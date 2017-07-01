Deals on the Dial – March 2018

March 5, 2018

  • For Rent:  2 bed mobile home, $850/month $850 deposit.  For Sale:  Recliner couch $200.  Queen mattress, box springs & frame $3200.  6×6 elk mount, 5×5 elk mount.  8×6 elk sheds $500.  1895 Lever action Winchester $500.  600 .308 with scope $600.  Honda 3 wheeler $1,000.  Matthews compound bow $150.  Milwaukee Saws-all $100.  349-6813
  • Free: To good home 1 year old male dingo.  Calico cat.  851-5530
  • For Sale:  Howa model 1500 25.06 with scope rings but no scope $500.  Forced air heater $200.  431-6413
  • For Sale:  40 channel CB radio, Radio Shack brand, good condition.  $50 obo.  314-5955
  • For Sale:  Round glass dining table with 4 chairs $125.  Daybed with some bedding $125.  Sage green recliner $50.  856-1277
  • WANTED:  Portable, adjustable basketball hoop.  728-7272
  • For Sale:  2008 GMC front bumper, chrome, good condition.  388-2291
  • For Sale:  Whirlpool smooth top electric stove, price negotiable.  856-9543
  • WANTED:  Old Willies pickup, will consider any condition.  858-3334
  • For Sale:  2002 John Deere 790 4×4 tractor with front end loader, back hoe, 6’ blade.  Has low hours.  455-2174 after 5pm
  • For Sale:  Remington 700 7mm ADL, 30.06 caliber.  Unfired & new condition, $450.  463-0584
  • WANTED:  Kiln & any kiln accessories.  851-4346
  • For Sale:  Mules – Jack and Jenny (may be pregnant).  $200 for the pair.  240-0492
  • For Sale:  12 gauge pump shotgun, $250.  22 caliber firearm, $250.  330-3104
  • For Sale:  88 Toyota pickup, single cab, shortbed, standard transmission, $2,000.  WANTED:  two tires P225/70R/15.  349-3963 no texts please
  • For Sale:  Metal gun cabinet, not fire proof, double locks, $120 obo.  314-5772
  • For Sale:  Microsoft Surface Pro 4 tablet/computer with Windows Pro10, Surface Pen, docking station & more.  $650.  431-6074
  • For Sale:  Older 2 horse trailer, tires have 500 miles on them, bearings have been packed and electric and brakes are repaired, $900.  Older 16” saddle with new stirrup leathers.  347-8816 or 431-1091
  • For Rent:  Unfurnished room.  $450/month, $200 deposit.  No pets, no parties, smoking outdoors only.  240-7682

