March 15, 2019
- For Sale: John Deere Ridge plow $1,150. John Deere disc harrow, $2,000. 5th wheel Performance hitch, 20,000 lb load. 349-8923
- WANTED: Someone to shear 1 sheep located North of Riverton on Burma Rd. 850-7703
- For Sale: Ruger Vicaro Long Colt, ivory handles, $500. Henry 45 LC, $500. 709-0157
- For Sale: 17 HMR Chiappa revolver, Model 1873, New in the box, never fired. $200. 709-2343
- For Sale: 2013 RAV 4 XLE, navigation system, roof rack, XM, excellent condition, $15,200. 2006 Yamaha Rhino 450, very low miles, excellent condition, extra set of tires, $4,500 obo. 858-4387
- For Sale: 2 separate pieces of acrylic counter top material, makes 42×23 and 84×26. Never used, stored indoors. $200 for both. 921-8054
March 13, 2019
- WANTED: Cement Mixer with electric motor. 231-5824
- 1971 Ford ½ ton 4WD, no title, runs, $500 obo. 240-7333
- WANTED: Farrowing crates for pigs & nesting boxes for chickens. 330-3121
- For Sale: 2013 CF Motor 600 side by side with hard top soft side cab and windshield. $4,500. 455-2843 or 851-9535 Dubois
March 11, 2019
- WANTED: 300 gallon gas tank to fit existing stand. 484-408-2427
- WANTED: Fireproof home safe. 332-3600
- For Sale: Theater seats, blue & gray fabric, great condition, $100 per 5 seat section or $20 each. 332-6760, can be seen at 1290 N 2nd in Lander
- FREE: Abandoned 2-3 bedroom mobile home, located in Lander across from 1290 N 2nd St. 332-6760
- For Sale: Cowl Induction pickup hood, currently on a 2004 Duramax, will fit 2003-06 Chevy, $500. 840-4937
- For Sale: 1977 MCI-8 bus conversion, 8V-71 diesel motor, 4 speed automatic Allison transmission, large kitchen with nice counter space. 851-1529
March 7, 2019
- For Sale: 6,000 gallon diesel fuel tank with electric pump, good condition. $2,500 857-3102
- For Sale: King size mattress & box springs, Denver Mattress, extra firm, $100. 2006 Yamaha Kodiak 450 4 wheeler, 4wd, $2,000 obo. Remington 600 243, w/ scope, $500. Ruger Mini 14 223, w/ scope, new condition, some ammo $750. Winchester 12 gauge automatic shotgun, $350. Huge 7×7 elk, European mount, $750. 761 Remington 270 w/ scope, $400. 6×6 elk on plaque, 350 score, $500. 7×7 elk shoulder mount, score 380, $750. For rent: 2 bedroom mobile home, Lander, $800/month. Buying Elk & deer antlers. 349-6813 Lander
- For Sale: C-F Motor 600 side by side, w/ winch, has soft side, hard top cab. 851-9535 or 455-2843
- For Sale: Older, like new camcorder, takes mini cassettes, $10. Larger Tonka Toy Dump truck, (a little surface rust), $3, sand box model. 921-9028
- For Sale: 2 separate pieces of acrylic counter top material, makes 42×23 and 84×26. Never used, stored indoors. $200 for both. 921-8054
- WANTED: GMC Rim, 6 hole for GMC Envoy. WANTED: a tire to match P245-65R-17, doesn’t have to be a 6 spoke rim. 240-7792 Jim
- For Sale: 2001 Arctic Cat 4×4 ATV, manual transmission, 1,200 miles, $1,500. 14 ft aluminum 2 place ATV trailer, won’t fit a side by side, $800. AK47 with magazines and 100 rounds of ammo, only shot about 100 rounds through it, $450. Slide in pop up camper, very light, currently on a trailer that can go with it. Trailer is about 10 ft flatbed with new tires & jacks, $1,200. 851-9670
- For Sale: Marathon Neoprene seat covers, 1 set fits 2007-2009 Chevy Crew Cab 3500 with 40/20/40 front seat and split back seat, camo, like new $250. Other set fits 2016-2018 Chevy Crew Cab with 40/20/40 front seat and split back set, Camo, like new $250. Weston Pro-Tracks 5 running boards, fits 2011-2018 Chevy Crew Cab ¾ ton with 8’ bed, like new, $300. TruXedo tonneau cover, roll up, fits 8’ truck bed, $150. Rear mud flats, fit 2018 Chevy, $20. Exhaust system, cat back includes tail pipe and muffler, fits 2009 crew cab long box, new, make offer. PPE Programmer for 2009 Duramax, $100. Coffee table & 2 end tables, good condition, $50. 857-6826
- WANTED: Car or pickup, $1,500 or less. 840-5735
March 5, 2019
- For Sale: 2009 Sundance Bumper pull camper, 34’ with 14’ slide out. 4 bunks in the back w/queen bed master in front. Sleeps 10, very good condition with many extras. $10,000. In Riverton. 349-3975
- For Sale: 9 lbs Jerusalem artichokes. 856-8250
- For Sale: Diamond Razoredge 60 lb compound bow with arrows, case & more. $150 obo. 851-8403
- WANTED: Land in the Lander, Ft. Washakie or Diversion Dam area. 851-0833
- For Sale: Ford Taurus, low miles, tires, 2nd owner, starts, runs & drives but need transmission work. $888.88. 856-6471
- For Sale: 17 HMR Savage bolt action w/ Tasco 4x16x40 adjustable scope, has accu trigger and clip. $450. 330-7224
- FREE: To good home, 3 year old Spaniel mix (looks like King Charles), black, white & tan. House broke, rides in car but gets car sick on long trips. 797-9616 Worland
- For Sale: 2008 16×80 mobile home, 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, great condition, many extras. 259-9038 Riverton
- For Sale: King size mattress & box springs, Denver Mattress, extra firm, $100. 2006 Yamaha Kodiak 420 4 wheeler, 4wd, $2,000. Remington 600 243, w/ scope, $500. Remington 600, 308 $500. Ruger Mini 14 223, w/ scope $600. Winchester 12 gauge automatic shotgun, $350. Huge 7×7 elk, European mount, $750. 349-6813 Lander
- FREE: To good homes, Two female red heeler mix. 2 years & 1 year old. 840-4506
- For Sale: 100 year old cook stove, Hibbard Spencer Bartletle & Co, very ornate, doors on side, $450. Two wrought iron bar stools, swivel, arms & back, $40 for both. King size headboard, $115. Very large old oak chair, $25. 1950’s Wagon wheel rocking chair, $45. Western lamp, rope base, $20. 840-2444
- For Sale: Professional Ordnance, Carbon 15, 223 cal with Leupold Gilmore red dot scope, $675. Ruger Number 1 in 243 cal, made in 1979, $850. Smith & Wesson Model 629, 4 inch barrel, .44 mag, stainless steel, $675. Remington Model 742, 30-06 cal with Leupold Vari X3 1.75×6 power, $595. Mauser Model M-12 Extreme, 300 mag with Swarovski Z3 3x10x42mm, reticle BRH, $1,500. 921-8967 Greg
February 27, 2019
- For Sale: 1991 Ford F250 flatbed , 114,000 mile, new tires, 300 straight 6, 5 speed manual. $4,900 obo. 709-0819
February 26, 2019
- For Sale: 1991 Ford F250, 114,000 mile, new tires, 300 straight 6. $4,900 obo. 709-0819
- For Sale: 2007 Springdale 17 ft camper trailer, sleeps 4, interior & exterior in excellent condition. $5,700. 388-4537 or 406-853-1392 Worland
- For Sale: Wetherby Vanguard wood stock, 300 Winchester magnum, brand new, never fired. $600. 851-0652
- For Sale: Jason shortbox pickup topper, dark grey in color, lined interior, excellent condition. $900. 388-4537 or 406-853-1392 Worland
- WANTED: laying hens. 840-3143
- For Sale: Craftsman 6.5 horsepower 17 inch rear tine tiller, excellent condition, used less than 20 hours. $400. 388-4537 or 406-853-1392 Worland
- For Sale: Fenwerhbau competition air rifle, $800 obo. Hava Legacy .270, new in box, $400. Winchester Model 12 20 gauge, $600 obo. Cleveland custom .340 Wetherby, $800 obo. 438-0061
February 25, 2019
- For Sale: 2 separate pieces of Acrylic counter top material. Brand: LG HI macks. Sizes: 42×23 and 84×26. Never used, stored inside. Asking $200 for both. 307-921-8054
- For Sale: Two like new twin beds, mattresses, box springs & frames. $150 each. Some bedding $25. 850-8086
- FREE: Kenmore washing machine, washes fine, does not spin out. For Sale: Dryer $50. Maytag Performance gas stove, $50. 864-3584
- WANTED: Twin size mattress. Couple of dressers. Boys size 2T clothes. 349-9871
- For Sale: Stationary bike, chair seat, shows speed, calories burned and distance pedaled. $100. 856-6134
- For Sale: 18” May steel flatbed trailer with 8,000 lb winch, $3,500. 10” DeWalt table saw, contractors model, $500. 856-3688
- For Sale: Purebred 9 month old blue heeler, female, working parents, $300. 366-2447 Tensleep
- For Sale: Horsehair hitched headstall, leather keychains, pistol cases & scabbards. Pistol can holster. 856-3729 or 840-2008. 910 E. Fremont Ave, Riverton
- WANTED: Rental camper trailer space, near the college in Riverton. 240-0844 or 349-2089
- For Sale: Set of 4 tracks for Polaris 800 side by side UTV, $3,500. 360-3228
- For Sale: 2012 Ford Escape, all wheel drive, 109,813 miles. New snow tires, new windshield. Tow package, leather seat covers, winter/mud floor mats. Great safe vehicle for Wyoming winters. $6,500. Call or text 371-6927.
