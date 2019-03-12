March 15, 2019

For Sale: John Deere Ridge plow $1,150. John Deere disc harrow, $2,000. 5th wheel Performance hitch, 20,000 lb load. 349-8923

WANTED: Someone to shear 1 sheep located North of Riverton on Burma Rd. 850-7703

For Sale: Ruger Vicaro Long Colt, ivory handles, $500. Henry 45 LC, $500. 709-0157

For Sale: 17 HMR Chiappa revolver, Model 1873, New in the box, never fired. $200. 709-2343

For Sale: 2013 RAV 4 XLE, navigation system, roof rack, XM, excellent condition, $15,200. 2006 Yamaha Rhino 450, very low miles, excellent condition, extra set of tires, $4,500 obo. 858-4387

For Sale: 2 separate pieces of acrylic counter top material, makes 42×23 and 84×26. Never used, stored indoors. $200 for both. 921-8054

March 13, 2019

WANTED: Cement Mixer with electric motor. 231-5824

1971 Ford ½ ton 4WD, no title, runs, $500 obo. 240-7333

WANTED: Farrowing crates for pigs & nesting boxes for chickens. 330-3121

For Sale: 2013 CF Motor 600 side by side with hard top soft side cab and windshield. $4,500. 455-2843 or 851-9535 Dubois

March 11, 2019

WANTED: 300 gallon gas tank to fit existing stand. 484-408-2427

WANTED: Fireproof home safe. 332-3600

For Sale: Theater seats, blue & gray fabric, great condition, $100 per 5 seat section or $20 each. 332-6760, can be seen at 1290 N 2 nd in Lander

in Lander FREE: Abandoned 2-3 bedroom mobile home, located in Lander across from 1290 N 2 nd St. 332-6760

St. 332-6760 For Sale: Cowl Induction pickup hood, currently on a 2004 Duramax, will fit 2003-06 Chevy, $500. 840-4937

For Sale: 1977 MCI-8 bus conversion, 8V-71 diesel motor, 4 speed automatic Allison transmission, large kitchen with nice counter space. 851-1529

March 7, 2019

For Sale: 6,000 gallon diesel fuel tank with electric pump, good condition. $2,500 857-3102

For Sale: King size mattress & box springs, Denver Mattress, extra firm, $100. 2006 Yamaha Kodiak 450 4 wheeler, 4wd, $2,000 obo. Remington 600 243, w/ scope, $500. Ruger Mini 14 223, w/ scope, new condition, some ammo $750. Winchester 12 gauge automatic shotgun, $350. Huge 7×7 elk, European mount, $750. 761 Remington 270 w/ scope, $400. 6×6 elk on plaque, 350 score, $500. 7×7 elk shoulder mount, score 380, $750. For rent: 2 bedroom mobile home, Lander, $800/month. Buying Elk & deer antlers. 349-6813 Lander

For Sale: C-F Motor 600 side by side, w/ winch, has soft side, hard top cab. 851-9535 or 455-2843

For Sale: Older, like new camcorder, takes mini cassettes, $10. Larger Tonka Toy Dump truck, (a little surface rust), $3, sand box model. 921-9028

WANTED: GMC Rim, 6 hole for GMC Envoy. WANTED: a tire to match P245-65R-17, doesn’t have to be a 6 spoke rim. 240-7792 Jim

For Sale: 2001 Arctic Cat 4×4 ATV, manual transmission, 1,200 miles, $1,500. 14 ft aluminum 2 place ATV trailer, won’t fit a side by side, $800. AK47 with magazines and 100 rounds of ammo, only shot about 100 rounds through it, $450. Slide in pop up camper, very light, currently on a trailer that can go with it. Trailer is about 10 ft flatbed with new tires & jacks, $1,200. 851-9670

For Sale: Marathon Neoprene seat covers, 1 set fits 2007-2009 Chevy Crew Cab 3500 with 40/20/40 front seat and split back seat, camo, like new $250. Other set fits 2016-2018 Chevy Crew Cab with 40/20/40 front seat and split back set, Camo, like new $250. Weston Pro-Tracks 5 running boards, fits 2011-2018 Chevy Crew Cab ¾ ton with 8’ bed, like new, $300. TruXedo tonneau cover, roll up, fits 8’ truck bed, $150. Rear mud flats, fit 2018 Chevy, $20. Exhaust system, cat back includes tail pipe and muffler, fits 2009 crew cab long box, new, make offer. PPE Programmer for 2009 Duramax, $100. Coffee table & 2 end tables, good condition, $50. 857-6826

WANTED: Car or pickup, $1,500 or less. 840-5735

March 5, 2019

For Sale: 2009 Sundance Bumper pull camper, 34’ with 14’ slide out. 4 bunks in the back w/queen bed master in front. Sleeps 10, very good condition with many extras. $10,000. In Riverton. 349-3975

For Sale: 9 lbs Jerusalem artichokes. 856-8250

For Sale: Diamond Razoredge 60 lb compound bow with arrows, case & more. $150 obo. 851-8403

WANTED: Land in the Lander, Ft. Washakie or Diversion Dam area. 851-0833

For Sale: Ford Taurus, low miles, tires, 2nd owner, starts, runs & drives but need transmission work. $888.88. 856-6471

For Sale: 17 HMR Savage bolt action w/ Tasco 4x16x40 adjustable scope, has accu trigger and clip. $450. 330-7224

FREE: To good home, 3 year old Spaniel mix (looks like King Charles), black, white & tan. House broke, rides in car but gets car sick on long trips. 797-9616 Worland

For Sale: 2008 16×80 mobile home, 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, great condition, many extras. 259-9038 Riverton

For Sale: King size mattress & box springs, Denver Mattress, extra firm, $100. 2006 Yamaha Kodiak 420 4 wheeler, 4wd, $2,000. Remington 600 243, w/ scope, $500. Remington 600, 308 $500. Ruger Mini 14 223, w/ scope $600. Winchester 12 gauge automatic shotgun, $350. Huge 7×7 elk, European mount, $750. 349-6813 Lander

FREE: To good homes, Two female red heeler mix. 2 years & 1 year old. 840-4506

For Sale: 100 year old cook stove, Hibbard Spencer Bartletle & Co, very ornate, doors on side, $450. Two wrought iron bar stools, swivel, arms & back, $40 for both. King size headboard, $115. Very large old oak chair, $25. 1950’s Wagon wheel rocking chair, $45. Western lamp, rope base, $20. 840-2444

For Sale: Professional Ordnance, Carbon 15, 223 cal with Leupold Gilmore red dot scope, $675. Ruger Number 1 in 243 cal, made in 1979, $850. Smith & Wesson Model 629, 4 inch barrel, .44 mag, stainless steel, $675. Remington Model 742, 30-06 cal with Leupold Vari X3 1.75×6 power, $595. Mauser Model M-12 Extreme, 300 mag with Swarovski Z3 3x10x42mm, reticle BRH, $1,500. 921-8967 Greg

February 27, 2019

For Sale: 1991 Ford F250 flatbed , 114,000 mile, new tires, 300 straight 6, 5 speed manual. $4,900 obo. 709-0819

February 26, 2019

For Sale: 1991 Ford F250, 114,000 mile, new tires, 300 straight 6. $4,900 obo. 709-0819

For Sale: 2007 Springdale 17 ft camper trailer, sleeps 4, interior & exterior in excellent condition. $5,700. 388-4537 or 406-853-1392 Worland

For Sale: Wetherby Vanguard wood stock, 300 Winchester magnum, brand new, never fired. $600. 851-0652

For Sale: Jason shortbox pickup topper, dark grey in color, lined interior, excellent condition. $900. 388-4537 or 406-853-1392 Worland

