November 8, 2018
- For Sale: Trailer house, steps with side rail. A Grandfather clock. 850-5506
- For Rent: Basement Apartment at ground level, large windows, bedroom and family room. Laundry facility, central heat and air, furnished. 850-5506
- For Sale: Big tan leather chair rocker/recliner, upholstery is nice, asking $75. 3-4 month old puppy female, small to medium size, short hair, has her first set of shots. 856-5660
- For Sale: ’87 Buick Century limited. 4-door, looks and runs great, 57,200 miles, gets 25+ mpg $4,500. New metal roofing, light gray color about 450 sq’ panels are 36” X 16’ $250 (Bill) 277-3760 in Thermop
- Looking for: All season tires; P22560R-16 349-3963 Lander
- 46” Panasonic tv for sale with remote 856-3049 or 709-3048
- Available for: Stud service: gorgeous fawn and white colored male pitbull, about 87 pounds) located in Worland, will travel to Riverton/Lander area. Would like pick of the litter 258-0153
- Looking for: Clear bagged leaves for land scaping 801-941-3639 Riverton
- Free: Entertainment center. Fairly good condition, call 851-0981
- To give away: Free 36 used wooden pallets. 5 rolls of used barbwire 851-2490
- For Sale: An electric adjustable full sized bed with vibrate and wave motion $800. An Electric brown vinyl recliner $250 857-7058
- For Free: Black lab mix, neutered, 2 years old, great dog, loves to play and car rides, free to good home, 307-851-2758
- For Free to a loving home: 2 and a half year old female, declawed, spayed, black and white, has to go because of allergies but she’s a great cat! 851-2758
- Lost in Riverton: Lest Lawn mower bag N 8th West, fits Craftsman lawn mower 851-3309
- For Sale: Brass fire place tool set $5. Gizmo pal 2 Kids phone, Verizon compatible, 4 number programable and trackable $35. Dresser 5 drawer (chest of drawers) 53” tall X 32” wide X 18” deep, $15. 921-9028
- For sale: Craftsman upright 5 drawer and 2 door tool chest, new condition, $250 388-2292
- Looking for: Camper (topper) Shell to fit ’08 GMC long-bed, prefer white in color 388-2292
- For sale: 2 submersible pumps, 1 like new, the other good condition. 480-0600
- For sale: Two storage house sheds 12’ X 10’ $600. Motor home cover fits at 36’. Fifth-wheel cover fits at least 34’. Call 307-851-6063
- For sale: Afghan and pot holders for sale. Women’s coat, size 2x, leather with fur collar, dress coat asking $250 307-840-087
- Looking for: Mixer at reasonable price and good condition. 840-0687
- For sale: Rv fridge, Norcold 8 cuffed fridge, ac/gas 3 years old in great condition. Panels not included. Asking $700. Rifle shells, Norico 762 by 54, 147 grain, 4 cases, 540 rounds each case, $160 per case. 8×7 ATV Trailer, fold down sides/ramps $700. 307-267-4691 or 267-5723
- For sale: 1970 Dodge trailer clear title $100. 6×6 rubbermaid storage shed $75. 300 ft. galvanized 1 and a half inch tubing 16 foot lengths. $50. 349-9871
- Wanted: Fertile chicken eggs for hatching 48-404-2427
- For Sale: 4 small restaurant type ice bins $500 each. 438-3665 ( leave message )
- For sale: 7.62 SKS, shoulder stock and hand stock both synthetic stocks, approximately 400+ rounds, 2 scope mounts, 1 scope and bayonet, numerous clips, $600. Pump action Remington 30-06, $400. 307-851-4101
- For sale: 2 feeder pigs, weigh 150 pounds each, asking $100 each. 431-2564 Worland