.  Have 1st shots.  $200 each.  840-1689
  • For Rent:  2 bedroom trailer.  231-4305 or 856-6682
  • For Sale:  4 horse trailer, tack compartment, mats – good rubber.  231-9494
  • For Sale:  2012 Honda TRX 420FPA 4×4 with power steering and windshield.   Always parked inside.  $4,250.  455-2843 or 851-9535
  • For Sale:  2013 Sportsman 500 HO 4 wheeler, just under 400 miles, 59 hours, never been left out in the weather.  $4,500 must sell.  851-8599
  • For Sale:  Belt fed 9mm AR-15 with slide fire stocks and a lot of linked ammo. $3,000.  840-0682
  • For Sale:  Smith Wesson 44 mag, 6 inch barrel, stainless, like new.  $725.  856-8269
  • For Sale:  2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo. 4.7 V-8, 92,500 miles. Asking $6000 obo. Call Mark 851-0328

October 9, 2017

  • For Sale: 2002 Ford F350 Lariat, diesel.  840-6337
  • FREE:  24×26 house, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths.  614 S. 2nd West, Riverton.  Must be moved.  You haul.  856-4601
  • For Sale:  Handicap walker.  856-2835
  • FREE:  Two female kittens around 9 weeks old, eating solid food, using the litter box.   Very cute (of course).  Located in Dubois 450-8814
  • For Sale:  1992 Suzuki Quadrunner.  All inner parts replaced and tuned up.  Never been in a crash, well cared for.  900 miles.  2wd/4wd, high, low, super low ranges and had differential lock.  Warn winch on the front.  Basically a new machine.  $2,400.  857-4442.
  • For Sale:  HOMEMADE trailer built as utility and atv trailer single axle 7ft 6in wide by 11ft 6in long.  $800.  850-4463

Leave a Reply