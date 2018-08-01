October 9, 2018
- For Sale: Four 20×8.5” 303 Boss five hole motor sport wheels, Goodyear Eagle LS tires. T275-55R20 for a Jeep or Ranger type vehicle. 10,000 miles or less. 856-4571
- For Sale: Full size bed, mattress & box springs. 5 drawer dresser, night stand. Very good condition. $200. 840-2852 or 856-7069
- For Sale: Large selection of colored glass for doing leaded glass work. Many sizes and colors, must see to appreciate. Make offer. 851-3264
- For Sale: 1977 Prowler 28’ bumper pull camper. $800 obo. 431-7495
- For Sale: Kawasaki Bayou ATV with snow plow, enclosed cab w/ winch, great condition. $2,500. 330-7224
- For Sale: 8’ pool table with leather pockets, includes balls, rack, pool ques, brushes. In Dubois, you move. $1,000. 455-3477
- For Sale: Powder River squeeze chute, everything works. $1,000 obo. 486-2303
- For Sale: Craftsman rototiller rear tine. Like new. 850-5506
- For Sale: 1990 Ford Aerostar van, runs good, four new tires. $700 obo. 240-0176
- For Sale: 2006 Yamaha Bruin Ultimatic 4 wheeler in great condition with 2 gun holder, good tires, used only for hunting, $3,500. 1998 Dutchman 26’ pull camper. Sleep 6-8. Has bunkbeds. In great condition, $4,500. 851-3701
October 8, 2018
- For Sale: Sport dog electric training collar, $50. 330-3454
- FREE: Silky bantam laying hens & 2 roosters, one year old. 840-4307 or 463-7777 Dubois
- For Sale: Remington 870 Shotgun, 12 gauge, 3 inch, synthetic stock, like new. $325. 856-8269
- WANTED: Quality radial arm saw, will also trade for their almost new Ryobi table saw. . 840-3817
October 5, 2018
- For Sale: Queen bed, memory foam, zipped mattress cover, extra bedding & matching mirror, $300. Two dressers, 60’s vintage, great condition, one with mirror, $75 each. Three chairs, two are recliners, $25 each. 856-9526 or 851-5139
- WANTED: 410 shotgun, any type. 857-4147 or 928-699-2448
- For Sale: 2010 16×70 Schultz mobile home with numerous upgrades, great condition, needs moved. 840-1771 or 856-0089
- For Sale: 14’ homemade flatbed trailer, needs deck put back on $400. 1997 Ford Explorer, needs motor, body in good condition, $500 obo. 1983 Ford Conversion van, fuel tanks cleaned & other minor work. $500. Houma-light 13 ride on garden tractor with rototiller attachment, $300. Portable generator 110 & 220, $175. 851-1513
- For Sale: 1997 Royal Dutchman 330 slide out and canopy, $3,900. Some of the profit will be used for the Riverton Community Food Bank. 840-0727
- WANTED: Full size electric cook stove, modestly priced in good working order. 349-9999
- For Sale: Homemade game cart, made with ATV axle, made to pull behind ATV or UTV, $150. 360-3228
- For Sale: Winchester model 70XLT Sporter 7mm mag with walnut stock, like new, $450. 332-6622
- WANTED: 1 bedroom apartment or room to rent through this winter, ground level, central location in Riverton. FREE Ladies winter boots, size 6. 855-5698
- For Sale: 1977 MCI-8 bus conversion, 8V-71 diesel motor, 4 speed automatic Allison transmission, large kitchen with nice counter space. 851-1529
- For Sale: Boar goats, 3 wethers, 1 buck. 2 boer cross nannies. 254-0973 or 347-9603
- For Sale: Sup GD hibachi outdoor fireplace with approved 10’ service line, set up for natural gas, can be converted to propane, $300. Custom saddle, 16” tree, horse blankets & stand, $695. Rifle cabinet, holds 6 rifles, 2 locking drawers, glass door, $250. Budweiser beer mug collection. Electric indoor fireplace, $50. 330-6772 or 332-9455