February 19, 2019
- For Sale: Two Husqvarna chainsaws. 266 SE, freshly serviced, good condition. 455 Rancher, freshly serviced, good running machine. $250 your choice. 347-8675
- For Sale: Total Gym Fit with leg bars, ab bars and extras. Comes with DVD’s and cards. Excellent condition. $150 obo. 349-0817
- For Sale: Bowflex Ultimate with extras. $300 for everything. 851-8403
- For Sale: Two door folding dog crate. 31”Lx20”Wx21.5”H, never used. $35. 240-0176
February 18, 2019
- For Sale: 2003 PT Cruiser, 5 spd, good condition. 855-5403
- FREE: Two old metal desks, one is missing drawers. Call 856-2251, can be seen behind 603 E. Pershing, Riverton at the radio station.
- WANTED: Household items, staring over setting up household and in need of most things. Also looking for pug or bulldog for stud service. 797-9616 Worland
- For Sale: Couch & loveseat, green, removable pillow cushions, $150. 709-5211, 21 Dalley Rd, Riverton
- For Sale: Ruger Blackhawk .454 Casull with Beasley grips, also chambered for .45 longs. $750. 678-898-5099 or 307-206-2381, Lander
- For Sale: Older flatbed trailer, good condition, good tires, $650. 231-9494
- For Sale: Elgin Sewing machine, forward, reverse & zig zag, $10 with attachements. Digital cam corder mini cassette, $10. 921-9028
- For Sale: Truck & 5th wheel camp trailer, excellent condition, $14,000 for both. 1997 GMC K3500 1 ton truck, 100,000 miles, new trailer brake controller, 4 door, nice interior. 2000 Jayco Designer, 28 ft fifth wheel, new tires & batteries, many extras. 240-0475
February 12, 2019
- For Sale: Two like new twin beds, mattress, box spring & frames. $150 each. Some bedding $25. 850-8086 or 709-5954
- For Sale: 454 motor, 60,000 miles, out of motorhome, $1,000. Automatic transmission, $400. Or together $1,250. 330-8470
- For Stud Service: 90 lb fawn & white pit bull. Asking for pick of the litter. 258-0153 will travel
- For Sale: 1989 Blue & white Cadillac Coupe Deville, 2 door, 188,000 miles. Sunroof, white leather interior. New battery, good tires. $3,000. 864-3584
- For Sale: Aluminum tank, 10×11’6”. 332-4293 after 5:30. Located at 915 E. Main, Lander
- WANTED Twin size mattress in good condition, reasonably priced. 840-3957
- For Sale: Black bear rung, great condition, felt lined, black & tan, $500. 330-7224
- Wanted: Used motor oil. 851-0271 Travis
- For Sale: 2004 Subaru Outback, does not run, good body & good tires. Located in Ten Sleep. 431-9194 Bill
- WANTED: 8’ Slide in truck camper. 349-9333
February 7, 2019
- For Sale: 2004 Dodge 5.7 liter Hemi. $6,800. 231-4305
February 6, 2019
- For Sale: Ruger Pistol and Rifle, 22 cal. $150 each. 330-3104
- For Sale: 8 week old German Rotweiller, AKC registered puppy, female. 330-7208
- For Sale: 1984 18’ Bumper pull Wilderness camper. 1962 Miley two horse trailer. 857-6838.
- For Sale: Idaho Shag cowdog pups. Good working parents. 486-2214
- For Sale: large pile of firewood, 3-4 cords, cottonwood. Some is cut, some needs split. Selling as a pile, $300. 851-4337 Riverton area.
- WANTED: Stationary bike in good condition. 850-4733 Brad
- For Sale: Dyson vacuum, works great, $95. Bunkbed with single on top, double futon on bottom, black tube frame, mattresses included, good clean condition, $250. 856-3175
- For Sale: BDS lift kit for 2011-2018 GMC or Chevy ¾ ton or 1 ton, 4” suspension kit. Set of 5 wheels & tires, Toyo Open Country, 295-65-R20, 80% good. 850-3486
- For Sale: Delta 10” radial arm saw, contractor model, $175. Craftsman 10” radial arm saw w/ shaper attachment and lower cabinet, $150. Craftsman belt/disk sander on stand, 6” belt,/8” disk, $50. Craftsman 10” table saw w/ 2 table extensions & stand, $200. Will consider offers. 240-7085
February 4, 2019
- For Sale: Snow blower, 22” path, 5 HP, 5 forward gears, 2 reverse, 2 stage. Good condition. $350. 851-2295w
- For Sale: Vintage Akai reel to reel tape recorder, several tapes. Brad 850-4733
- For Sale: 1996 Ford Tioga motorhome, 23’, 99K miles, Onan generator. Runs good, new batteries. Brad 850-4733
- For Sale: Jonsereds 510SP and Jonsereds 225 chainsaws, both for $30. Need a little work. 851-8403
- For Sale: 5 ft long, 3 ft tall mirror, no frame. $50 obo. 851-8403
- Available for stud service: 90lb pit bull. Fawn & white, good looking with good disposition. Asking pick of the litter (gift for granddaughter). Will travel. 258-0153
- For Sale: 70” Sharp TV, has remote & manual. $250. 259-9038 Riverton
- WANTED: Couple cords of firewood, cut to fireplace length. Riverton area. 463-0354
- For Sale: George Foreman $50. HP Printer 6525 $50. Honest diapers size 1, 264 total $50. Huggies Little Snuggles, size 1, 240 total, $40. Huggies Little Snuggles, newborn, 284 total $60. Honeywell WiFi Thermostat, $75. Playful morning figurine $50. Zojirushi bread machine, $150. 705-1269 Lander
January 30, 2019
- For Sale: Vintage Arctic Cat Panthers, 1968, 1972, 1977. Good condition, stored inside. $1,500 for all three. 332-2066
- For Sale: King size Sealy Posturepedic, pillowtop mattress, $500. Lift top cocktail table, Porter design, $200. 332-6233
- For Sale: Theater style seats, rows of 5, $100 or $20 each, medium high back, charcoal grey, good condition. May be seen at 1290 N 2nd in Lander or call 332-6760
- For Sale: Large crib, like new mattress, hardly used. One side comes off to make a toddler bed. Call or text 851-6798
- For Sale: Big female hog. Two female goats. Two alpacas. Price negotiable. 484-408-2427
- For Sale: Tri Star Arc welder (AC/DC) $75. Two Hi-Lift jacks (Handy-man or Sheepherders, for jacking up Jeeps, etc, $75. 608-695-1961 Lander
- Horse boarding, 23 miles out of Riverton. Price negotiable. 484-408-2427
January 29, 2019
- For Sale: Jenny Lynn bed with turned bobbins, $100. 332-3600
- WANTED: Someone to move a 10×50 trailer house from Lander to Pavillion. 484-408-2427
- For Sale: Century brand outdoor space heater, 97,000 BTU, burns #1 diesel or kerosene, 12 gallon capacity. $125. 850-8536
- For Sale: Like new Amana washing machine, 3.5 cu. ft., used very little. $275. 864-3981
- For Sale: Winchester Model 70 XTR 243. $375. 851-6730 or 851-5293
- For Sale: Osprey International tactical rifle scope, 10- 40×50, illuminated mildot reticle with rings. $100. 851-1879
- For Sale: Kitchen cupboard made in the 1800’s w/ square nails. 7-8’ high x 4’, 2 piece with glass door, 1 panel of glass broken. $500. 332-3600
- For Sale: Trundle bed frame with a new mattress, never been used. $50. 856-3216
- For Sale: Antique metal lathe “600” with 3 & 4 Jaw, price negotiable. 921-2672 in Thermopolis
- For Sale: Rifle cabinet, holds 6, glass door, 2 drawers, locks, $200 obo. Large Budweiser beer mug collection. Fred Bear 45# bow, full recurve, 1961 era, assortment of razor tip arrows, $200. Countertop & kitchen cabinet, 24”x37” with back splash & right hand molding, new, tan color, $75. Two Mahogony planks, 2x10x9’ and 2x12x10’, $15/linear ft. 332-9455 or 330-6772
- For Adoption: 1 year old American bulldog/boxer mix, neutered, up to date on shots, very friendly. 450-8814 Dubois
- For Rent: in Pavillion. 3 bedroom, 1 ½ bath mobile home. Price negotiable. 484-408-2427
January 25, 2019
- Looking for: Firewood 307-438-6077
- For sale: ’09 Ford Edge Limited, white, 88,000 Miles. Good condition. $9,300. 307-463-2618
- Looking for: Push guard for a 2010 F250. F350 model may work too! 307-851-2080
- Looking for: Dodge 5.7 liter hemi motor for an ’04 Dodge pick-up 307-850-9811