WANTED: laying hens. 840-3143

For Sale: Craftsman 6.5 horsepower 17 inch rear tine tiller, excellent condition, used less than 20 hours. $400. 388-4537 or 406-853-1392 Worland

For Sale: Fenwerhbau competition air rifle, $800 obo. Hava Legacy .270, new in box, $400. Winchester Model 12 20 gauge, $600 obo. Cleveland custom .340 Wetherby, $800 obo. 438-0061

February 25, 2019

For Sale: Two like new twin beds, mattresses, box springs & frames. $150 each. Some bedding $25. 850-8086

FREE: Kenmore washing machine, washes fine, does not spin out. For Sale: Dryer $50. Maytag Performance gas stove, $50. 864-3584

WANTED: Twin size mattress. Couple of dressers. Boys size 2T clothes. 349-9871

For Sale: Stationary bike, chair seat, shows speed, calories burned and distance pedaled. $100. 856-6134

For Sale: 18” May steel flatbed trailer with 8,000 lb winch, $3,500. 10” DeWalt table saw, contractors model, $500. 856-3688

For Sale: Purebred 9 month old blue heeler, female, working parents, $300. 366-2447 Tensleep

For Sale: Horsehair hitched headstall, leather keychains, pistol cases & scabbards. Pistol can holster. 856-3729 or 840-2008. 910 E. Fremont Ave, Riverton

WANTED: Rental camper trailer space, near the college in Riverton. 240-0844 or 349-2089

For Sale: Set of 4 tracks for Polaris 800 side by side UTV, $3,500. 360-3228

For Sale: 2012 Ford Escape, all wheel drive, 109,813 miles. New snow tires, new windshield. Tow package, leather seat covers, winter/mud floor mats. Great safe vehicle for Wyoming winters. $6,500. Call or text 371-6927.



February 19, 2019

For Sale: Two Husqvarna chainsaws. 266 SE, freshly serviced, good condition. 455 Rancher, freshly serviced, good running machine. $250 your choice. 347-8675

For Sale: Total Gym Fit with leg bars, ab bars and extras. Comes with DVD’s and cards. Excellent condition. $150 obo. 349-0817

For Sale: Bowflex Ultimate with extras. $300 for everything. 851-8403

For Sale: Two door folding dog crate. 31”Lx20”Wx21.5”H, never used. $35. 240-0176

February 18, 2019

For Sale: 2003 PT Cruiser, 5 spd, good condition. 855-5403

FREE: Two old metal desks, one is missing drawers. Call 856-2251, can be seen behind 603 E. Pershing, Riverton at the radio station.

WANTED: Household items, staring over setting up household and in need of most things. Also looking for pug or bulldog for stud service. 797-9616 Worland

For Sale: Couch & loveseat, green, removable pillow cushions, $150. 709-5211, 21 Dalley Rd, Riverton

For Sale: Ruger Blackhawk .454 Casull with Beasley grips, also chambered for .45 longs. $750. 678-898-5099 or 307-206-2381, Lander

For Sale: Older flatbed trailer, good condition, good tires, $650. 231-9494

For Sale: Elgin Sewing machine, forward, reverse & zig zag, $10 with attachements. Digital cam corder mini cassette, $10. 921-9028

For Sale: Truck & 5th wheel camp trailer, excellent condition, $14,000 for both. 1997 GMC K3500 1 ton truck, 100,000 miles, new trailer brake controller, 4 door, nice interior. 2000 Jayco Designer, 28 ft fifth wheel, new tires & batteries, many extras. 240-0475

February 12, 2019

For Sale: Two like new twin beds, mattress, box spring & frames. $150 each. Some bedding $25. 850-8086 or 709-5954

For Sale: 454 motor, 60,000 miles, out of motorhome, $1,000. Automatic transmission, $400. Or together $1,250. 330-8470

For Stud Service: 90 lb fawn & white pit bull. Asking for pick of the litter. 258-0153 will travel

For Sale: 1989 Blue & white Cadillac Coupe Deville, 2 door, 188,000 miles. Sunroof, white leather interior. New battery, good tires. $3,000. 864-3584

For Sale: Aluminum tank, 10×11’6”. 332-4293 after 5:30. Located at 915 E. Main, Lander

WANTED Twin size mattress in good condition, reasonably priced. 840-3957

For Sale: Black bear rung, great condition, felt lined, black & tan, $500. 330-7224

Wanted: Used motor oil. 851-0271 Travis

For Sale: 2004 Subaru Outback, does not run, good body & good tires. Located in Ten Sleep. 431-9194 Bill

WANTED: 8’ Slide in truck camper. 349-9333

February 7, 2019

For Sale: 2004 Dodge 5.7 liter Hemi. $6,800. 231-4305

February 6, 2019

For Sale: Ruger Pistol and Rifle, 22 cal. $150 each. 330-3104

For Sale: 8 week old German Rotweiller, AKC registered puppy, female. 330-7208

For Sale: 1984 18’ Bumper pull Wilderness camper. 1962 Miley two horse trailer. 857-6838.

For Sale: Idaho Shag cowdog pups. Good working parents. 486-2214

For Sale: large pile of firewood, 3-4 cords, cottonwood. Some is cut, some needs split. Selling as a pile, $300. 851-4337 Riverton area.

WANTED: Stationary bike in good condition. 850-4733 Brad

For Sale: Dyson vacuum, works great, $95. Bunkbed with single on top, double futon on bottom, black tube frame, mattresses included, good clean condition, $250. 856-3175

For Sale: BDS lift kit for 2011-2018 GMC or Chevy ¾ ton or 1 ton, 4” suspension kit. Set of 5 wheels & tires, Toyo Open Country, 295-65-R20, 80% good. 850-3486

For Sale: Delta 10” radial arm saw, contractor model, $175. Craftsman 10” radial arm saw w/ shaper attachment and lower cabinet, $150. Craftsman belt/disk sander on stand, 6” belt,/8” disk, $50. Craftsman 10” table saw w/ 2 table extensions & stand, $200. Will consider offers. 240-7085

February 4, 2019

For Sale: Snow blower, 22” path, 5 HP, 5 forward gears, 2 reverse, 2 stage. Good condition. $350. 851-2295w

For Sale: Vintage Akai reel to reel tape recorder, several tapes. Brad 850-4733

For Sale: 1996 Ford Tioga motorhome, 23’, 99K miles, Onan generator. Runs good, new batteries. Brad 850-4733

For Sale: Jonsereds 510SP and Jonsereds 225 chainsaws, both for $30. Need a little work. 851-8403

For Sale: 5 ft long, 3 ft tall mirror, no frame. $50 obo. 851-8403

Available for stud service: 90lb pit bull. Fawn & white, good looking with good disposition. Asking pick of the litter (gift for granddaughter). Will travel. 258-0153

For Sale: 70” Sharp TV, has remote & manual. $250. 259-9038 Riverton

WANTED: Couple cords of firewood, cut to fireplace length. Riverton area. 463-0354

For Sale: George Foreman $50. HP Printer 6525 $50. Honest diapers size 1, 264 total $50. Huggies Little Snuggles, size 1, 240 total, $40. Huggies Little Snuggles, newborn, 284 total $60. Honeywell WiFi Thermostat, $75. Playful morning figurine $50. Zojirushi bread machine, $150. 705-1269 Lander

January 30, 2019

For Sale: Vintage Arctic Cat Panthers, 1968, 1972, 1977. Good condition, stored inside. $1,500 for all three. 332-2066

For Sale: King size Sealy Posturepedic, pillowtop mattress, $500. Lift top cocktail table, Porter design, $200. 332-6233

For Sale: Theater style seats, rows of 5, $100 or $20 each, medium high back, charcoal grey, good condition. May be seen at 1290 N 2 nd in Lander or call 332-6760

