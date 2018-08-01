Deals on the Dial – October 2018

October 9, 2018

  • For Sale:  Four 20×8.5” 303 Boss five hole motor sport wheels, Goodyear Eagle LS tires.  T275-55R20 for a Jeep or Ranger type vehicle.  10,000 miles or less.  856-4571
  • For Sale:  Full size bed, mattress & box springs.  5 drawer dresser, night stand.  Very good condition.  $200.  840-2852 or 856-7069
  • For Sale:  Large selection of colored glass for doing leaded glass work.  Many sizes and colors, must see to appreciate.  Make offer.  851-3264
  • For Sale:  1977 Prowler 28’ bumper pull camper.  $800 obo.  431-7495
  • For Sale:  Kawasaki Bayou ATV with snow plow, enclosed cab w/ winch, great condition.  $2,500.  330-7224
  • For Sale:  8’ pool table with leather pockets, includes balls, rack, pool ques, brushes.  In Dubois, you move.  $1,000.  455-3477
  • For Sale:  Powder River squeeze chute, everything works.  $1,000 obo.  486-2303
  • For Sale:  Craftsman rototiller rear tine.  Like new.  850-5506
  • For Sale:  1990 Ford Aerostar van, runs good, four new tires.  $700 obo.  240-0176
  • For Sale:  2006 Yamaha Bruin Ultimatic 4 wheeler in great condition with 2 gun holder, good tires, used only for hunting, $3,500.  1998 Dutchman 26’ pull camper.  Sleep 6-8.  Has bunkbeds.  In great condition, $4,500.   851-3701

October 8, 2018

  • For Sale:  Sport dog electric training collar, $50.  330-3454
  • FREE:  Silky bantam laying hens & 2 roosters, one year old.  840-4307 or 463-7777 Dubois
  • For Sale:  Remington 870 Shotgun, 12 gauge, 3 inch, synthetic stock, like new.  $325.  856-8269
  • WANTED:  Quality radial arm saw, will also trade for their almost new Ryobi table saw.  .  840-3817