- For sale: 2002 Honda 500 Rubicon 4016 miles, 60” cycle country plow, 2” moose lift kit. Heated handlebars, one owner and excellent condition. Asking $3,500 OBO. 307-330-4019
- To a good home: Purebred female Siberian Husky, papered with breeding rights, 2 years old, negotiable price, 307-270-7042
January 22, 2019
- Looking for: One-bedroom apartment in Riverton, ground level, with utilities included. $500 per month. Also, to give away: Ladies boots, size 6, with faux fur cuff. 307-855-5896
- For rent: Mobile home in Pavilion, 3 bedroom and 1 and a half bath. Asking $600 per month. 484-408-2427
- For sale: 1990 ½ ton Chevy, single cab, 4×4 pickup with plow, automatic transmission, mostly highway miles. Asking $2,200. 307-349-9790
January 21, 2019
- For sale: 2006 Chevy Silverado 1500, z71 off-road model. Extended cab, gray in color, great condition, 161,000 miles. Asking $8,500. 307-856-8267
- For Sale: 2 separate pieces of Acrylic counter top material. Brand: LG HI macks. Sizes: 42×23 and 84×26. Never used, stored inside. Asking $200 for both. 307-921-8054
- For Sale: Wesley Allen queen size bed, brass frame, excellent condition. $400 obo. Also, a desk chair. 307-851-9624
- For sale: 70” Sharp TV flat screen, remote and booklet included, great picture! 307-259-9038
- Up for adoption: One year old neutered male boxer mix, UTD shots, including de-worming and rabies. 307-450-8814 Located in Dubois
January 14, 2019
- For sale: Computer Chair. Set of 4 Nissan chrome wheels and Michelin tires 225-55R17. Carousel melodies, country fair collection with stand. 307-856-2370
For Sale: 2009 Schutt military style box trailer. Can be used for many purposes, like new. 307-259-3159
- For sale: 2004 Ford 350 V10, standard transmission 4×4 – 20’ stock trailer with all new tires. 307-231-9494
- Found: Yetti cooler lid on 8 mile road. 307-850-2216
- Looking for: 2 or 3 burn barrels 307-240-7792 or 307-240-7233
- For sale: 5 1971 posters of Lord Of the Rings, all different. Hobbit items come with them as well, all good condition, $10 each. 307-349-3441
- To give away: free artificial Christmas tree. 9 ft tall, high quality. Will donate it to a non profit organization. Used only once 307-858-0006
January 11, 2019
- For sale: AKC registered English Mastiff puppies, 1 male, 2 females. Asking $1200 a piece. 307-240-1523
- For sale: Blue rocker/recliner, wood coffee table with smoked glass top, couch-neutral brown, entertainment center – lightly colored, white square kitchen table with 6 chairs, full size bedroom set w/bookcase – headboard – chest of drawers and dresser with a mirror. 2 bookshelves. Brown micro fiber chair and ottoman. Also looking for totes. 307-840-0687
- For sale: 3 Vintage arctic cat Panther snowmobiles. Years 1968, 1972, and 1977, all have been stored indoors all their lives. Asking $1500 for all 3. 307-332-2066
- To give away: Couch with a full size hide-a-bed, gray and neutral colors with wood trim. You haul. 307-856-3627
- To give away: upright piano. Also Wanted: used five gallon buckets for use on a farm. 484-408-2427
- Wanted: Used, reasonably priced motor home. 307-857-1606
- For sale: Remington .22 rifle. $200. 307-330-3104
- For sale: 3 Roosters cochin cross, 5 months old. 6 baby pot bellied pigs. 307-856-4288
- Looking for: Apartment in Riverton, ground level for $500 a month and included utilities. Also need someone to repair the neck of a guitar that cracked. Lastly, to give away: women’s winter boots size 6. 307-855-6958
- Wanted: For Rendezvous Wind River Heritage Museum, Quilt, medallions, antler tips, natural elk hide, and elk teeth. 307-856-7854 or 307-851-7856
- Wanted: Looking for several movable office dividers. They must be in good condition. 307-851-3264
January 4, 2019
- For sale: 1997 Lincoln Town car, 110k highway miles, air ride rear suspension, V8, auto trans w/overdrive, a/c, leather seats, keyless entry, good tires, new full size spare, always garaged, no trades, cash only, no holds. $4995. 307-250-4595 leave message
- Found dog: Boxer, male, wearing a collar w/no tags, found in Crowheart and brought to Dubois. 307-450-8814 or 307-455-2752
- For sale: Cleveland custom .340 weatherby magnum, asking $800 call 307-438-0061
- For sale: Remington 870 express shotgun, 12 gauge, like new, $265. 307-856-8269
- For sale or trade: 2002 Harley Davidson soft-tail with saddle bags and lots of chrome. Black in color w/30,000 miles. Asking $9,000 or will trade for Polaris Razer 800 or 900 two seater. 307-349-9819 in Riverton
- Wanted: Washing machine call 307-714-0855
- For rent: Mobile home on private river lot. 3 bedroom with new carpet. $650 per month. 307-650-2846
- For sale: 26 quart canning jars. 307-856-8250
- For sale: 140 Bales of grass hay ( covered w/no mold or moisture ) $8 a bale, located in Ft. Washakie area. 307-349-6949
- For sale: 50×50 oak look entertainment center. 3 drawers and 2 glass doors, fits up to a 32” tv. $50. Can deliver. 307-856-6471
- Wanted: Scrap RV trailer or scrap trailer house. 484-408-2427
- For sale: electric adjustable full-size bed. $600. 307-857-7058
- For rent: 16×80 mobile home, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, located west of Riverton, $550 a month, landlord pays garbage, tenant pays electricity. Lot has a yard with mature landscaping. 307-857-7058
- For sale: 30-40 bags of 40lb pellets, south and Jones. $3. 307-851-9280
- For sale: Men’s snow machine suit se: Bibs with jacket, medium, tall size, black and gray in color. $75. 307-455-2843 or 307-851-9535
December 24, 2018
- For sale: 2015 Erskine 60” snowblower – mounts on compact tractor, rear PTO and hydraulic lift and rear discharge shoot. Asking $5,000. 307-856-1632
- Looking for: Used portable oxygen concentrator. 307-856-6473
- For sale: Kenmore elite top load washer and dryer, 5 years old, white. $500 each. 307-840-6998
- Looking for: brush guard/ push bar for a 2010 ¾ ton ford pickup (F250) 307-851-2080
December 18, 2018
- For sale: draft-horse collar mirror with brass hames tips and chains, 20” opening, asking $275. 307-330-7224
- For Rent: 2 bedroom mobile home- fenced yard, no pets or smoking. $450 deposit, $600 a month. 307-856-1981. 307-240-7198. 307-240-1277
- For sale: Year 2000, Ford 2 ton delivery truck, hydraulic tilt bed, diesel engine. Call for more info 307-850-5506
- For sale: ’89 Chrysler concord – 4 door, V-6 engine, leather interior, sun roof, 25+ MPG. $1,700 OBO. 307-349-3963 ( No texting please )
- For sale: 12 gauge Winchester, model 1300 for $150. 307-330-3104
- For sale: 82” new Samsung tv 4k flat screen. Smart tv with 4 year warranty, only one month old. Comes with remotes and booklet. $3,000. 307-259-9038
- For sale: Couch and love seat, green in color with reversable cushions. $150. 307-709-5211
- For sale: Arnold and Palmer putter and Calaway golf clubs. Make a reasonable offer. 307-202-3057
- For Sale: ’69 jeep CJ-5 small block 350. $2,000. 16’ boat with 85 Horse Power Chrysler motor. Comes with trailer, $1,000. 307-349-9871
- For sale: Shaggy cow dog puppies, ready to go, out of good working parents, Christmas special $100. 307-486-2214
- For sale: Very nice horse hair (hitched) headstall, made at Wyoming honor farm, asking $175. Also, a beautiful RIE MUNOZ picture “ Off to the reindeer roundup” 22 inches by 17 inches. Signed and framed. $275. Lastly, beautiful pink depression antique glassware pieces – pudding bowls, small desert plates, candy dish, and small pitcher. $75. FOR FREE: Black and white tom cat, gentle and beautifully marked, good natured. (Cannot keep) 307-851-9737.
