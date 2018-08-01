Deals on the Dial – September 2018

September 6, 2018

  • For Sale: 2002 Ford F350 Lariat, diesel. $5,500 offers considered. 840-6337
  • For Sale:  1995   800 Kawasaki Vulcan.  856-1170
  • WANTED:  Little lap dog, male or female, any breed.  851-1631

September 5, 2018

  • For Sale:  Quality Solid oak 6’ cradenza & 6’ oak table.  Queen size hide-a-bed, $50.  King size pillow top Beauty Rest mattress & box springs $75 or will trade for double or twin of equal quality.  Older full size microwave, $20.  Plexiglass shower door $20.  87 Honda Civic wagon for parts $150.  240-0320
  • For Rent:  1 bedroom basement apartment with large family room.  Central air, laundry facility.  Riverton area.  850-5506
  • WANTED:  15” rims for Ford Ranger.  Also wanted Firewood in 8’ lengths.  240-1985
  • FREE:  Two horse trailer.  330-3454
  • For Sale:  Savage 22 250 Model T12, synthetic stock bull barrel, 4×16 Tasco scope, tack driver, less than 200 rounds, $375.  Mossberg 12 gauge 3” Model 500, pump, new, never fired, $275.  Leupold Laser range rinder RX1000 TBR, $80.  330-3454
  • Will board horses.  Have pasture or paddocks with shelter.  Covered hay storage.  Riding arena.  714-2379
  • For Sale:  Bundy flute in case, $75.  Proform 835S elliptical machine, lightly used, $150.  714-2379
  • For Sale:  Warehouse with income property.  On 2 lots in lander.  Warehouse has offices with cables & wiring, bathroom, forced air heat, loading dock with overhead door.  714-2379 or 332-7777
  • For Sale:  17’ Sears Craftsman canoe $500.  Can be seen at 15 Tumbleweed Rd in Lander or call 438-2128
  • For Sale:  8 piglets, $100 each.  709-5288
  • FREE:  3 kittens, very cute, great barn cats, good mousers.  Will deliver in reasonable distance.  851-9759
  • For Sale:  Vintage Rogers Bros Silverware, 8 knives, 8 forks and 10+ spoons, $80.  Beautiful Rie Munoze picture, signed & framed.  Depicts Alaskan life, $275.  851-9737
  • For Rent:  In Downtown Riverton, 1 bedroom, basement apartment, fully furnished includes utilities and on-site laundry facilities.  709-6355 or 856-6191
  • For Sale:  2010 Jayco J Flight camper, 22 ft, $6,000.  438-0896
  • WANTED:  1 bedroom apartment or small house on ground level to rent, $500/mo including utilities.  855-5698
  • FREE:  Women’s winter boots size 6.  855-5698
  • For Sale:  BDS lift kit, fits 20122-2018 GMC or Chevy. Includes 20” chrome rims & Toyo Open Country tires with 80% tread, $2,000.  850-3486
  • For Sale:  2002 Toyota Camry transmission, good condition, ready to go, $150.  840-0169
  • For Sale:  Weatherby rifle Mark 5, 306 Nikon scope, asking $1,650.  330-3104
  • For Sale:  Honda 110 trail bike, excellent condition.  851-5992
  • For Sale:  Youth bed, $40 obo.  Men’s leather jacket, 38R, $300.  10 ½ medium dress shoes.  469-371-8732
  • WANTED:  Camper to fit a 2015 Toyota Tacoma, 6 1/2’ bed.  For Sale:  Remmington 1187 rifle, shoots 2 ¾” or 3” shells, gold trigger, new, still in box, $500.  840-4808
  • For Sale:  34” John Deere tractor rim, $100.  851-3309
  • For Sale:  2012 Suzuki 15hp outboard motor, 4 stroke short shaft with low hours of use.  851-2936
  • WANTED:  500-1000 gallon propane tank.  851-2080
  • WANTED:  Wood burning insert for fireplace.  253-970-3573
  • For Sale:  Home made hydraulic log splitter, $100.  Numerous horse drawn implements for lawn ornaments.  Old water well head.  Old style tractor seats.  856-6598 Kinnear
  • For Sale:  Dark brown, leather lift chair, excellent condition.  851-3878
  • For Sale:  2013 Smart Car, 21,000 miles, automatic transmission that can be switched to manual.  40+MPG.  $5,400.  856-3627
  • For Sale:  Bag Boy push golf car with 4 wheels, $65.  Linksman Push golf cart with 3 wheels $45.  Kids 5 club golf set with bag, $25.  Golf cart cover with storage bag, $25.  Locking in between seat van caddy $10.  Round 2 shelf decorative end table with cover $10.  Two 4 drawer walnut dressers, $25 each.  Two Twin Serta back care mattresses, used 3 months, $50 each.  King size orange & brown crocheted bedspread with 6 doilies, $200.  All items in excellent condition.  851-1600