October 5, 2018

  • For Sale:  Queen bed, memory foam, zipped mattress cover, extra bedding & matching mirror, $300.  Two dressers, 60’s vintage, great condition, one with mirror, $75 each.  Three chairs, two are recliners, $25 each.  856-9526 or 851-5139
  • WANTED:  410 shotgun, any type.  857-4147 or 928-699-2448
  • For Sale:  2010 16×70 Schultz mobile home with numerous upgrades, great condition, needs moved.  840-1771 or 856-0089
  • For Sale:  14’ homemade flatbed trailer, needs deck put back on $400.  1997 Ford Explorer, needs motor, body in good condition, $500 obo.  1983 Ford Conversion van, fuel tanks cleaned & other minor work.  $500.  Houma-light 13 ride on garden tractor with rototiller attachment, $300.  Portable generator 110 & 220, $175.  851-1513
  • For Sale:  1997 Royal Dutchman 330 slide out and canopy, $3,900.  Some of the profit will be used for the Riverton Community Food Bank.  840-0727
  • WANTED:  Full size electric cook stove, modestly priced in good working order.  349-9999
  • For Sale:  Homemade game cart, made with ATV axle, made to pull behind ATV or UTV, $150.  360-3228
  • For Sale:  Winchester model 70XLT Sporter 7mm mag with walnut stock, like new, $450.  332-6622
  • WANTED:  1 bedroom apartment or room to rent through this winter, ground level, central location in Riverton.  FREE Ladies winter boots, size 6.  855-5698
  • For Sale:  1977 MCI-8 bus conversion, 8V-71 diesel motor, 4 speed automatic Allison transmission, large kitchen with nice counter space.  851-1529
  • For Sale:  Boar goats, 3 wethers, 1 buck.  2 boer cross nannies.  254-0973 or 347-9603
  • For Sale:  Sup GD hibachi outdoor fireplace with approved 10’ service line, set up for natural gas, can be converted to propane, $300.  Custom saddle, 16” tree, horse blankets & stand, $695.  Rifle cabinet, holds 6 rifles, 2 locking drawers, glass door, $250.  Budweiser beer mug collection.  Electric indoor fireplace, $50.  330-6772 or 332-9455
  • For Sale:  Nice coffee table with storage on each end, $50.  Large comfortable couch, light colors, $75.  Child’s dresser $25.  Galvanized washtub & stand $10, another without stand $2.50.  Old fruit baskets and boxes with paper labels, $5 each.  856-2275
  • For Sale:  9 drawer wooden dresser with mirror, good condition.  Four 17”, 6 hole Chevy rims, $5 each.  840-4058
  • For Sale:  41” electric range, gold color, double oven – 1 small, one large.  $100.   856-5836
  • For Sale:  Great Pyrenees, Akbash and Maremma cross guard dog puppies.  5 females, 4 males, ready to go.  Working parents on sight.  $150.  851-9065
  • For Sale:  2009 Schult military style box trailer, like new.  2008 Yamaha YZ85, good condition, runs great.  2012 KTM 65SX, good condition, runs great.  259-3159
  • For Sale:  Two well insulated automatic garage doors, 9’x10’.  $500.  856-6598
  • For Sale:  Michelin tires & chrome wheels for 2005 Nissan Maxima, set of four P245/45/R18.  16 musical carousel horses with stands.  Men’s Harley Davidson boots, size 8 ½.  856-2370
  • For Rent:  In Riverton 1 bedroom fully furnished basement apartment, central location, laundry facilities.  All utilities included in the rent.  709-6355 or 856-6191
  • For Sale:  2005 Can Am Bombardier 400 ATV with winch and snowplow, $1,500.  Four 15×7” mag wheels with tires $125.  856-5417 or 840-3778
  • For Sale:  Troybuilt rototiller with blade and furrower & parts manual.  851-3636
  • For Sale:  Two rear tractor rims, 28×12, would make great fire pits.  856-6134
  • For Rent:  Full sized basement apartment with large bedroom, kitchen and living room.  Central air & heat, large windows.  850-5506
  • For Sale:  7 cu ft Kenmore deep freeze, less than 1 year old, have receipts and still under warranty.  $170.  240-0929
  • FREE:  Queen size hide-a-bed couch.  Large microwave.  240-0320 Hudson
  • FREE:  Player piano, needs work on exterior.  858-4207
  • For Sale:  EU2000 Honda generator, like new.  $800.  240-0176
  • For Sale:  15hp Evenrude boat motor, good running condition.  $500.  332-9405
  • For Sale:  Dresser with mirror, $40 obo.  Older TV, good condition, free.  Crochet afghan, $60 obo.  Crochet pot holders, $5/set.  Knitted scarf, adult size $10, childrens $5.  Call or text  840-0687
  • For Sale:  12 ga pump home defense shotgun, $200.  Ruger 9mm pistol $350.  330-3104
  • For Sale:  1999 Kawasaki Prairie 400 4×4 ATV.  Has tank, fender & back rack bags.  Includes chains, gun mount and cover.  $2,200.  332-9405
  • For Sale:  2004 Audi, 118,000 miles.  $3,000.  314-5515
  • For Sale:  2 feeder pigs, 120-150 lbs.  431-2564
  • For Sale:  Infant bed with adjustable rail, $40.  Leather jacket, 38R mens, $300.  10 ½ med shoes, free.  WANTED:  VCR.  469-371-8732
  • For Sale:  Upright Coleman home furnace, like new $400.  1965 14’ fishing boat, 40hp Mercury motor, comes with a 2001 Yatch boat trailer, $1,200.  856-4670
  • For Sale:  Craftsman Platinum 2200 riding mower, 19 hp, used about 7 times, $1,000.  Craftsman power edger, 6.75hp, runs well, $125.  851-2410
  • For Sale:  Young womans snowboard with bindings.  Teenage boys snowboard with bindings, $75.  335-7637
  • For Sale:  Older 60’s model self propelled, two row stack wagon, New Holland 1032 Wisconsin, 4 cylinder, air cooled, hydraulics work.  $2,500.  851-3309
  • For Sale:  Browning Satore Grade 1 over/under 28 gauge shotgun with 15 boxes of shells, $1,500.  Beretta Silver Pidgeon Grade 2 over/under, like new, $1,500.  850-6085
  • For Sale:  194 bales grass hay, $7/bale.  Ft. Washakie.  349-6949
  • For Sale:  Excell 5th wheel trailer, 27’ gooseneck, with big slide out.  Has AC, generator and awning.  Excellent condition.  $5,500.  851-2067
  • For Sale:  1998 Coachman motorhome.  454 V8 with 43,251 miles.  Includes generator, rear hitch, backup camera, electric step.  Sleeps 4-5.  $10,500.  851-4795

WANTED:  Driver door for Curtis Club Cab enclosure, 2003 Ingersal Club Car.  455-3601 or 463-7777