For sale: Large crib, like new mattress, hardly used. One side comes off to make a toddler bed. Call or text 851-6798

For Sale: Big female hog. Two female goats. Two alpacas. Price negotiable. 484-408-2427

For Sale: Tri Star Arc welder (AC/DC) $75. Two Hi-Lift jacks (Handy-man or Sheepherders, for jacking up Jeeps, etc, $75. 608-695-1961 Lander

Horse boarding, 23 miles out of Riverton. Price negotiable. 484-408-2427



January 29, 2019

For Sale: Jenny Lynn bed with turned bobbins, $100. 332-3600

WANTED: Someone to move a 10×50 trailer house from Lander to Pavillion. 484-408-2427

For Sale: Century brand outdoor space heater, 97,000 BTU, burns #1 diesel or kerosene, 12 gallon capacity. $125. 850-8536

For Sale: Like new Amana washing machine, 3.5 cu. ft., used very little. $275. 864-3981

For Sale: Winchester Model 70 XTR 243. $375. 851-6730 or 851-5293

For Sale: Osprey International tactical rifle scope, 10- 40×50, illuminated mildot reticle with rings. $100. 851-1879

For Sale: Kitchen cupboard made in the 1800’s w/ square nails. 7-8’ high x 4’, 2 piece with glass door, 1 panel of glass broken. $500. 332-3600

For Sale: Trundle bed frame with a new mattress, never been used. $50. 856-3216

For Sale: Antique metal lathe “600” with 3 & 4 Jaw, price negotiable. 921-2672 in Thermopolis

For Sale: Rifle cabinet, holds 6, glass door, 2 drawers, locks, $200 obo. Large Budweiser beer mug collection. Fred Bear 45# bow, full recurve, 1961 era, assortment of razor tip arrows, $200. Countertop & kitchen cabinet, 24”x37” with back splash & right hand molding, new, tan color, $75. Two Mahogony planks, 2x10x9’ and 2x12x10’, $15/linear ft. 332-9455 or 330-6772

For Adoption: 1 year old American bulldog/boxer mix, neutered, up to date on shots, very friendly. 450-8814 Dubois

For Rent: in Pavillion. 3 bedroom, 1 ½ bath mobile home. Price negotiable. 484-408-2427

January 25, 2019

Looking for: Firewood 307-438-6077

For sale: ’09 Ford Edge Limited, white, 88,000 Miles. Good condition. $9,300. 307-463-2618

Looking for: Push guard for a 2010 F250. F350 model may work too! 307-851-2080

Looking for: Dodge 5.7 liter hemi motor for an ’04 Dodge pick-up 307-850-9811

For sale: 2002 Honda 500 Rubicon 4016 miles, 60” cycle country plow, 2” moose lift kit. Heated handlebars, one owner and excellent condition. Asking $3,500 OBO. 307-330-4019

To a good home: Purebred female Siberian Husky, papered with breeding rights, 2 years old, negotiable price, 307-270-7042

January 22, 2019

Looking for: One-bedroom apartment in Riverton, ground level, with utilities included. $500 per month. Also, to give away: Ladies boots, size 6, with faux fur cuff. 307-855-5896

For rent: Mobile home in Pavilion, 3 bedroom and 1 and a half bath. Asking $600 per month. 484-408-2427

For sale: 1990 ½ ton Chevy, single cab, 4×4 pickup with plow, automatic transmission, mostly highway miles. Asking $2,200. 307-349-9790

January 21, 2019

For sale: 2006 Chevy Silverado 1500, z71 off-road model. Extended cab, gray in color, great condition, 161,000 miles. Asking $8,500. 307-856-8267

For Sale: Wesley Allen queen size bed, brass frame, excellent condition. $400 obo. Also , a desk chair. 307-851-9624

For sale: 70" Sharp TV flat screen, remote and booklet included, great picture! 307-259-9038

Up for adoption: One year old neutered male boxer mix, UTD shots, including de-worming and rabies. 307-450-8814 Located in Dubois

January 14, 2019

For sale: Computer Chair. Set of 4 Nissan chrome wheels and Michelin tires 225-55R17. Carousel melodies, country fair collection with stand. 307-856-2370

For Sale: 2009 Schutt military style box trailer. Can be used for many purposes, like new. 307-259-3159

For sale: 2004 Ford 350 V10, standard transmission 4×4 – 20’ stock trailer with all new tires. 307-231-9494

Found: Yetti cooler lid on 8 mile road. 307-850-2216

Looking for: 2 or 3 burn barrels 307-240-7792 or 307-240-7233

For sale: 5 1971 posters of Lord Of the Rings, all different. Hobbit items come with them as well, all good condition, $10 each. 307-349-3441

To give away: free artificial Christmas tree. 9 ft tall, high quality. Will donate it to a non profit organization. Used only once 307-858-0006

January 11, 2019

For sale: AKC registered English Mastiff puppies, 1 male, 2 females. Asking $1200 a piece. 307-240-1523

For sale: Blue rocker/recliner, wood coffee table with smoked glass top, couch- neutral brown, entertainment center – lightly colored, white square kitchen table with 6 chairs, full size bedroom set w/bookcase – headboard – chest of drawers and dresser with a mirror. 2 bookshelves. Brown micro fiber chair and ottoman. Also looking for totes. 307-840-0687

For sale: 3 Vintage arctic cat Panther snowmobiles. Years 1968, 1972, and 1977, all have been stored indoors all their lives. Asking $1500 for all 3. 307-332-2066

To give away: Couch with a full size hide-a-bed, gray and neutral colors with wood trim. You haul. 307-856-3627

To give away: upright piano. Also Wanted: used five gallon buckets for use on a farm. 484-408-2427

Wanted: Used, reasonably priced motor home. 307-857-1606

For sale: Remington .22 rifle. $200. 307-330-3104

For sale: 3 Roosters cochin cross, 5 months old. 6 baby pot bellied pigs. 307-856-4288

Looking for: Apartment in Riverton, ground level for $500 a month and included utilities. Also need someone to repair the neck of a guitar that cracked. Lastly, to give away: women’s winter boots size 6. 307-855-6958

Wanted: For Rendezvous Wind River Heritage Museum, Quilt, medallions, antler tips, natural elk hide, and elk teeth. 307-856-7854 or 307-851-7856

Wanted: Looking for several movable office dividers. They must be in good condition. 307-851-3264

January 4, 2019

For sale: 1997 Lincoln Town car, 110k highway miles, air ride rear suspension, V8, auto trans w/overdrive, a/c, leather seats, keyless entry, good tires, new full size spare, always garaged, no trades, cash only, no holds. $4995. 307-250-4595 leave message

Found dog: Boxer, male, wearing a collar w/no tags, found in Crowheart and brought to Dubois. 307-450-8814 or 307-455-2752

For sale: Cleveland custom .340 weatherby magnum, asking $800 call 307-438-0061

For sale: Remington 870 express shotgun, 12 gauge, like new, $265. 307-856-8269

For sale or trade: 2002 Harley Davidson soft-tail with saddle bags and lots of chrome. Black in color w/30,000 miles. Asking $9,000 or will trade for Polaris Razer 800 or 900 two seater. 307-349-9819 in Riverton

Wanted: Washing machine call 307-714-0855

For rent: Mobile home on private river lot. 3 bedroom with new carpet. $650 per month. 307-650-2846

For sale: 26 quart canning jars. 307-856-8250

For sale: 140 Bales of grass hay ( covered w/no mold or moisture ) $8 a bale, located in Ft. Washakie area. 307-349-6949

For sale: 50×50 oak look entertainment center. 3 drawers and 2 glass doors, fits up to a 32” tv. $50. Can deliver. 307-856-6471

