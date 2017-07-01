May 3, 2018
- For Sale: Five 1 gallon wide mouth glass jars with 4 lids. Antique bow saw. Comfort brand massage pad with pulse and heat. Metal bedroom cabinet with night stand, 3 ft tall. Small table with fold down sides. 8 Danberry Mint collectibles. Fax machine. Two Charlie Russel reproduction paintings. 240-4789
- For Sale: Marlin .22 mag with scope, ammo, case. Savage B17 .17 HMR with scope. Heritage .22/.22mag in box. High Standard Sport King .22, like new. 857-4147 or 928-699-2448 Mike
- For Sale: 27 ½ ft gooseneck camper with slide, self contained. 851-2067 Riverton
- For Sale: Arc Welder with 2 cylinders, oxygen and acetylene with hoses and gauges included, $400. Hobart stickmate 205AC Arc welder, $150. Beautiful Orville Lake carved, handmade A-Ford, flat plate double rig saddle with 15” seat, new condition, $900. 856-5493
- For Sale: Beautiful 6 month old Tortoise shell manx female cat. Litterbox trained and shot, $50 obo. 856-7005
- WANTED: Young duck 1-2 months old. 856-7005 evenings
- For Sale: Two carpet remnants, both light brown in color, new, never used. 7’x12 and 6’x7 ½’. $30 for the large, $15 for the smaller. 921-2756
- For Sale: 2002 Chevy 2500HD Duramax, crew cab, long box, 4×4. 174,950 miles. Rhino lining, running boards. New injectors and A/C system. Decent tires. Runs & drives great. $15,000 obo. 850-2216 Riverton
- For Sale: 18 cubic foot refrigerator, black, works great, $75. Two Rubbermaid 150 gallon stock tanks, $40 each. 463-7381
- For Sale: Heavy duty rectangular metal pipe, 10’, long flanges on end. 10”-13” opening from old mill building. 330-7224
- For Sale: Adam 12 collector car, made by Cox Co., doesn’t work. 349-2302
- WANTED: Used motor for 2001 Ford Ranger 4.0. 438-1075
- For Sale: Shotgun 835 Mossberg Turkey Gun, $350. 330-3104
- For Sale: Two bronze statues, Remington & Russell, $1,000 each. 335-7100
- FREE: Jungle Gym/Swing Set, excellent condition, you haul, will require a trailer unless disassembled 851-9629
- For Sale: Big Harman wood/coal burning stove w/ blower, thermostatic control (electric damper) includes 15’ of triple wall stove pipe. 851-1879
- For Sale: 2007 Keystone 5th wheel travel trailer, 38’ long w/ 4 slides, king size bed, washer & dryer hookups, built in vacuum system, arctic package & new tires. $10,000. 806-891-2590
- WANTED: 13’ fiberglass canoe. Will trade a 17’ aluminum canoe. 438-0517
- For Sale: JS75 John Deere lawn mower 6hp, self propelled, kept inside. 388-2966 Worland
- For Sale: Youth bed $50. 38R men’s leather coat, $400. Shoes 10 ½ medium, free. 469-371-8732 Thermopolis