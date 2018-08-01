September 6, 2018
- For Sale: 2002 Ford F350 Lariat, diesel. $5,500 offers considered. 840-6337
- For Sale: 1995 800 Kawasaki Vulcan. 856-1170
- WANTED: Little lap dog, male or female, any breed. 851-1631
September 5, 2018
- For Sale: Quality Solid oak 6’ cradenza & 6’ oak table. Queen size hide-a-bed, $50. King size pillow top Beauty Rest mattress & box springs $75 or will trade for double or twin of equal quality. Older full size microwave, $20. Plexiglass shower door $20. 87 Honda Civic wagon for parts $150. 240-0320
- For Rent: 1 bedroom basement apartment with large family room. Central air, laundry facility. Riverton area. 850-5506
- WANTED: 15” rims for Ford Ranger. Also wanted Firewood in 8’ lengths. 240-1985
- FREE: Two horse trailer. 330-3454
- For Sale: Savage 22 250 Model T12, synthetic stock bull barrel, 4×16 Tasco scope, tack driver, less than 200 rounds, $375. Mossberg 12 gauge 3” Model 500, pump, new, never fired, $275. Leupold Laser range rinder RX1000 TBR, $80. 330-3454
- Will board horses. Have pasture or paddocks with shelter. Covered hay storage. Riding arena. 714-2379
- For Sale: Bundy flute in case, $75. Proform 835S elliptical machine, lightly used, $150. 714-2379
- For Sale: Warehouse with income property. On 2 lots in lander. Warehouse has offices with cables & wiring, bathroom, forced air heat, loading dock with overhead door. 714-2379 or 332-7777
- For Sale: 17’ Sears Craftsman canoe $500. Can be seen at 15 Tumbleweed Rd in Lander or call 438-2128
- For Sale: 8 piglets, $100 each. 709-5288
- FREE: 3 kittens, very cute, great barn cats, good mousers. Will deliver in reasonable distance. 851-9759
- For Sale: Vintage Rogers Bros Silverware, 8 knives, 8 forks and 10+ spoons, $80. Beautiful Rie Munoze picture, signed & framed. Depicts Alaskan life, $275. 851-9737
- For Rent: In Downtown Riverton, 1 bedroom, basement apartment, fully furnished includes utilities and on-site laundry facilities. 709-6355 or 856-6191
- For Sale: 2010 Jayco J Flight camper, 22 ft, $6,000. 438-0896
- WANTED: 1 bedroom apartment or small house on ground level to rent, $500/mo including utilities. 855-5698
- FREE: Women’s winter boots size 6. 855-5698
- For Sale: BDS lift kit, fits 20122-2018 GMC or Chevy. Includes 20” chrome rims & Toyo Open Country tires with 80% tread, $2,000. 850-3486
- For Sale: 2002 Toyota Camry transmission, good condition, ready to go, $150. 840-0169
- For Sale: Weatherby rifle Mark 5, 306 Nikon scope, asking $1,650. 330-3104
- For Sale: Honda 110 trail bike, excellent condition. 851-5992
- For Sale: Youth bed, $40 obo. Men’s leather jacket, 38R, $300. 10 ½ medium dress shoes. 469-371-8732
- WANTED: Camper to fit a 2015 Toyota Tacoma, 6 1/2’ bed. For Sale: Remmington 1187 rifle, shoots 2 ¾” or 3” shells, gold trigger, new, still in box, $500. 840-4808
- For Sale: 34” John Deere tractor rim, $100. 851-3309
- For Sale: 2012 Suzuki 15hp outboard motor, 4 stroke short shaft with low hours of use. 851-2936
- WANTED: 500-1000 gallon propane tank. 851-2080
- WANTED: Wood burning insert for fireplace. 253-970-3573
- For Sale: Home made hydraulic log splitter, $100. Numerous horse drawn implements for lawn ornaments. Old water well head. Old style tractor seats. 856-6598 Kinnear
- For Sale: Dark brown, leather lift chair, excellent condition. 851-3878
- For Sale: 2013 Smart Car, 21,000 miles, automatic transmission that can be switched to manual. 40+MPG. $5,400. 856-3627
- For Sale: Bag Boy push golf car with 4 wheels, $65. Linksman Push golf cart with 3 wheels $45. Kids 5 club golf set with bag, $25. Golf cart cover with storage bag, $25. Locking in between seat van caddy $10. Round 2 shelf decorative end table with cover $10. Two 4 drawer walnut dressers, $25 each. Two Twin Serta back care mattresses, used 3 months, $50 each. King size orange & brown crocheted bedspread with 6 doilies, $200. All items in excellent condition. 851-1600