Wanted: Scrap RV trailer or scrap trailer house. 484-408-2427

For sale: electric adjustable full-size bed. $600. 307-857-7058

For rent: 16×80 mobile home, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, located west of Riverton, $550 a month, landlord pays garbage, tenant pays electricity. Lot has a yard with mature landscaping. 307-857-7058

For sale: 30-40 bags of 40lb pellets, south and Jones. $3. 307-851-9280

For sale: Men’s snow machine suit se: Bibs with jacket, medium, tall size, black and gray in color. $75. 307-455-2843 or 307-851-9535

December 24, 2018

For sale: 2015 Erskine 60” snowblower – mounts on compact tractor, rear PTO and hydraulic lift and rear discharge shoot. Asking $5,000. 307-856-1632

Looking for: Used portable oxygen concentrator. 307-856-6473

For sale: Kenmore elite top load washer and dryer, 5 years old, white. $500 each. 307-840-6998

Looking for: brush guard/ push bar for a 2010 ¾ ton ford pickup (F250) 307-851-2080

December 18, 2018

For sale: draft-horse collar mirror with brass hames tips and chains, 20” opening, asking $275. 307-330-7224

For Rent: 2 bedroom mobile home- fenced yard, no pets or smoking. $450 deposit, $600 a month. 307-856-1981. 307-240-7198. 307-240-1277

For sale: Year 2000, Ford 2 ton delivery truck, hydraulic tilt bed, diesel engine. Call for more info 307-850-5506

For sale: ’89 Chrysler concord – 4 door, V-6 engine, leather interior, sun roof, 25+ MPG. $1,700 OBO. 307-349-3963 ( No texting please )

For sale: 12 gauge Winchester, model 1300 for $150. 307-330-3104

For sale: 82” new Samsung tv 4k flat screen. Smart tv with 4 year warranty, only one month old. Comes with remotes and booklet. $3,000. 307-259-9038

For sale: Couch and love seat, green in color with reversable cushions. $150. 307-709-5211

For sale: Arnold and Palmer putter and Calaway golf clubs. Make a reasonable offer. 307-202-3057

For Sale: ’69 jeep CJ-5 small block 350. $2,000. 16’ boat with 85 Horse Power Chrysler motor. Comes with trailer, $1,000. 307-349-9871

For sale: Shaggy cow dog puppies, ready to go, out of good working parents, Christmas special $100. 307-486-2214

For sale: Very nice horse hair (hitched) headstall, made at Wyoming honor farm, asking $175. Also, a beautiful RIE MUNOZ picture “ Off to the reindeer roundup” 22 inches by 17 inches. Signed and framed. $275. Lastly, beautiful pink depression antique glassware pieces – pudding bowls, small desert plates, candy dish, and small pitcher. $75. FOR FREE: Black and white tom cat, gentle and beautifully marked, good natured. (Cannot keep) 307-851-9737.

For sale: Antique metal lathe "600" with 3 & 4 jaw. Negotiable price. 307-921-2672 Thermop.

December 13, 2018

For sale: 3 ft. tall Christmas tree in good condition; please make an offer. Also, men’s ice skates, size 10 ½ 307-856-8250

For sale: 8’ trailer, with two axle electric brakes, and 15” tires. $200. Also, Power chair with new batteries, $2,000 obo. 307-431-7582, 307-431-9783, 307-431-7384.

For rent: Centrally located in Riverton, two-1 bedroom basement apartments, fully furnished, reasonable rent, long term lease NOT required, all utilities included. No smoking and no pets. 307-856-6355 or text 307-709-6355

Looking for: Back issues of poultry magazines (any magazines) 307-856-1213

For sale: Counter-top microwave, 1.6 cubic foot. $75. Gray hide-a-bed couch double size. $300. 307-857-4339

For sale: Grass Hay, clean, 3×8 bales $140/ton. 307-850-5340

Looking for: mud and snow tires, size 215-75-15 either 2 or 4. 307-240-0093

For sale: ’81 Lungren brand 18’ stock trailer w/matts and new tires. $2,500. 307-856-7669

Looking for: Portable basketball hoop and stand in good condition and easy to move, Also a portable stage in serviceable condition of any size and construction, Lastly an air hockey table and/or a foosball table in good condition. Wanting to buy all items. 307-851-3264

For sale: 150 rounds of 2 ¾ inch long 7 ½ shot size shotgun shells, good for trap shooting and small game. Full box of clay pigeons, 134 total for $10. Pigeon trap thrower for $15. Lastly: To give away: A simplicity snow blower. (Simplicity went out of business years ago and you cannot repair locally, you may find parts on the internet or use the engine for a go-cart) 307-856-7878

For sale: White- under the counter- dishwasher. $75. Also have lots of very nice Christian decorations. Lastly, beautiful Wrought iron glass top kitchen table with 6 wrought iron chairs neutral color cushions, $250 OBO, 307-856-1277

December 10, 2018

For sale: Adjustable twin sized bed, $50. Also have a 1969 Jeep Willy’s, body style is more like a ’61, has a small block 350 motor, asking $2,000. Lastly, a 16’ boat with 85 horse power Chrysler motor, includes boat trailer for $1,200. 307-349-9871

Wanted: Stevens single shot .22 pistol. 307-857-4147

For sale: Glass coffee table. $75, 307-851-8556

For sale: 10” ice auger, new and asking $350. 307-851-6730 or 307-851-5293

For sale: Black lab/ Aussie mix, 5 month old male puppy, black with one blue eye, very sweet. Located in Dubois. Call for more info, 307-450-8814

For sale: Frigidaire electric range with induction cook top, 2 years old, excellent condition, $350. 307-840-2511

To give away: 3 free chickens, 2 rooster and one hen. 307-332-2557

December 7, 2018

Looking for: Turkey hen, does not matter what color. 307-221-6375

For sale: Maytag washer and dryer, white, washer is a 5.1 capacity 9 speed, dryer is heavy duty with 7 settings and a dryer rack, great condition. $500 for the pair. 307-850-7020

December 5, 2018

For sale: Alfalfa hay, 3×4 square bales, 800 lbs each, $140 ton, located in Thermopolis and seller will load. 307-480-8389

For sale: Bobcat 963 c-series, year 1997-1998, forks and bucket go with it plus some parts and the complete manual.$8,500. Call bob, 307-480-0600

For sale: ’89 Chrysler, leather interior, V-6 engine, 25 MPG, asking $1,700 located in Lander. 307-349-3963

To Give away: 15 moving boxes ranging from big to little, located in Lander. 307-240-0320

For sale: 2 Trailer axel with 15” tires, power chair, $2,000 OBO, please leave a message 307-431-7518, 307-431-7384, or 307-431-9783

December 4, 2018

For sale: used ice auger, $70. 307-855-5403

For sale: Drum set, Simmons SD 350 5-piece set with mesh pads and Simmons amp. Like new. $400. 307-851-2936 – please leave a message

To give away: Two white rock roosters, 8 months old. 307-258-5055

Looking for: clear 5-gallon buckets with or without lids, call or text 307-709-6355

Looking for: predator traps, size #3 and others, also looking for bobcat and coyote hide stretchers. 307-349-6949

For sale: 17 year old AQHA registered bay gelding, 14.3 hands (tall), good in the mountains, packs, has cow sense and good with children, loads well and easy keeping. $1,000. 307-851-9693

Wanted: scrap RV trailer, call Richard, 484-408-2427

Looking for new home: 2 border collie X shepherd pups, working dogs, located in Shoshoni, call for information 307-399-2815

For sale: Used queen size Tempurpedic mattress and base, in good condition, clean and from a smoke free and pet free home. $300 ALSO , looking to buy a used round bale hay feeder. 307-202-1741

For Sale: Bergara HMR rifle scheels, exclusive edition, chambered in 6.5 creedmoor. Comes with Timney 2 stage Calvin Elite trigger installed. Like new condition. Capable of shooting .5 moa groups at 100 yards with factory amo. $1,000 OBO. 307-321-6274

For sale: used truck tires, set of four firestone transforce, size LT275/70R18, they have around 30,000 miles on them and plenty of tread. $350 OBO 307-277-9785.