- For sale: Antique metal lathe “600” with 3 & 4 jaw. Negotiable price. 307-921-2672 Thermop.
December 13, 2018
- For sale: 3 ft. tall Christmas tree in good condition; please make an offer. Also, men’s ice skates, size 10 ½ 307-856-8250
- For sale: 8’ trailer, with two axle electric brakes, and 15” tires. $200. Also, Power chair with new batteries, $2,000 obo. 307-431-7582, 307-431-9783, 307-431-7384.
- For rent: Centrally located in Riverton, two-1 bedroom basement apartments, fully furnished, reasonable rent, long term lease NOT required, all utilities included. No smoking and no pets. 307-856-6355 or text 307-709-6355
- Looking for: Back issues of poultry magazines (any magazines) 307-856-1213
- For sale: Counter-top microwave, 1.6 cubic foot. $75. Gray hide-a-bed couch double size. $300. 307-857-4339
- For sale: Grass Hay, clean, 3×8 bales $140/ton. 307-850-5340
- Looking for: mud and snow tires, size 215-75-15 either 2 or 4. 307-240-0093
- For sale: ’81 Lungren brand 18’ stock trailer w/matts and new tires. $2,500. 307-856-7669
- Looking for: Portable basketball hoop and stand in good condition and easy to move, Also a portable stage in serviceable condition of any size and construction, Lastly an air hockey table and/or a foosball table in good condition. Wanting to buy all items. 307-851-3264
- For sale: 150 rounds of 2 ¾ inch long 7 ½ shot size shotgun shells, good for trap shooting and small game. Full box of clay pigeons, 134 total for $10. Pigeon trap thrower for $15. Lastly: To give away: A simplicity snow blower. (Simplicity went out of business years ago and you cannot repair locally, you may find parts on the internet or use the engine for a go-cart) 307-856-7878
- For sale: White- under the counter- dishwasher. $75. Also have lots of very nice Christian decorations. Lastly, beautiful Wrought iron glass top kitchen table with 6 wrought iron chairs neutral color cushions, $250 OBO, 307-856-1277
December 10, 2018
- For sale: Adjustable twin sized bed, $50. Also have a 1969 Jeep Willy’s, body style is more like a ’61, has a small block 350 motor, asking $2,000. Lastly, a 16’ boat with 85 horse power Chrysler motor, includes boat trailer for $1,200. 307-349-9871
- Wanted: Stevens single shot .22 pistol. 307-857-4147
- For sale: Glass coffee table. $75, 307-851-8556
- For sale: 10” ice auger, new and asking $350. 307-851-6730 or 307-851-5293
- For sale: Black lab/ Aussie mix, 5 month old male puppy, black with one blue eye, very sweet. Located in Dubois. Call for more info, 307-450-8814
- For sale: Frigidaire electric range with induction cook top, 2 years old, excellent condition, $350. 307-840-2511
- To give away: 3 free chickens, 2 rooster and one hen. 307-332-2557
December 7, 2018
- Looking for: Turkey hen, does not matter what color. 307-221-6375
- For sale: Maytag washer and dryer, white, washer is a 5.1 capacity 9 speed, dryer is heavy duty with 7 settings and a dryer rack, great condition. $500 for the pair. 307-850-7020
December 5, 2018
- For sale: Alfalfa hay, 3×4 square bales, 800 lbs each, $140 ton, located in Thermopolis and seller will load. 307-480-8389
- For sale: Bobcat 963 c-series, year 1997-1998, forks and bucket go with it plus some parts and the complete manual.$8,500. Call bob, 307-480-0600
- For sale: ’89 Chrysler, leather interior, V-6 engine, 25 MPG, asking $1,700 located in Lander. 307-349-3963
- To Give away: 15 moving boxes ranging from big to little, located in Lander. 307-240-0320
- For sale: 2 Trailer axel with 15” tires, power chair, $2,000 OBO, please leave a message 307-431-7518, 307-431-7384, or 307-431-9783
December 4, 2018
- For sale: used ice auger, $70. 307-855-5403
- For sale: Drum set, Simmons SD 350 5-piece set with mesh pads and Simmons amp. Like new. $400. 307-851-2936 – please leave a message
- To give away: Two white rock roosters, 8 months old. 307-258-5055
- Looking for: clear 5-gallon buckets with or without lids, call or text 307-709-6355
- Looking for: predator traps, size #3 and others, also looking for bobcat and coyote hide stretchers. 307-349-6949
- For sale: 17 year old AQHA registered bay gelding, 14.3 hands (tall), good in the mountains, packs, has cow sense and good with children, loads well and easy keeping. $1,000. 307-851-9693
- Wanted: scrap RV trailer, call Richard, 484-408-2427
- Looking for new home: 2 border collie X shepherd pups, working dogs, located in Shoshoni, call for information 307-399-2815
- For sale: Used queen size Tempurpedic mattress and base, in good condition, clean and from a smoke free and pet free home. $300 ALSO, looking to buy a used round bale hay feeder. 307-202-1741
- For Sale: Bergara HMR rifle scheels, exclusive edition, chambered in 6.5 creedmoor. Comes with Timney 2 stage Calvin Elite trigger installed. Like new condition. Capable of shooting .5 moa groups at 100 yards with factory amo. $1,000 OBO. 307-321-6274
- For sale: used truck tires, set of four firestone transforce, size LT275/70R18, they have around 30,000 miles on them and plenty of tread. $350 OBO 307-277-9785.
November 29, 2018
- For sale: Two 6.5’ pre-lit Christmas trees, $45 each. Also, a black and white female kitten looking to go to a good home, very sweet and litterbox trained, found at 1900 East Park Avenue. Please call after 10 AM 307-851-1045
- For sale: Remington XP100, 221 fireball caliber, very good condition, $850. 307-856-8269
- For sale: Water well tank, $250. 307-840-6008
- For sale: 2 studded snow tires, size 195-R60-15 (they fit a Toyota Corolla) $100 OBO.
307-330-5081
- For sale: Hobart meat-grinder model 4256 240 volts. Comes with all accessories, $150. John Deere tractor, 1951 or 1952 model, $4,000. 1979 Peterbilt truck for parts, $5,000.
307-921-0659
November 28, 2018
- For sale: Classic Dewalt power shop radial cone saw, with stand. $1,000, please call
307-438-0763
- For sale: Howa model 1500 22-250, illuminator Nikko sterling diamond 3-9×42 scope, sling, about 30 cartridges and reloading dye. Been fired about 75 times. Asking $575, please call 307-851-3086 before 9 PM.
- For sale: Located in Riverton: 2006 Dodge Cummins, ¾ ton, 4×4, lift kit, 140,000 miles. $18,500. Also, 2014 Ford F150 STX 4×4, automatic, 58,500 miles, very clean interior, power windows and locks, good tires, excellent condition, asking $23,900. Please call and leave message at 307-856-8240
- For sale: Hangin’ tree/border collie puppies, 5 females and 3 males, out of hard working stock, mother on site, ready December 8th for $200. Please call 307-349-2914
- For Sale: 3 Ladders, 6’,16’, and 24’, please call 202-3057
November 27, 2018
- For sale: Clean and very good condition, used, Jenn-air gas range/electric double oven. Mid 2000’s model, one surface control knob is cracked otherwise, great condition. Installation instructions and care guide included, 220-240v 3 wire plug not included. $800. 438-3833
- For Sale: near new, 6 month old, Winchester 25-06 model, 70 sporter rifle, walnut stock, VX-1, 4-12X40 scope on it, used one short season, comes with 2 boxes of amo. ALL for $850, 608-695-1961
- For sale: Glock model 21 pistol, $475. 12 Gauge shotgun, $175. 330-3104
- Found: Set of unique keys found at Sunset park in Riverton, Please call to identify.
