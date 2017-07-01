Deals on the Dial May 2018

  • For Sale:  Five 1 gallon wide mouth glass jars with 4 lids.  Antique bow saw.  Comfort brand massage pad with pulse and heat.  Metal bedroom cabinet with night stand, 3 ft tall.  Small table with fold down sides.  8 Danberry Mint collectibles.  Fax machine.  Two Charlie Russel reproduction paintings.  240-4789
  • For Sale:  Marlin .22 mag with scope, ammo, case.  Savage B17 .17 HMR with scope.  Heritage .22/.22mag in box.  High Standard Sport King .22, like new.  857-4147 or 928-699-2448 Mike
  • For Sale:  27 ½ ft gooseneck camper with slide, self contained.  851-2067 Riverton
  • For Sale:  Arc Welder with 2 cylinders, oxygen and acetylene with hoses and gauges included, $400.  Hobart stickmate 205AC Arc welder, $150.  Beautiful Orville Lake carved, handmade A-Ford, flat plate double rig saddle with 15” seat, new condition, $900.  856-5493
  • For Sale:  Beautiful 6 month old Tortoise shell manx female cat.  Litterbox trained and shot, $50 obo.  856-7005
  • WANTED:  Young duck 1-2 months old.  856-7005 evenings
  • For Sale:  Two carpet remnants, both light brown in color, new, never used.  7’x12 and 6’x7 ½’.  $30 for the large, $15 for the smaller.  921-2756
  • For Sale:  2002 Chevy 2500HD Duramax, crew cab, long box, 4×4.  174,950 miles.  Rhino lining, running boards.  New injectors and A/C system. Decent tires.  Runs & drives great.  $15,000 obo.  850-2216 Riverton
  • For Sale:  18 cubic foot refrigerator, black, works great, $75.  Two Rubbermaid 150 gallon stock tanks, $40 each.  463-7381
  • For Sale:  Heavy duty rectangular metal pipe, 10’, long flanges on end.  10”-13” opening from old mill building.  330-7224
  • For Sale:  Adam 12 collector car, made by Cox Co., doesn’t work.  349-2302
  • WANTED:  Used motor for 2001 Ford Ranger 4.0.  438-1075
  • For Sale:  Shotgun 835 Mossberg Turkey Gun, $350.  330-3104
  • For Sale:  Two bronze statues, Remington & Russell, $1,000 each.  335-7100
  • FREE:  Jungle Gym/Swing Set, excellent condition, you haul, will require a trailer unless disassembled 851-9629
  • For Sale:  Big Harman wood/coal burning stove w/ blower, thermostatic control (electric damper) includes 15’ of triple wall stove pipe.  851-1879
  • For Sale:  2007 Keystone 5th wheel travel trailer, 38’ long w/ 4 slides, king size bed, washer & dryer hookups, built in vacuum system, arctic package & new tires.  $10,000.  806-891-2590
  • WANTED:  13’ fiberglass canoe.  Will trade a 17’ aluminum canoe.  438-0517
  • For Sale:  JS75 John Deere lawn mower 6hp, self propelled, kept inside.  388-2966 Worland
  • For Sale:  Youth bed $50.  38R men’s leather coat, $400.  Shoes 10 ½ medium, free.  469-371-8732 Thermopolis