November 29, 2018

For sale: Two 6.5’ pre-lit Christmas trees, $45 each. Also, a black and white female kitten looking to go to a good home, very sweet and litterbox trained, found at 1900 East Park Avenue. Please call after 10 AM 307-851-1045

For sale: Remington XP100, 221 fireball caliber, very good condition, $850. 307-856-8269

For sale: Water well tank, $250. 307-840-6008

For sale: 2 studded snow tires, size 195-R60-15 (they fit a Toyota Corolla) $100 OBO. 307-330-5081

307-330-5081

For sale: Hobart meat-grinder model 4256 240 volts. Comes with all accessories, $150. John Deere tractor, 1951 or 1952 model, $4,000. 1979 Peterbilt truck for parts, $5,000. 307-921-0659

307-921-0659

November 28, 2018

For sale: Classic Dewalt power shop radial cone saw, with stand. $1,000, please call 307-438-0763

307-438-0763

For sale: Howa model 1500 22-250, illuminator Nikko sterling diamond 3-9×42 scope, sling, about 30 cartridges and reloading dye. Been fired about 75 times. Asking $575, please call 307-851-3086 before 9 PM.

For sale: Located in Riverton: 2006 Dodge Cummins, ¾ ton, 4×4, lift kit, 140,000 miles. $18,500. Also , 2014 Ford F150 STX 4×4, automatic, 58,500 miles, very clean interior, power windows and locks, good tires, excellent condition, asking $23,900. Please call and leave message at 307-856-8240

For sale: Hangin' tree/border collie puppies, 5 females and 3 males, out of hard working stock, mother on site, ready December 8 th for $200. Please call 307-349-2914

For Sale: 3 Ladders, 6',16', and 24', please call 202-3057

November 27, 2018

For sale: Clean and very good condition, used, Jenn-air gas range/electric double oven. Mid 2000’s model, one surface control knob is cracked otherwise, great condition. Installation instructions and care guide included, 220-240v 3 wire plug not included. $800. 438-3833

For Sale: near new, 6 month old, Winchester 25-06 model, 70 sporter rifle, walnut stock, VX-1, 4-12X40 scope on it, used one short season, comes with 2 boxes of amo. ALL for $850, 608-695-1961

For sale: Glock model 21 pistol, $475. 12 Gauge shotgun, $175. 330-3104

Found: Set of unique keys found at Sunset park in Riverton, Please call to identify. 307-857-3436

307-857-3436

For sale: Polaris Glacier ATV snow plow, with detachable adapter, plates for 2005-2008 Polaris Sportsman (other adapter plates available through dealership) Asking $300 OBO. 307-349-8918

For Rent: In Riverton, 2 centrally located one bedroom, fully furnished basement apartments, reasonable rent with all utilities included, long term lease NOT required. NO smoking, call 856-6191 or text 709-6355

November 26, 2018

For sale: Shaggy cow dog puppies, ready to go, out of good working parents, asking $125 307-856-1555

Wanted: several tons of hay with forbs (alfalfa, clover, weeds) for sheep/goats and mulching. Some mold and native weeds okay, contact after 8am 307-438-1416

For sale: 4 hardback books from the “Louis L’amour” collection, $5.00 each. Please contact after 10 AM 307-463-0681

For sale: queen size tempurpedic mattress and base, used but clean and good condition, $300. Also WANTED: round bale feeder, call or text 307-202-1741

For sale: Nice ruger M77, 22-250, with Viper vortex 4-12×40 scope, sling and soft carrying case, for $550 OBO. Also, M77 7 magnum with borris 4x12x40 scope. Sling and soft case, $500 OBO. 307-438-1075

Wanted: Raw horseradish 307-349-6638

For sale: Blue fabric rocker/recliner- very good condition. Canvas hunting vest size XL, Dress leather vest XL, never worn, Acoustic guitar and case in excellent condition. 307-856-6636

For sale: Twin bed, brand new mattress and spring box with a bookcase headboard $100 307-856-6862.

For Sale: Bolt action .308 savage rifle with a bushnel waterproof 3-9 x40 scope $300. 307-463-0040

For sale: Camper trailer 1999 Fleetwood wilderness bunkhouse, $6,000 OBO 307-349-6184

For sale: 2 Kilns and kiln accessories, please call 307-851-4346

For Sale: 2004 John Deere 4115 with loader and bucket forks; iMatch hitch, and box scraper, well maintained, only 324 hours. Asking $11,500. 307-486-2302.

For Sale: Taurus 380, model 738, new in box, $200. Remington Shotgun, 870 express, 12 gauge, synthetic stock, like new, $280. 307-856-8269

For Sale: 1998 Lariat 4 place snowmobile tandem axle trailer, with electric brakes on axel. Has 20' bed plus the front "V", also has pull out rear ramp and two fold down front ramps. Wheel barrings have been packed, new seals installed, brakes adjusted and new plywood deck installed, asking $2500. Call or text Dave at 307-851-2584.

Wanted: Looking for land between Lander and Fort Washakie or diversion dam area. 307-851-0833

For Sale: Blaze King catalytic wood stove for sale, good condition, works well, has blowers that work, heats around 2,000 to 3,000 sq ft. asking $1,000. 406-422-3564.

For sale: 2 blue recliners at $50 each- can buy one or both. Orange flowered swivel recliner $50, Aqua-D 10 gallon water distiller $75, 6 foot queen size sofa sleeper, brown and white fabric $50, Nikken queen size mattress topper $75, Painted 3 drawer dresser $30, various table lamps $5, Dometic 8-cubic ft propane fridge $1300, please call to make appointments to see items, located out by Mortan lake, cash only, must haul yourself. 307-856-7890.

For Sale: 12’ John Deere pull behind ridger plow, asking $1150. Performance safety super 5 th wheel hitch $300. 12’ John Deere pull behind disc harrow, 2 rows, 36 discs, $2000. Custom locking wheels and rims, size 305/40 R22, $950. Ed hardy leather jacket and boots: size small and size 8. $200 for both. Single horse bio thane harness, size 14-15 hands, color black, $300. Adult riding saddle with saddle pads and bridle, comes with all inclusive carrying bag, $600. Call 307-349-8923

For sale: 1977 Monte carlo, complete car, runs and drives, sold as parts car only. 1964 Pontiac Bonneville- 2 door. 8 lug wheels, complete car but beyond restoration sold as parts car only. 1982 Chevy 3500 dually 2 wheel drive, 454 automatic trans, body in great shape, motor runs great but using oil. Asking $4,500 call 851-0328 for more info.