307-857-3436
- For sale: Polaris Glacier ATV snow plow, with detachable adapter, plates for 2005-2008 Polaris Sportsman (other adapter plates available through dealership) Asking $300 OBO. 307-349-8918
- For Rent: In Riverton, 2 centrally located one bedroom, fully furnished basement apartments, reasonable rent with all utilities included, long term lease NOT required. NO smoking, call 856-6191 or text 709-6355
November 26, 2018
- For sale: Shaggy cow dog puppies, ready to go, out of good working parents, asking $125 307-856-1555
- Wanted: several tons of hay with forbs (alfalfa, clover, weeds) for sheep/goats and mulching. Some mold and native weeds okay, contact after 8am 307-438-1416
- For sale: 4 hardback books from the “Louis L’amour” collection, $5.00 each. Please contact after 10 AM 307-463-0681
- For sale: queen size tempurpedic mattress and base, used but clean and good condition, $300. Also WANTED: round bale feeder, call or text 307-202-1741
- For sale: Nice ruger M77, 22-250, with Viper vortex 4-12×40 scope, sling and soft carrying case, for $550 OBO. Also, M77 7 magnum with borris 4x12x40 scope. Sling and soft case, $500 OBO. 307-438-1075
- Wanted: Raw horseradish 307-349-6638
- For sale: Blue fabric rocker/recliner- very good condition. Canvas hunting vest size XL, Dress leather vest XL, never worn, Acoustic guitar and case in excellent condition. 307-856-6636
- For sale: Twin bed, brand new mattress and spring box with a bookcase headboard $100 307-856-6862.
- For Sale: Bolt action .308 savage rifle with a bushnel waterproof 3-9 x40 scope $300. 307-463-0040
- For sale: Camper trailer 1999 Fleetwood wilderness bunkhouse, $6,000 OBO 307-349-6184
- For sale: 2 Kilns and kiln accessories, please call 307-851-4346
- For Sale: 2004 John Deere 4115 with loader and bucket forks; iMatch hitch, and box scraper, well maintained, only 324 hours. Asking $11,500. 307-486-2302.
- For Sale: Taurus 380, model 738, new in box, $200. Remington Shotgun, 870 express, 12 gauge, synthetic stock, like new, $280. 307-856-8269
- For Sale: 1998 Lariat 4 place snowmobile tandem axle trailer, with electric brakes on axel. Has 20’ bed plus the front “V”, also has pull out rear ramp and two fold down front ramps. Wheel barrings have been packed, new seals installed, brakes adjusted and new plywood deck installed, asking $2500. Call or text Dave at 307-851-2584.
- Wanted: Looking for land between Lander and Fort Washakie or diversion dam area. 307-851-0833
- For Sale: Blaze King catalytic wood stove for sale, good condition, works well, has blowers that work, heats around 2,000 to 3,000 sq ft. asking $1,000. 406-422-3564.
- For sale: 2 blue recliners at $50 each- can buy one or both. Orange flowered swivel recliner $50, Aqua-D 10 gallon water distiller $75, 6 foot queen size sofa sleeper, brown and white fabric $50, Nikken queen size mattress topper $75, Painted 3 drawer dresser $30, various table lamps $5, Dometic 8-cubic ft propane fridge $1300, please call to make appointments to see items, located out by Mortan lake, cash only, must haul yourself. 307-856-7890.
- For Sale: 12’ John Deere pull behind ridger plow, asking $1150. Performance safety super 5th wheel hitch $300. 12’ John Deere pull behind disc harrow, 2 rows, 36 discs, $2000. Custom locking wheels and rims, size 305/40 R22, $950. Ed hardy leather jacket and boots: size small and size 8. $200 for both. Single horse bio thane harness, size 14-15 hands, color black, $300. Adult riding saddle with saddle pads and bridle, comes with all inclusive carrying bag, $600. Call 307-349-8923
- For sale: 1977 Monte carlo, complete car, runs and drives, sold as parts car only. 1964 Pontiac Bonneville- 2 door. 8 lug wheels, complete car but beyond restoration sold as parts car only. 1982 Chevy 3500 dually 2 wheel drive, 454 automatic trans, body in great shape, motor runs great but using oil. Asking $4,500 call 851-0328 for more info.
- For sale: Brand new leather couch, two months old, nice, asking $700. Call 307-851-0414
- For Sale: Custom built heated and insulated doggy house, windows, side access door with insulated doggy door and shady built in porch, bi level inside, could also be used as chicken coop. $500 851-0414
- Wanted: Propane stock tank heater, 568-2869 in Basin
- For sale: 3 axle, 50 ton lowboy, 22-5 tubeless tires, $3000. 388-2738
- For sale: Truck topper, great condition, 100” L x 68” w x 2’ tall. $400, 438-0763
- For Rent: 10 miles west of Riverton, 16×80 mobile home, 3 bed 2 bath on a lot with mature landscaping, pets negotiable, $1600/ mo, Also have for sale, double sized adjustable bed with wave motion, $600. 857-7058
- For sale: 1988 Bronco in good shape. Also, For Rent: mobile home, 2 bedroom, very clean, no pets, no smoking. Call 240-7198 or 240-1277
November 21, 2018
- For sale: 70” Sharp HD flat screen TV with remote and guide, works well, good pictures. $450 or best offer 259-9038 Riverton
- To give away: Cream colored vinyl double reclining sofa, also a burgundy chair and ottoman, you haul. 857-1606
- For sale: ’99 expedition needs a head gasket, has new tires and rims, alternator and serpentine belt 164,000 miles. Asking $500. ’05 Navigator, new injections, serpentine belt and more, has 137,000 miles asking $1,800. 349-9871
- Looking for: Someone to knit a pair of mittens please call 240-0583
- For sale: 3 riffles, Winchester. 1 -12-guage shotgun, 1- 20 gauge shotgun, 1 – octagon barrel 22. 330-7224
- For sale: Husquavarna 266 SE chainsaw, 20” bar, older but has good compression and works well. $250. ’93 Chevy extended cab pickup 4×4 with 350 motor and 5 speed transmission, $1,000. 347-8675
- For Sale: collectors 1960’s barbie doll dream house and beauty shop, both for $100. Call 851-0981
- For sale: 40” Element TV with remote and guide, $125. Ashley brand tv stand (5.5’ long by 20” wide and 26” tall) $200. Table (4.5’ by 35”) with 6 chairs, $50, will sell everything together for $325, 851-7797
- For rent: Basement apartment, ground level. Large living room, kitchen and bedroom. Laundry unit. John deer 4610 Tractor with Loader. John deer 7810 tractor. John deer switch plow. Big square bailer 3×4. Call 307-850-5506
- For sale: Heavy drill pipe (tubing) for fence or corral 851-4000 or 856-1828, call to see!
- For sale: Laying hens currently in production. Rhode island red/leghorn cross called gold star chicken. Lay brown eggs, 30+ hens, $5 each. Call 856-3175 for details
- Looking for: Old carpet, he will come pull it up. Wants to use for dog house and fire wood pile. 240-7792 or 240-7233
- For Rent: 1 bedroom basement apartment, fully furnished, downtown Riverton with on cite laundry facilities, all utilities included in rent, long term lease NOT required. Call 856-6191 or text 709-6355 for more info.
