Deals on the Dial – Week of 10/16/17

October 16, 2017

  • For Sale:  Nordic trac elliptical E7SD front drive $200.  30-30 dies with brass $25.  851-1879
  • For Sale:  Recliner rocker, good condition $20 you pick up.  856-9055 Pavillion.
  • For Sale:  Pressure tank for well water system, new.  840-6008
  • For Sale:  Woodmax SB72 snowblower, manual chute rotation for 3 pt hitch, used one year excellent condition $2,000.  Vintage iron wheel implements including:  Manure spreader $1000.  Mower $400.  Corn planter $300.  Cultivator $300.  856-1213 or 855-5745
  • For Sale:  Ruger  38 revolver.  $325.  330-3104
  • For Sale:  Queen platform bed with 6 drawers in the base.  Bookcase headboard with drawers.  Comes with mattress.  $250 obo.  350-2927
  • For Sale or Rent to Own:  2 bedroom mobile home 2 miles from Riverton.  231-4305 or 856-6682
  • FREE:  Woodburning barrel stove for shop or garage.  332-3600
  • For Sale:  2013 Chrysler 300 four door sedan.  Wall wheel drive, 5.7 liter V8.  All the bells & whistles including heated/cooled cupholders and heated/cooled seats.  New Michelin tires.  Low mileage.  Must see to appreciate.  851-3264
  • For Sale:  1992 Suzuki Quadrunner.  All inner parts replaced and tuned up.  Never been in a crash, well cared for.  900 miles.  2wd/4wd, high, low, super low ranges and had differential lock.  Warn winch on the front.  Basically a new machine.  $2,400.  857-4442.
  • For Sale:  2009 Yamaha Grizzly 700 Four Wheeler. Electronically fuel injected and has power steering. Comes with a winch, windshield, gun rack, and bolt on Yamaha box for the back. Has 2,300 miles on it., $4,000 obo.  851-6605
  • For Sale:  60″ Hitachi older TV and stand. Bought in 2006 for $2700. Works great. Has front jacks for gaming. $100 OBO. You haul.  349-8746
  • For Sale: Portable vacuum cleaner with all attachments: canister cleaner blower unit, portable sprayer and portable carpet shampooer. $300. 851-6798
  • For Sale:  2004 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT 5.7L Hemi V8 2 wheel drive 133,000 miles $8,200 obo 307-332-4375.
  • For Sale:  Remington Model 700, 30.06 with active 3 by 9 scope. $250 Call Cathy at 840-6601
  • For Sale:  Sears lawn mower, used 1 year, good sharp blade, $90.  921-1762

