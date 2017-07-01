To place your deal on the dial, call 307-856-2252 or 307-856-7908 between 9:15 and 9:30 a.m. and 307-463-2951 between 10:10 and 10:30 a.m. Monday Through Friday.
March 5, 2018
- For Rent: 2 bed mobile home, $850/month $850 deposit. For Sale: Recliner couch $200. Queen mattress, box springs & frame $3200. 6×6 elk mount, 5×5 elk mount. 8×6 elk sheds $500. 1895 Lever action Winchester $500. 600 .308 with scope $600. Honda 3 wheeler $1,000. Matthews compound bow $150. Milwaukee Saws-all $100. 349-6813
- Free: To good home 1 year old male dingo. Calico cat. 851-5530
- For Sale: Howa model 1500 25.06 with scope rings but no scope $500. Forced air heater $200. 431-6413
- For Sale: 40 channel CB radio, Radio Shack brand, good condition. $50 obo. 314-5955
- For Sale: Round glass dining table with 4 chairs $125. Daybed with some bedding $125. Sage green recliner $50. 856-1277
- WANTED: Portable, adjustable basketball hoop. 728-7272
- For Sale: 2008 GMC front bumper, chrome, good condition. 388-2291
- For Sale: Whirlpool smooth top electric stove, price negotiable. 856-9543
- WANTED: Old Willies pickup, will consider any condition. 858-3334
- For Sale: 2002 John Deere 790 4×4 tractor with front end loader, back hoe, 6’ blade. Has low hours. 455-2174 after 5pm
- For Sale: Remington 700 7mm ADL, 30.06 caliber. Unfired & new condition, $450. 463-0584
- WANTED: Kiln & any kiln accessories. 851-4346
- For Sale: Mules – Jack and Jenny (may be pregnant). $200 for the pair. 240-0492
- For Sale: 12 gauge pump shotgun, $250. 22 caliber firearm, $250. 330-3104
- For Sale: 88 Toyota pickup, single cab, shortbed, standard transmission, $2,000. WANTED: two tires P225/70R/15. 349-3963 no texts please
- For Sale: Metal gun cabinet, not fire proof, double locks, $120 obo. 314-5772
- For Sale: Microsoft Surface Pro 4 tablet/computer with Windows Pro10, Surface Pen, docking station & more. $650. 431-6074
- For Sale: Older 2 horse trailer, tires have 500 miles on them, bearings have been packed and electric and brakes are repaired, $900. Older 16” saddle with new stirrup leathers. 347-8816 or 431-1091
- For Rent: Unfurnished room. $450/month, $200 deposit. No pets, no parties, smoking outdoors only. 240-7682