- Looking for: one bedroom apt in the Riverton area on the ground level, can’t do stairs well) Can afford $500 mo if it includes all utilities. Call 855-6958
November 14, 2018
- For sale: 20 gauge pump shot gun – up to 3” shells, $225. 330-7224
- For sale: Approximately 150 bales of grass Hay, $7 bale, in Ft. Washakie. 349-6949
- For Sale: Pleasure horse saddle 14” in good condition, $400. Denver mattress, queen size, adjustable bed, like new, $1100. Minnkota maxim model SS trolling motor, 42” shaft, never used. $250 Riverton 856-9149
- For sale: Rocking Recliner chair, good condition, green and brown, $20. 840-0514
- Looking for: A good “hot box” sometimes known as a warming oven. If you have one in good condition please call, 851-3264
- For sale: Honda Accord, 2 door coupe, with sunroof, new V-6 engine, axel, and struts. 840-4142
- Looking for: Older lawn tractor with snow plow. 622-0786
- For sale: Snow blower, self propelled with reverse, 32” wide, $200. 349-3963 calls only please
- For sale: 12 gauge pump shotgun, $150. 330-3104
- For sale: 1998 Lariat 4 place snowmobile tandem axle trailer with electric brakes on one axle. It has a 20’ bed plus the front “V”. It has a pull out rear ramp and two fold down front ramps. The wheel bearings have been packed, new seals installed, brakes adjusted and a new plywood deck installed. Asking $2,500. Photos available. 2010 arctic cat M-8, 153 inch track with 2” paddles. Green in color. It has 2,983 miles and in good condition, has been stored in a garage. Asking $4,000. Photos available, Call or text Dave at 307-851-2584.
- For sale: 2 Pair of Carhart bib winter pants, L or XL, $25. One pair of leather snowmobile pants, $50. One pair of wheel jack, $20, one bag of wheelblock for camper. Call 307-851-6063
- For Sale: 1971 Ford half ton pickup, rebuilt auto transmission, new brakes, runs great, green and primer grey, needs TLC, asking $1,000 or best offer. Ask for David 240-7333
November 8, 2018
- For Sale: Trailer house, steps with side rail. A Grandfather clock.
For Rent: Basement Apartment at ground level, large windows, bedroom and family room, laundry facility, central heat and air, furnished. 850-5506
- For Sale: ’87 Buick Century limited. 4-door, looks and runs great, 57,200 miles, gets 25+ mpg $4,500. New metal roofing, light gray color about 450 sq’ panels are 36” X 16’ $250 (Bill) 277-3760 in Thermop
- For sale: Big tan leather chair rocker/recliner, upholstery is nice, asking $75. Also, a 3-4 month old female puppy, small to medium size, short hair, has her first set of shots. 856-5660
- Looking for: All season tires; P22560R-16 349-3963 Lander
- 46” Panasonic tv for sale with remote 856-3049 or 709-3048
- Available for: Stud service: gorgeous fawn and white colored male pitbull, about 87 pounds) located in Worland, Would like pick of the litter 258-0153
- Looking for: Clean bagged leaves for land scaping 801-941-3639 Riverton
- Free: Entertainment center. Fairly good condition, call 851-0981
- To give away: Free 36 used wooden pallets. 5 rolls of used barbwire 851-2490
- For Sale: An electric adjustable full sized bed with vibrate and wave motion $600. An Electric brown vinyl recliner $250. Estate sale: In Riverton on Saturday from 9-3. 857-7058
- For Free: Black lab mix, neutered, 2 years old, great dog, loves to play and car rides, free to good home, 307-851-2758
- For Free to a loving home: 2 and a half year old female, declawed, spayed, black and white, has to go because of allergies but she’s a great cat! 851-2758
- Lost in Riverton: Lost Lawn mower bag N 8th West, fits Craftsman lawn mower 851-3309
- For Sale: Brass fire place tool set $5. Gizmo pal 2 Kids phone, Verizon compatible, 4 number programable and trackable $35. Dresser 5 drawer (chest of drawers) 53” tall X 32” wide X 18” deep, $15. 921-9028
- For sale: Craftsman upright 5 drawer and 2 door tool chest, new condition, $250 388-2292
- Looking for: Camper shell (topper) to fit ’08 GMC long-bed, prefer white in color 388-2292
- For sale: 2 submersible pumps, 1 like new, the other good condition. 480-0600
- For sale: Two storage house sheds 12’ X 10’ $600. Motor home cover fits at 36’. Fifth-wheel cover fits at least 34’. Call 307-851-6063
- For sale: Afghan and pot holders for sale. Women’s coat, size 2x, leather with fur collar, dress coat asking $250 307-840-0687
- Looking for: Mixer at reasonable price and good condition. 840-0687
- For sale: Rv fridge, Norcold 8 cubic feet fridge, ac/gas 3 years old in great condition. Panels not included. Asking $700. Rifle shells, Norico 762 by 54, 147 grain, 4 cases, 540 rounds each case, $160 per case. 8×7 ATV Trailer, fold down sides/ramps $700. 307-267-4691 or 267-5723
- For sale: 1970 Dodge trailer clear title $100. 6×6 rubbermaid storage shed $75. 300 ft. galvanized 1 and a half inch tubing 16 foot lengths. $50. 349-9871
- Wanted: Fertile chicken eggs for hatching 484-404-2427
- For Sale: 4 small restaurant type ice bins $500 each. 438-3665 ( leave message )
- For sale: 7.62 SKS, shoulder stock and hand stock both synthetic stocks, approximately 400+ rounds, 2 scope mounts, 1 scope and bayonet, numerous clips, $600. Pump action Remington 30-06, $400. 307-851-4101
- For sale: 2 feeder pigs, weigh 150 pounds each, asking $100 each. 431-2564 Worland
- For sale: 70” flat screen “sharp” TV with remote and manuals, works well. $500 or best offer. 259-9038 Riverton
- For sale: ’02 Kawasaki “prarie” 400 ATV, 1,350 miles, has winch, windshield, storage box and rifle holder, $2,700. Also have a blue canopy cage that fits Grizzly ATV $100. 856-6134 or 851-2377
October 31, 2018
- For Sale: King size mattress, box springs & frame, $200. 9 drawer dresser, $50. Bow flex exercise system, $300. 332-2517
- For Sale: Lazy Boy recliner & reclining sofa, burgundy fabric. 856-7131
- For Sale: Hobart meat grinder mixer, 8 ½ hp, 3 phase, $3,000. 431-8271
- For Sale: SKS with scope, two stocks & 1,000 rounds of ammo. $700. 851-4101
- For Sale: Three parakeets, over a year old. 240-7542
- For Sale: Antique iron bed frame, full size. 1965 record player cabinet with AM/FM radio, excellent working condition. Will except reasonable offer. 855-5351 Riverton
- FREE: 14 large bags of leaves for goat feed or mulch. 856-0932 – Riverton
- For Sale: Firewood. 460-0142
- For Sale: International 560 diesel tractor with loader. Two stainless steel portable clothes racks. 850-5506
- For Sale: 1997 20’ Titan stock trailer, needs paint, which is included, $6,000 obo. 1999 Ford F350 Diesel flatbed, 7.3 liter with Western snowplow, needs a little work, $9,000 obo. 921-8090
- For Sale: 40 gallon fish tank, $50. 240-1559
- For Sale: Round glass top table with chairs, $250. Two sets brand new queen size deep pocket sheets, $20 each. 5 light chandelier. 850-7020
- For Sale: 1999 Kawasaki Prairie 400 4×4 ATV with tank, fender & back rack, gun rack & cover, $2,100. 15hp Evenrude boat moter. 332-9405 or 349-5441
- For Sale: Three shop heaters. Ready heater, 100,000 BTU, $100. All Pro 175,000 BTU, $125. Red-Pro Propane, $75. Also Floor standing scale, $100. 480-0600
- For Sale: 12.8 pounds of #4 buckshot for reloading. $50. 332-2557
- For Sale: Chevy short box camper shell, excellent condition. $200. 240-1461
October 29, 2018
- For Sale: 4” BDS Lift kit, fits 2011-2018 GMC or Chevy ¾ or 1 ton pickup. 5 chrome 20” rims with LT295/65/R20 ties w/ 80% tread left – Open Country TA. Call or text 850-3486
- For Sale: Ford 3000 diesel utility tractor with like new back blade. Tractor has been well maintained. See and test drive at 6485 S. Missouri, Hudson. $5,000. 349-1879