For sale: Brand new leather couch, two months old, nice, asking $700. Call 307-851-0414

For Sale: Custom built heated and insulated doggy house, windows, side access door with insulated doggy door and shady built in porch, bi level inside, could also be used as chicken coop. $500 851-0414

Wanted: Propane stock tank heater, 568-2869 in Basin

For sale: 3 axle, 50 ton lowboy, 22-5 tubeless tires, $3000. 388-2738

For sale: Truck topper, great condition, 100” L x 68” w x 2’ tall. $400, 438-0763

For Rent: 10 miles west of Riverton, 16×80 mobile home, 3 bed 2 bath on a lot with mature landscaping, pets negotiable, $1600/ mo, Also have for sale, double sized adjustable bed with wave motion, $600. 857-7058

For sale: 1988 Bronco in good shape. Also, For Rent: mobile home, 2 bedroom, very clean, no pets, no smoking. Call 240-7198 or 240-1277

November 21, 2018

For sale: 70” Sharp HD flat screen TV with remote and guide, works well, good pictures. $450 or best offer 259-9038 Riverton

To give away: Cream colored vinyl double reclining sofa, also a burgundy chair and ottoman, you haul. 857-1606

For sale: ’99 expedition needs a head gasket, has new tires and rims, alternator and serpentine belt 164,000 miles. Asking $500. ’ 05 Navigator, new injections, serpentine belt and more, has 137,000 miles asking $1,800. 349-9871

Looking for: Someone to knit a pair of mittens please call 240-0583

For sale: 3 riffles, Winchester. 1 -12-guage shotgun, 1- 20 gauge shotgun, 1 – octagon barrel 22. 330-7224

For sale: Husquavarna 266 SE chainsaw, 20” bar, older but has good compression and works well. $250. ’93 Chevy extended cab pickup 4×4 with 350 motor and 5 speed transmission, $1,000. 347-8675

For Sale: collectors 1960's barbie doll dream house and beauty shop, both for $100. Call 851-0981

For sale: 40” Element TV with remote and guide, $125. Ashley brand tv stand (5.5’ long by 20” wide and 26” tall) $200. Table (4.5’ by 35”) with 6 chairs, $50, will sell everything together for $325, 851-7797

For rent: Basement apartment, ground level. Large living room, kitchen and bedroom. Laundry unit. John deer 4610 Tractor with Loader. John deer 7810 tractor. John deer switch plow. Big square bailer 3×4. Call 307-850-5506

deer 4610 Tractor with Loader. deer 7810 tractor. John deer switch plow. square bailer 3×4. Call 307-850-5506 For sale: Heavy drill pipe (tubing) for fence or corral 851-4000 or 856-1828, call to see!

For sale: Laying hens currently in production. Rhode island red/leghorn cross called gold star chicken. Lay brown eggs, 30+ hens, $5 each. Call 856-3175 for details

Looking for: Old carpet, he will come pull it up. Wants to use for dog house and fire wood pile. 240-7792 or 240-7233

For Rent: 1 bedroom basement apartment, fully furnished, downtown Riverton with on cite laundry facilities, all utilities included in rent, long term lease NOT required. Call 856-6191 or text 709-6355 for more info.

Looking for: one bedroom apt in the Riverton area on the ground level, can’t do stairs well) Can afford $500 mo if it includes all utilities. Call 855-6958

November 14, 2018

For sale: 20 gauge pump shot gun – up to 3” shells, $225. 330-7224

For sale: Approximately 150 bales of grass Hay, $7 bale, in Ft. Washakie. 349-6949

For Sale: Pleasure horse saddle 14” in good condition, $400. Denver mattress, queen size, adjustable bed, like new, $1100. Minnkota maxim model SS trolling motor, 42” shaft, never used. $250 Riverton 856-9149

horse saddle 14” in good condition, $400. mattress, queen size, adjustable bed, like new, $1100. maxim model SS trolling motor, 42” shaft, never used. $250 Riverton 856-9149 For sale: Rocking Recliner chair, good condition, green and brown, $20. 840-0514

Looking for: A good “hot box” sometimes known as a warming oven. If you have one in good condition please call, 851-3264

For sale: Honda Accord, 2 door coupe, with sunroof, new V-6 engine, axel, and struts. 840-4142

Looking for: Older lawn tractor with snow plow. 622-0786

For sale: Snow blower, self propelled with reverse, 32” wide, $200. 349-3963 calls only please

For sale: 12 gauge pump shotgun, $150. 330-3104

For sale: 1998 Lariat 4 place snowmobile tandem axle trailer with electric brakes on one axle. It has a 20’ bed plus the front “V”. It has a pull out rear ramp and two fold down front ramps. The wheel bearings have been packed, new seals installed, brakes adjusted and a new plywood deck installed. Asking $2,500. Photos available. 2010 arctic cat M-8, 153 inch track with 2” paddles. Green in color. It has 2,983 miles and in good condition, has been stored in a garage. Asking $4,000. Photos available, Call or text Dave at 307-851-2584.

For sale: 2 Pair of Carhart bib winter pants, L or XL, $25. One pair of leather snowmobile pants, $50. One pair of wheel jack, $20, one bag of wheelblock for camper. Call 307-851-6063

For Sale: 1971 Ford half ton pickup, rebuilt auto transmission, new brakes, runs great, green and primer grey, needs TLC, asking $1,000 or best offer. Ask for David 240-7333

November 8, 2018

For Sale: Trailer house, steps with side rail. A Grandfather clock.

For Rent: Basement Apartment at ground level, large windows, bedroom and family room, laundry facility, central heat and air, furnished. 850-5506

For Sale: '87 Buick Century limited. 4-door, looks and runs great, 57,200 miles, gets 25+ mpg $4,500. New metal roofing, light gray color about 450 sq' panels are 36" X 16' $250 (Bill) 277-3760 in Thermop

For sale: Big tan leather chair rocker/recliner, upholstery is nice, asking $75. Also, a 3-4 month old female puppy, small to medium size, short hair, has her first set of shots. 856-5660

tan leather chair rocker/recliner, upholstery is nice, asking $75. a 3-4 month old female puppy, small to medium size, short hair, has her first set of shots. 856-5660 Looking for: All season tires; P22560R-16 349-3963 Lander

46” Panasonic tv for sale with remote 856-3049 or 709-3048

Available for: Stud service: gorgeous fawn and white colored male pitbull, about 87 pounds) located in Worland, Would like pick of the litter 258-0153

Looking for: Clean bagged leaves for land scaping 801-941-3639 Riverton

Free: Entertainment center. Fairly good condition, call 851-0981

To give away: Free 36 used wooden pallets. 5 rolls of used barbwire 851-2490

For Sale: An electric adjustable full sized bed with vibrate and wave motion $600. An Electric brown vinyl recliner $250. Estate sale: In Riverton on Saturday from 9-3. 857-7058

electric adjustable full sized bed with vibrate and wave motion $600. Electric brown vinyl recliner $250. In Riverton on Saturday from 9-3. 857-7058 For Free: Black lab mix, neutered, 2 years old, great dog, loves to play and car rides, free to good home, 307-851-2758

For Free to a loving home: 2 and a half year old female, declawed, spayed, black and white, has to go because of allergies but she’s a great cat! 851-2758

Lost in Riverton: Lost Lawn mower bag N 8 th West, fits Craftsman lawn mower 851-3309

For Sale: Brass fire place tool set $5. Gizmo pal 2 Kids phone, Verizon compatible, 4 number programable and trackable $35. Dresser 5 drawer (chest of drawers) 53" tall X 32" wide X 18" deep, $15. 921-9028

fire place tool set $5. pal 2 Kids phone, Verizon compatible, 4 number programable and trackable $35. 5 drawer (chest of drawers) 53” tall X 32” wide X 18” deep, $15. 921-9028 For sale: Craftsman upright 5 drawer and 2 door tool chest, new condition, $250 388-2292

Looking for: Camper shell (topper) to fit ’08 GMC long-bed, prefer white in color 388-2292

For sale: 2 submersible pumps, 1 like new, the other good condition. 480-0600

For sale: Two storage house sheds 12’ X 10’ $600. Motor home cover fits at 36’. Fifth-wheel cover fits at least 34’. Call 307-851-6063