- For Sale: Nice coffee table with storage on each end, $50. Large comfortable couch, light colors, $75. Child’s dresser $25. Galvanized washtub & stand $10, another without stand $2.50. Old fruit baskets and boxes with paper labels, $5 each. 856-2275
- For Sale: 9 drawer wooden dresser with mirror, good condition. Four 17”, 6 hole Chevy rims, $5 each. 840-4058
- For Sale: 41” electric range, gold color, double oven – 1 small, one large. $100. 856-5836
- For Sale: Great Pyrenees, Akbash and Maremma cross guard dog puppies. 5 females, 4 males, ready to go. Working parents on sight. $150. 851-9065
- For Sale: 2009 Schult military style box trailer, like new. 2008 Yamaha YZ85, good condition, runs great. 2012 KTM 65SX, good condition, runs great. 259-3159
- For Sale: Two well insulated automatic garage doors, 9’x10’. $500. 856-6598
- For Sale: Michelin tires & chrome wheels for 2005 Nissan Maxima, set of four P245/45/R18. 16 musical carousel horses with stands. Men’s Harley Davidson boots, size 8 ½. 856-2370
- For Rent: In Riverton 1 bedroom fully furnished basement apartment, central location, laundry facilities. All utilities included in the rent. 709-6355 or 856-6191
- For Sale: 2005 Can Am Bombardier 400 ATV with winch and snowplow, $1,500. Four 15×7” mag wheels with tires $125. 856-5417 or 840-3778
- For Sale: Troybuilt rototiller with blade and furrower & parts manual. 851-3636
- For Sale: Two rear tractor rims, 28×12, would make great fire pits. 856-6134
- For Rent: Full sized basement apartment with large bedroom, kitchen and living room. Central air & heat, large windows. 850-5506
- For Sale: 7 cu ft Kenmore deep freeze, less than 1 year old, have receipts and still under warranty. $170. 240-0929
- FREE: Queen size hide-a-bed couch. Large microwave. 240-0320 Hudson
- FREE: Player piano, needs work on exterior. 858-4207
- For Sale: EU2000 Honda generator, like new. $800. 240-0176
- For Sale: 15hp Evenrude boat motor, good running condition. $500. 332-9405
- For Sale: Dresser with mirror, $40 obo. Older TV, good condition, free. Crochet afghan, $60 obo. Crochet pot holders, $5/set. Knitted scarf, adult size $10, childrens $5. Call or text 840-0687
- For Sale: 12 ga pump home defense shotgun, $200. Ruger 9mm pistol $350. 330-3104
- For Sale: 1999 Kawasaki Prairie 400 4×4 ATV. Has tank, fender & back rack bags. Includes chains, gun mount and cover. $2,200. 332-9405
- For Sale: 2004 Audi, 118,000 miles. $3,000. 314-5515
- For Sale: 2 feeder pigs, 120-150 lbs. 431-2564
- For Sale: Infant bed with adjustable rail, $40. Leather jacket, 38R mens, $300. 10 ½ med shoes, free. WANTED: VCR. 469-371-8732
- For Sale: Upright Coleman home furnace, like new $400. 1965 14’ fishing boat, 40hp Mercury motor, comes with a 2001 Yatch boat trailer, $1,200. 856-4670
- For Sale: Craftsman Platinum 2200 riding mower, 19 hp, used about 7 times, $1,000. Craftsman power edger, 6.75hp, runs well, $125. 851-2410
- For Sale: Young womans snowboard with bindings. Teenage boys snowboard with bindings, $75. 335-7637
- For Sale: Older 60’s model self propelled, two row stack wagon, New Holland 1032 Wisconsin, 4 cylinder, air cooled, hydraulics work. $2,500. 851-3309
- For Sale: Browning Satore Grade 1 over/under 28 gauge shotgun with 15 boxes of shells, $1,500. Beretta Silver Pidgeon Grade 2 over/under, like new, $1,500. 850-6085
- For Sale: 194 bales grass hay, $7/bale. Ft. Washakie. 349-6949
- For Sale: Excell 5th wheel trailer, 27’ gooseneck, with big slide out. Has AC, generator and awning. Excellent condition. $5,500. 851-2067
- For Sale: 1998 Coachman motorhome. 454 V8 with 43,251 miles. Includes generator, rear hitch, backup camera, electric step. Sleeps 4-5. $10,500. 851-4795
WANTED: Driver door for Curtis Club Cab enclosure, 2003 Ingersal Club Car. 455-3601 or 463-7777