October 16, 2017
- For Sale: Nordic trac elliptical E7SD front drive $200. 30-30 dies with brass $25. 851-1879
- For Sale: Recliner rocker, good condition $20 you pick up. 856-9055 Pavillion.
- For Sale: Pressure tank for well water system, new. 840-6008
- For Sale: Woodmax SB72 snowblower, manual chute rotation for 3 pt hitch, used one year excellent condition $2,000. Vintage iron wheel implements including: Manure spreader $1000. Mower $400. Corn planter $300. Cultivator $300. 856-1213 or 855-5745
- For Sale: Ruger 38 revolver. $325. 330-3104
- For Sale: Queen platform bed with 6 drawers in the base. Bookcase headboard with drawers. Comes with mattress. $250 obo. 350-2927
- For Sale or Rent to Own: 2 bedroom mobile home 2 miles from Riverton. 231-4305 or 856-6682
- FREE: Woodburning barrel stove for shop or garage. 332-3600
- For Sale: 2013 Chrysler 300 four door sedan. Wall wheel drive, 5.7 liter V8. All the bells & whistles including heated/cooled cupholders and heated/cooled seats. New Michelin tires. Low mileage. Must see to appreciate. 851-3264
- For Sale: 1992 Suzuki Quadrunner. All inner parts replaced and tuned up. Never been in a crash, well cared for. 900 miles. 2wd/4wd, high, low, super low ranges and had differential lock. Warn winch on the front. Basically a new machine. $2,400. 857-4442.
- For Sale: 2009 Yamaha Grizzly 700 Four Wheeler. Electronically fuel injected and has power steering. Comes with a winch, windshield, gun rack, and bolt on Yamaha box for the back. Has 2,300 miles on it., $4,000 obo. 851-6605
- For Sale: 60″ Hitachi older TV and stand. Bought in 2006 for $2700. Works great. Has front jacks for gaming. $100 OBO. You haul. 349-8746
- For Sale: Portable vacuum cleaner with all attachments: canister cleaner blower unit, portable sprayer and portable carpet shampooer. $300. 851-6798
- For Sale: 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT 5.7L Hemi V8 2 wheel drive 133,000 miles $8,200 obo 307-332-4375.
- For Sale: Remington Model 700, 30.06 with active 3 by 9 scope. $250 Call Cathy at 840-6601
- For Sale: Sears lawn mower, used 1 year, good sharp blade, $90. 921-1762