For sale: Afghan and pot holders for sale. Women's coat, size 2x, leather with fur collar, dress coat asking $250 307-840-0687

and pot holders for sale. coat, size 2x, leather with fur collar, dress coat asking $250 307-840-0687 Looking for: Mixer at reasonable price and good condition. 840-0687

For sale: Rv fridge, Norcold 8 cubic feet fridge, ac/gas 3 years old in great condition. Panels not included. Asking $700. Rifle shells , Norico 762 by 54, 147 grain, 4 cases, 540 rounds each case, $160 per case. 8×7 ATV Trailer, fold down sides/ramps $700. 307-267-4691 or 267-5723

For sale: 1970 Dodge trailer clear title $100. 6×6 rubbermaid storage shed $75. 300 ft. galvanized 1 and a half inch tubing 16 foot lengths. $50. 349-9871

Dodge trailer clear title $100. rubbermaid storage shed $75. galvanized 1 and a half inch tubing 16 foot lengths. $50. 349-9871 Wanted: Fertile chicken eggs for hatching 484-404-2427

For Sale: 4 small restaurant type ice bins $500 each. 438-3665 ( leave message )

For sale: 7.62 SKS , shoulder stock and hand stock both synthetic stocks, approximately 400+ rounds, 2 scope mounts, 1 scope and bayonet, numerous clips, $600. Pump action Remington 30-06, $400. 307-851-4101

, shoulder stock and hand stock both synthetic stocks, approximately 400+ rounds, 2 scope mounts, 1 scope and bayonet, numerous clips, $600. action Remington 30-06, $400. 307-851-4101 For sale: 2 feeder pigs, weigh 150 pounds each, asking $100 each. 431-2564 Worland

For sale: 70” flat screen “sharp” TV with remote and manuals, works well. $500 or best offer. 259-9038 Riverton

For sale: ’02 Kawasaki “prarie” 400 ATV, 1,350 miles, has winch, windshield, storage box and rifle holder, $2,700. Also have a blue canopy cage that fits Grizzly ATV $100. 856-6134 or 851-2377

October 31, 2018

For Sale: King size mattress, box springs & frame, $200. 9 drawer dresser, $50. Bow flex exercise system, $300. 332-2517

For Sale: Lazy Boy recliner & reclining sofa, burgundy fabric. 856-7131

For Sale: Hobart meat grinder mixer, 8 ½ hp, 3 phase, $3,000. 431-8271

For Sale: SKS with scope, two stocks & 1,000 rounds of ammo. $700. 851-4101

For Sale: Three parakeets, over a year old. 240-7542

For Sale: Antique iron bed frame, full size. 1965 record player cabinet with AM/FM radio, excellent working condition. Will except reasonable offer. 855-5351 Riverton

FREE: 14 large bags of leaves for goat feed or mulch. 856-0932 – Riverton

For Sale: Firewood. 460-0142

For Sale: International 560 diesel tractor with loader. Two stainless steel portable clothes racks. 850-5506

For Sale: 1997 20’ Titan stock trailer, needs paint, which is included, $6,000 obo. 1999 Ford F350 Diesel flatbed, 7.3 liter with Western snowplow, needs a little work, $9,000 obo. 921-8090

For Sale: 40 gallon fish tank, $50. 240-1559

For Sale: Round glass top table with chairs, $250. Two sets brand new queen size deep pocket sheets, $20 each. 5 light chandelier. 850-7020

For Sale: 1999 Kawasaki Prairie 400 4×4 ATV with tank, fender & back rack, gun rack & cover, $2,100. 15hp Evenrude boat moter. 332-9405 or 349-5441

For Sale: Three shop heaters. Ready heater, 100,000 BTU, $100. All Pro 175,000 BTU, $125. Red-Pro Propane, $75. Also Floor standing scale, $100. 480-0600

For Sale: 12.8 pounds of #4 buckshot for reloading. $50. 332-2557

For Sale: Chevy short box camper shell, excellent condition. $200. 240-1461

October 29, 2018

For Sale: 4” BDS Lift kit, fits 2011-2018 GMC or Chevy ¾ or 1 ton pickup. 5 chrome 20” rims with LT295/65/R20 ties w/ 80% tread left – Open Country TA. Call or text 850-3486

For Sale: Ford 3000 diesel utility tractor with like new back blade. Tractor has been well maintained. See and test drive at 6485 S. Missouri, Hudson. $5,000. 349-1879

For Sale: 1992 Ford ½ ton 4×4, new rubber. $1,800. 231-9494

For Rent: 1 bedroom, fully furnished basement apartment near downtown Riverton. Onsite laundry facilities & massage therapist. All utilities included in the rent. 856-6191, 709-6355 or 856-6355

For Sale: Chest freezer, $100. Red rocker recliner, smoke free home, excellent condition. 406-879-9182 Shoshoni

14” Band saw, General Machinery brand, Krage precision fence. $300 obo. 332-6305

For Sale: 70 Winchester 257 Roberts Caliber, 3×9 Leupold scope. $1,000 obo. 332-9573

For Sale: 1957 McCormick Cub tractor, 12 volt system, hydraulics, sickle mower, 5 ft rear blade. $3,200. 856-5660

For Sale: Electric adjustable bed with vibrate & wave motion, Serenity Pillowtop model, $800. Electric vinyl recliner, $250. Both in excellent condition. 857-7058

For Rent: Cabin in the country, 1 bedroom. No pets. 231-5824

For Sale: DPMS Panther arms AR, never fired, 233 with heavy barrel. Comes with new Burris scope. Six 30 round clips and 18 boxes of shells. $1,300. 349-4241 ask for Vern

For Sale: 1988 Jeep Wrangler, gently used interior, 4” lift, new wheels. Needs a little work, will run. Comes with brand new transmission that need to be put in. $7,000 . 349-4241

For Sale: Remington shotgun, 12 gauge, 870 express, $300. Remington XP100, 221 fireball with case, $725. Both like new. 856-8269

WANTED: Economical inexpensive log splitter, preferably electric, but gas would do. 921-1762 before 9:30pm

For Sale: RCBS Lube-a-matic 2 with 45 colt sizer die. $100. 332-2557

October 26, 2018

For Sale: Moving boxes, 40-50 available including some wardrobe boxes. Small, medium & large size. Slightly used. 719-250-4193 Lander

For Sale: Duraflame Quartz tower electric heater, 5,200 BTU, 1,500 watt, heats 1,000 sq ft. Thermostat controlled, has remote, like new. $100. 856-3509

For Sale: 4 horse bumper pull trailer, 6’ wide, tack storage, good condition. $2,300. 850-4330

FREE to good home: 2 month old small female mix puppy, first shots. Very cute & friendly. 856-5660

October 23, 2018

For Sale: Remington Nylon 11 rifle with scope, 3 clips & partial box of 22 long rifle ammo. $850 obo. 840-4775

For Sale: Dryer and freezer. 349-2338

For Sale: Pressure tank for well house, $200. 840-6008

WANTED: Propane tank and propane heater. 484-408-2427

For Sale: Stihl chainsaw 80C, with case & sharpener. 857-4147 or 928-699-2448

For Sale: DR leaf mulcher with electric start. 765-2488

For Sale: Chest freezer $100. Red Rocker recliner, $50. Smoke free home. 406-879-9182

For Sale: Bonnevilla house, 1981, 3 bedroom, 14×64. 921-0702 in Thermopolis

For Sale: 1999 Kawasaki Prairie 400, 4×4 ATV with tank, fender, & back rack bags, gun mount & cover, $2,100. 15 HP Evenrude boat motor. 332-9405 or 349-5441

For Sale: Red Wing steel toe work boots. Black lace ups, size 9 1/2 D. Worn for only one week. $100. 850-8277