- For Sale: 1992 Ford ½ ton 4×4, new rubber. $1,800. 231-9494
- For Rent: 1 bedroom, fully furnished basement apartment near downtown Riverton. Onsite laundry facilities & massage therapist. All utilities included in the rent. 856-6191, 709-6355 or 856-6355
- For Sale: Chest freezer, $100. Red rocker recliner, smoke free home, excellent condition. 406-879-9182 Shoshoni
- 14” Band saw, General Machinery brand, Krage precision fence. $300 obo. 332-6305
- For Sale: 70 Winchester 257 Roberts Caliber, 3×9 Leupold scope. $1,000 obo. 332-9573
- For Sale: 1957 McCormick Cub tractor, 12 volt system, hydraulics, sickle mower, 5 ft rear blade. $3,200. 856-5660
- For Sale: Electric adjustable bed with vibrate & wave motion, Serenity Pillowtop model, $800. Electric vinyl recliner, $250. Both in excellent condition. 857-7058
- For Rent: Cabin in the country, 1 bedroom. No pets. 231-5824
- For Sale: DPMS Panther arms AR, never fired, 233 with heavy barrel. Comes with new Burris scope. Six 30 round clips and 18 boxes of shells. $1,300. 349-4241 ask for Vern
- For Sale: 1988 Jeep Wrangler, gently used interior, 4” lift, new wheels. Needs a little work, will run. Comes with brand new transmission that need to be put in. $7,000 . 349-4241
- For Sale: Remington shotgun, 12 gauge, 870 express, $300. Remington XP100, 221 fireball with case, $725. Both like new. 856-8269
- WANTED: Economical inexpensive log splitter, preferably electric, but gas would do. 921-1762 before 9:30pm
- For Sale: RCBS Lube-a-matic 2 with 45 colt sizer die. $100. 332-2557
October 26, 2018
- For Sale: Moving boxes, 40-50 available including some wardrobe boxes. Small, medium & large size. Slightly used. 719-250-4193 Lander
- For Sale: Duraflame Quartz tower electric heater, 5,200 BTU, 1,500 watt, heats 1,000 sq ft. Thermostat controlled, has remote, like new. $100. 856-3509
- For Sale: 4 horse bumper pull trailer, 6’ wide, tack storage, good condition. $2,300. 850-4330
- FREE to good home: 2 month old small female mix puppy, first shots. Very cute & friendly. 856-5660
October 23, 2018
- For Sale: Remington Nylon 11 rifle with scope, 3 clips & partial box of 22 long rifle ammo. $850 obo. 840-4775
- For Sale: Dryer and freezer. 349-2338
- For Sale: Pressure tank for well house, $200. 840-6008
- WANTED: Propane tank and propane heater. 484-408-2427
- For Sale: Stihl chainsaw 80C, with case & sharpener. 857-4147 or 928-699-2448
- For Sale: DR leaf mulcher with electric start. 765-2488
- For Sale: Chest freezer $100. Red Rocker recliner, $50. Smoke free home. 406-879-9182
- For Sale: Bonnevilla house, 1981, 3 bedroom, 14×64. 921-0702 in Thermopolis
- For Sale: 1999 Kawasaki Prairie 400, 4×4 ATV with tank, fender, & back rack bags, gun mount & cover, $2,100. 15 HP Evenrude boat motor. 332-9405 or 349-5441
- For Sale: Red Wing steel toe work boots. Black lace ups, size 9 1/2 D. Worn for only one week. $100. 850-8277
- For Sale: 1995 Dewitt straight load horse trailer with front tack room. Five LT245/75/17 on 8 hole GMC rims, tires with 6K miles. New Kenmore gas freestanding stove, never been used. Stock tank heater. 856-4729 or 840-3480
- For Sale: Glass display case. Paragon touch & Fire 600c kiln. 851-2047
- For Sale: 1993 Polaris 4×4, pull start, runs well, $1000. 855-5403
- For Sale: Two Holstein bull calves, 3 weeks old. One Guernsey bull calf 6 months old, he is A2/A2, dehorned and halter broke. 851-3382
- For Sale: 20 pigs, around 65 lbs, $90. 970-462-6440
- WANTED: Milk jugs, will pay a dollar a jug. For Sale: 1999 Northwoods Pontoon boat, great condition, 50hp motor, $2,500 obo. 840-6129
October 17, 2018
- For Sale: . 2”, 3” 4” & 6” used vac hoses with cam lock, various lengths. 1” hydraulic hoses, one is 50’ long, 5 others are 25’ long, they all have quick connects on them. 330-6833 Dan
- For Sale: 8 miniature piglets, 4 boys, 4 girls. 856-4288
- For Sale: Two Farm tractors. 1949 SE Case, runs well. Farm OH, used oil, runs well. Wood cook stove, medium sized. 864-3208
- For Sale: 18’ older 80’s camper in good condition. Self contained, everything works, no leaks, sleeps 4-6, has double axel, good tires, $2,300. 14’ C&B flatbed trailer, double axel w/rails & toolbox, $1,800. 330-7224
- For Sale: Log home building supplies: Log caulking, 4 cases of 10 – 29 ½ tubes. Two boxes of log screws. Four rolls of between the logs foam. Some tongue & grove. Located on South Pass at 5275 Hwy 28 South. Text your number to 818-265-6515 and they will call you back.
- For Sale: Rugar M77 7 mag w/ scope & muzzle break, $550. Heavy barrel M77 .22/250, $500. Rugar 17WSM, stainless steel Hawkeye, $450. 850-6854
- For Sale: Quilt hangers: 48” – $10, 86” – $20. 719-229-9576 Riverton
- For Sale: 20’ flatbed trailer, good tires, $700. 20’ gooseneck stock trailer, new tires. 231-9494
- For Sale: Dynasty hot tub, 5-6 person, has lounger seat. Lift for cover, great condition, just needs a few jets, $1,000 obo. 330-7225 or 330-7224
- FREE: Older heavy duty metal office desk with drawers. Wooden lightweight desk. 851-2047
- For Sale: Kenmore side by side refrigerator, not sure how old, but runs perfect. Ice & water in the door. $200. Dubois. 450-8814 or 455-2752
October 12, 2018
- For Sale: Three Axle lowboy trailer, 50 ton, pull out extends up to 10 feet, detachable neck, 22×5 tubeless tires. $3,000. 388-2738
- For Sale: Infant bed with adjustable rail, $40. Leather jacket, 38R mens, $300. 10 ½ med shoes, free. WANTED: VCR. 469-371-8732
- For Sale: Several snowboards, some with bindings, $50 each. 335-7637
- WANTED: Reasonably priced teens, heavy duty winter coat, size 12 for girls. But boys would be ok if its warm. Shoes and boots size 5/6 also needed. 709-6355
- For Sale: End table with drawer & shelf, $30. Occasional table w/ storage, $40. 2-drawer wood file cabinet w/ locking drawer, $20. Antique secretary desk $100. Cabinet sewing machine with or without machine, $100. Moving, must sell. 321-3206
- For Sale: Traps & hid stretchers, 95 – #110, 120, 220 Conibear traps. 60 – #1 ½ long spring traps. 10 – #1 long spring stop loss traps. 135 metal stretchers. 55 wooden stretchers. Buy all or a dozen. 608-695-1961 Lander
- For Sale: Cleveland Custom, .340 Weatherby magnum. $1,000 obo. 438-0061
- For Sale: Paint colt. Buckskin with four high white socks & blaze. Sound with nice conformation. Bar Jo Twist on his registration papers. $500. Riverton. 840-6202
October 10, 2018
- For Sale: Old trunk, looks good, patent 1903, Innovation brand, 6 drawers, 6 hangers, $1,350. 1989 Dodge ¾ 4×4, great tires, $2,500. Chevy 8’ topper, $150. Old kerosene lanterns, various prices. Old two man saws, $200. 330-3377
- For Sale: 1981 Ford 1/2 ton 4×4, 300 6 cylinder, 4 speed transmission, new clutch & pressure plate, new rear brakes. 117,000 miles, 2 owners. CB & cab guard. $2,600. 851-1180 or see at 207 East 5th, Shoshoni
- For Sale: Stihl chainsaw, model 180C, like new with case & sharpeners, ready to go. WANTED: 410 shotgun. 857-4147 or 928-699-2448
- For Sale: 1981 Bonneville 3 bedroom, mobile home. $3,000. 921-0702 Thermopolis
- For Sale: Large thermostat controlled wood stove, includes triple wall stove pipe. $1,000 obo. 851-1879
- For Sale: 1996 16×60 3 bedroom, 2 bath trailer, $6,500. 851-7203 or 840-6008
- For Sale: pressure tank for well house, $200. 840-6008
- For Sale: Three pipe rollers for laying pipe in ditches, off of a trachoe. 2”, 3” 4” & 6” used discharge hoses with cam locks, various lengths. Assortment of cable slings. 3” by 25’ joints of Driscoll pipe, weldable. Two 8”x20’ plastic culverts. Two 30” by various lengths of metal culverts. Six 19” by various lengths of metal culverts. 330-6833 Dan
