Deals on the Dial – Week of 10/23/17

October 23, 2017

  • For Sale:  2 parts cars.  1997 Chevy Suburban 4×4, good body, motor & transmission.  1999 Ford SE, has been wrecked, engine & interior in good condition.  Also several pieces of petrified wood.  840-4103
  • For Sale:  Two rifles.  HMR17 Marlin and Ruger 30.06.  258-5055
  • For sale: A stack of used steel fence posts( T posts)75cents a post or make an offer on stack.  Also used rolled up barb wire for free.  Located in Dubois.   450-8814
  • For Sale:  RV cover for 5th wheel toy hauler 28 ft. Brand new ordered the wrong size and can’t send back.  Back zipper is broke.  $150.  714-6355 Lander