For Sale: 1995 Dewitt straight load horse trailer with front tack room. Five LT245/75/17 on 8 hole GMC rims, tires with 6K miles. New Kenmore gas freestanding stove, never been used. Stock tank heater. 856-4729 or 840-3480

For Sale: Glass display case. Paragon touch & Fire 600c kiln. 851-2047

For Sale: 1993 Polaris 4×4, pull start, runs well, $1000. 855-5403

For Sale: Two Holstein bull calves, 3 weeks old. One Guernsey bull calf 6 months old, he is A2/A2, dehorned and halter broke. 851-3382

For Sale: 20 pigs, around 65 lbs, $90. 970-462-6440

WANTED: Milk jugs, will pay a dollar a jug. For Sale: 1999 Northwoods Pontoon boat, great condition, 50hp motor, $2,500 obo. 840-6129

October 17, 2018

For Sale: . 2”, 3” 4” & 6” used vac hoses with cam lock, various lengths. 1” hydraulic hoses, one is 50’ long, 5 others are 25’ long, they all have quick connects on them. 330-6833 Dan

For Sale: 8 miniature piglets, 4 boys, 4 girls. 856-4288

For Sale: Two Farm tractors. 1949 SE Case, runs well. Farm OH, used oil, runs well. Wood cook stove, medium sized. 864-3208

For Sale: 18’ older 80’s camper in good condition. Self contained, everything works, no leaks, sleeps 4-6, has double axel, good tires, $2,300. 14’ C&B flatbed trailer, double axel w/rails & toolbox, $1,800. 330-7224

For Sale: Log home building supplies: Log caulking, 4 cases of 10 – 29 ½ tubes. Two boxes of log screws. Four rolls of between the logs foam. Some tongue & grove. Located on South Pass at 5275 Hwy 28 South. Text your number to 818-265-6515 and they will call you back.

For Sale: Rugar M77 7 mag w/ scope & muzzle break, $550. Heavy barrel M77 .22/250, $500. Rugar 17WSM, stainless steel Hawkeye, $450. 850-6854

For Sale: Quilt hangers: 48” – $10, 86” – $20. 719-229-9576 Riverton

For Sale: 20’ flatbed trailer, good tires, $700. 20’ gooseneck stock trailer, new tires. 231-9494

For Sale: Dynasty hot tub, 5-6 person, has lounger seat. Lift for cover, great condition, just needs a few jets, $1,000 obo. 330-7225 or 330-7224

FREE: Older heavy duty metal office desk with drawers. Wooden lightweight desk. 851-2047

For Sale: Kenmore side by side refrigerator, not sure how old, but runs perfect. Ice & water in the door. $200. Dubois. 450-8814 or 455-2752

October 12, 2018

For Sale: Three Axle lowboy trailer, 50 ton, pull out extends up to 10 feet, detachable neck, 22×5 tubeless tires. $3,000. 388-2738

For Sale: Infant bed with adjustable rail, $40. Leather jacket, 38R mens, $300. 10 ½ med shoes, free. WANTED: VCR. 469-371-8732

For Sale: Several snowboards, some with bindings, $50 each. 335-7637

WANTED: Reasonably priced teens, heavy duty winter coat, size 12 for girls. But boys would be ok if its warm. Shoes and boots size 5/6 also needed. 709-6355

For Sale: End table with drawer & shelf, $30. Occasional table w/ storage, $40. 2-drawer wood file cabinet w/ locking drawer, $20. Antique secretary desk $100. Cabinet sewing machine with or without machine, $100. Moving, must sell. 321-3206

For Sale: Traps & hid stretchers, 95 – #110, 120, 220 Conibear traps. 60 – #1 ½ long spring traps. 10 – #1 long spring stop loss traps. 135 metal stretchers. 55 wooden stretchers. Buy all or a dozen. 608-695-1961 Lander

For Sale: Cleveland Custom, .340 Weatherby magnum. $1,000 obo. 438-0061

For Sale: Paint colt. Buckskin with four high white socks & blaze. Sound with nice conformation. Bar Jo Twist on his registration papers. $500. Riverton. 840-6202

October 10, 2018

For Sale: Old trunk, looks good, patent 1903, Innovation brand, 6 drawers, 6 hangers, $1,350. 1989 Dodge ¾ 4×4, great tires, $2,500. Chevy 8’ topper, $150. Old kerosene lanterns, various prices. Old two man saws, $200. 330-3377

For Sale: 1981 Ford 1/2 ton 4×4, 300 6 cylinder, 4 speed transmission, new clutch & pressure plate, new rear brakes. 117,000 miles, 2 owners. CB & cab guard. $2,600. 851-1180 or see at 207 East 5th, Shoshoni

For Sale: Stihl chainsaw, model 180C, like new with case & sharpeners, ready to go. WANTED: 410 shotgun. 857-4147 or 928-699-2448

For Sale: 1981 Bonneville 3 bedroom, mobile home. $3,000. 921-0702 Thermopolis

For Sale: Large thermostat controlled wood stove, includes triple wall stove pipe. $1,000 obo. 851-1879

For Sale: 1996 16×60 3 bedroom, 2 bath trailer, $6,500. 851-7203 or 840-6008

For Sale: pressure tank for well house, $200. 840-6008

For Sale: Three pipe rollers for laying pipe in ditches, off of a trachoe. 2”, 3” 4” & 6” used discharge hoses with cam locks, various lengths. Assortment of cable slings. 3” by 25’ joints of Driscoll pipe, weldable. Two 8”x20’ plastic culverts. Two 30” by various lengths of metal culverts. Six 19” by various lengths of metal culverts. 330-6833 Dan

For Sale: Self contained hydraulic pump with 25 horse electric 240 volt motor, $1,200. 330-6830 Dan

For Sale: Duraflame quartz tower electric heater, 5,200 BTU, 1,500 watt. Heats 1,000 sq ft. Thermostat, remote control, like new. $100. 856-3509

October 9, 2018

For Sale: Four 20×8.5” 303 Boss five hole motor sport wheels, Goodyear Eagle LS tires. T275-55R20 for a Jeep or Ranger type vehicle. 10,000 miles or less. 856-4571

For Sale: Full size bed, mattress & box springs. 5 drawer dresser, night stand. Very good condition. $200. 840-2852 or 856-7069

For Sale: Large selection of colored glass for doing leaded glass work. Many sizes and colors, must see to appreciate. Make offer. 851-3264

For Sale: 1977 Prowler 28’ bumper pull camper. $800 obo. 431-7495

For Sale: Kawasaki Bayou ATV with snow plow, enclosed cab w/ winch, great condition. $2,500. 330-7224

For Sale: 8’ pool table with leather pockets, includes balls, rack, pool ques, brushes. In Dubois, you move. $1,000. 455-3477

For Sale: Powder River squeeze chute, everything works. $1,000 obo. 486-2303

For Sale: Craftsman rototiller rear tine. Like new. 850-5506

For Sale: 1990 Ford Aerostar van, runs good, four new tires. $700 obo. 240-0176

For Sale: 2006 Yamaha Bruin Ultimatic 4 wheeler in great condition with 2 gun holder, good tires, used only for hunting, $3,500. 1998 Dutchman 26’ pull camper. Sleep 6-8. Has bunkbeds. In great condition, $4,500. 851-3701

October 8, 2018

For Sale: Sport dog electric training collar, $50. 330-3454

FREE: Silky bantam laying hens & 2 roosters, one year old. 840-4307 or 463-7777 Dubois

For Sale: Remington 870 Shotgun, 12 gauge, 3 inch, synthetic stock, like new. $325. 856-8269

WANTED: Quality radial arm saw, will also trade for their almost new Ryobi table saw. . 840-3817

October 5, 2018