- For Sale: Self contained hydraulic pump with 25 horse electric 240 volt motor, $1,200. 330-6830 Dan
- For Sale: Duraflame quartz tower electric heater, 5,200 BTU, 1,500 watt. Heats 1,000 sq ft. Thermostat, remote control, like new. $100. 856-3509
October 9, 2018
- For Sale: Four 20×8.5” 303 Boss five hole motor sport wheels, Goodyear Eagle LS tires. T275-55R20 for a Jeep or Ranger type vehicle. 10,000 miles or less. 856-4571
- For Sale: Full size bed, mattress & box springs. 5 drawer dresser, night stand. Very good condition. $200. 840-2852 or 856-7069
- For Sale: Large selection of colored glass for doing leaded glass work. Many sizes and colors, must see to appreciate. Make offer. 851-3264
- For Sale: 1977 Prowler 28’ bumper pull camper. $800 obo. 431-7495
- For Sale: Kawasaki Bayou ATV with snow plow, enclosed cab w/ winch, great condition. $2,500. 330-7224
- For Sale: 8’ pool table with leather pockets, includes balls, rack, pool ques, brushes. In Dubois, you move. $1,000. 455-3477
- For Sale: Powder River squeeze chute, everything works. $1,000 obo. 486-2303
- For Sale: Craftsman rototiller rear tine. Like new. 850-5506
- For Sale: 1990 Ford Aerostar van, runs good, four new tires. $700 obo. 240-0176
- For Sale: 2006 Yamaha Bruin Ultimatic 4 wheeler in great condition with 2 gun holder, good tires, used only for hunting, $3,500. 1998 Dutchman 26’ pull camper. Sleep 6-8. Has bunkbeds. In great condition, $4,500. 851-3701
October 8, 2018
- For Sale: Sport dog electric training collar, $50. 330-3454
- FREE: Silky bantam laying hens & 2 roosters, one year old. 840-4307 or 463-7777 Dubois
- For Sale: Remington 870 Shotgun, 12 gauge, 3 inch, synthetic stock, like new. $325. 856-8269
- WANTED: Quality radial arm saw, will also trade for their almost new Ryobi table saw. . 840-3817
October 5, 2018
- For Sale: Queen bed, memory foam, zipped mattress cover, extra bedding & matching mirror, $300. Two dressers, 60’s vintage, great condition, one with mirror, $75 each. Three chairs, two are recliners, $25 each. 856-9526 or 851-5139
- WANTED: 410 shotgun, any type. 857-4147 or 928-699-2448
- For Sale: 2010 16×70 Schultz mobile home with numerous upgrades, great condition, needs moved. 840-1771 or 856-0089
- For Sale: 14’ homemade flatbed trailer, needs deck put back on $400. 1997 Ford Explorer, needs motor, body in good condition, $500 obo. 1983 Ford Conversion van, fuel tanks cleaned & other minor work. $500. Houma-light 13 ride on garden tractor with rototiller attachment, $300. Portable generator 110 & 220, $175. 851-1513
- For Sale: 1997 Royal Dutchman 330 slide out and canopy, $3,900. Some of the profit will be used for the Riverton Community Food Bank. 840-0727
- WANTED: Full size electric cook stove, modestly priced in good working order. 349-9999
- For Sale: Homemade game cart, made with ATV axle, made to pull behind ATV or UTV, $150. 360-3228
- For Sale: Winchester model 70XLT Sporter 7mm mag with walnut stock, like new, $450. 332-6622
- WANTED: 1 bedroom apartment or room to rent through this winter, ground level, central location in Riverton. FREE Ladies winter boots, size 6. 855-5698
- For Sale: 1977 MCI-8 bus conversion, 8V-71 diesel motor, 4 speed automatic Allison transmission, large kitchen with nice counter space. 851-1529
- For Sale: Boar goats, 3 wethers, 1 buck. 2 boer cross nannies. 254-0973 or 347-9603
- For Sale: Sup GD hibachi outdoor fireplace with approved 10’ service line, set up for natural gas, can be converted to propane, $300. Custom saddle, 16” tree, horse blankets & stand, $695. Rifle cabinet, holds 6 rifles, 2 locking drawers, glass door, $250. Budweiser beer mug collection. Electric indoor fireplace, $50. 330-6772 or 332-9455
- For Sale: Nice coffee table with storage on each end, $50. Large comfortable couch, light colors, $75. Child’s dresser $25. Galvanized washtub & stand $10, another without stand $2.50. Old fruit baskets and boxes with paper labels, $5 each. 856-2275
- For Sale: 9 drawer wooden dresser with mirror, good condition. Four 17”, 6 hole Chevy rims, $5 each. 840-4058
- For Sale: 41” electric range, gold color, double oven – 1 small, one large. $100. 856-5836
- For Sale: Great Pyrenees, Akbash and Maremma cross guard dog puppies. 5 females, 4 males, ready to go. Working parents on sight. $150. 851-9065
- For Sale: 2009 Schult military style box trailer, like new. 2008 Yamaha YZ85, good condition, runs great. 2012 KTM 65SX, good condition, runs great. 259-3159
- For Sale: Two well insulated automatic garage doors, 9’x10’. $500. 856-6598
- For Sale: Michelin tires & chrome wheels for 2005 Nissan Maxima, set of four P245/45/R18. 16 musical carousel horses with stands. Men’s Harley Davidson boots, size 8 ½. 856-2370
- For Rent: In Riverton 1 bedroom fully furnished basement apartment, central location, laundry facilities. All utilities included in the rent. 709-6355 or 856-6191
- For Sale: 2005 Can Am Bombardier 400 ATV with winch and snowplow, $1,500. Four 15×7” mag wheels with tires $125. 856-5417 or 840-3778
- For Sale: Troybuilt rototiller with blade and furrower & parts manual. 851-3636
- For Sale: Two rear tractor rims, 28×12, would make great fire pits. 856-6134
- For Rent: Full sized basement apartment with large bedroom, kitchen and living room. Central air & heat, large windows. 850-5506
- For Sale: 7 cu ft Kenmore deep freeze, less than 1 year old, have receipts and still under warranty. $170. 240-0929
- FREE: Queen size hide-a-bed couch. Large microwave. 240-0320 Hudson
- FREE: Player piano, needs work on exterior. 858-4207
- For Sale: EU2000 Honda generator, like new. $800. 240-0176
- For Sale: 15hp Evenrude boat motor, good running condition. $500. 332-9405
- For Sale: Dresser with mirror, $40 obo. Older TV, good condition, free. Crochet afghan, $60 obo. Crochet pot holders, $5/set. Knitted scarf, adult size $10, childrens $5. Call or text 840-0687
- For Sale: 12 ga pump home defense shotgun, $200. Ruger 9mm pistol $350. 330-3104
- For Sale: 1999 Kawasaki Prairie 400 4×4 ATV. Has tank, fender & back rack bags. Includes chains, gun mount and cover. $2,200. 332-9405
- For Sale: 2004 Audi, 118,000 miles. $3,000. 314-5515
- For Sale: 2 feeder pigs, 120-150 lbs. 431-2564
- For Sale: Infant bed with adjustable rail, $40. Leather jacket, 38R mens, $300. 10 ½ med shoes, free. WANTED: VCR. 469-371-8732
- For Sale: Upright Coleman home furnace, like new $400. 1965 14’ fishing boat, 40hp Mercury motor, comes with a 2001 Yatch boat trailer, $1,200. 856-4670
- For Sale: Craftsman Platinum 2200 riding mower, 19 hp, used about 7 times, $1,000. Craftsman power edger, 6.75hp, runs well, $125. 851-2410
- For Sale: Young womans snowboard with bindings. Teenage boys snowboard with bindings, $75. 335-7637
- For Sale: Older 60’s model self propelled, two row stack wagon, New Holland 1032 Wisconsin, 4 cylinder, air cooled, hydraulics work. $2,500. 851-3309
- For Sale: Browning Satore Grade 1 over/under 28 gauge shotgun with 15 boxes of shells, $1,500. Beretta Silver Pidgeon Grade 2 over/under, like new, $1,500. 850-6085
- For Sale: 194 bales grass hay, $7/bale. Ft. Washakie. 349-6949
- For Sale: Excell 5th wheel trailer, 27’ gooseneck, with big slide out. Has AC, generator and awning. Excellent condition. $5,500. 851-2067
- For Sale: 1998 Coachman motorhome. 454 V8 with 43,251 miles. Includes generator, rear hitch, backup camera, electric step. Sleeps 4-5. $10,500. 851-4795
- WANTED: Driver door for Curtis Club Cab enclosure, 2003 Ingersal Club Car. 455-3601 or 463-7777