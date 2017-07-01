June 1, 2018
- For Sale: John Deere hay rake, $650. 850-5340
- FREE: 3 year old female full blood Catahula, have papers. 840-2784
- For Sale: 22 ton log splitter, cut in a horizontal or vertical position. Gas powered. Tow hitch, $800. 857-7308
- For Sale: 1998 Saturn, needs minor engine repairs, but runs well. New tires. No dings. 35mpg. $1,000 obo. 259-1077
- For Sale: 2006 Harley Davidson Ultra Classic full dress with fairing, hard bags, LED lights & adjustable taillight, hand warmers & weather radio. Red & grey metallic. $8,500 obo. 334-233-6273 Lander
- For Sale: 2001 GMC 1500 pickup extended cab, automatic, short bed with liner. $6,800 obo. 330-7208
- For Sale: 5 piece pearl road show drum set. All stands and pedal, never used. Rodgers Pedal sabian B8, 5 piece cymbal set, new still in the box. Vintage Ludwig metal snare, $500. Tune Bot electric drum tuner, new $75. Drum Dial drum tuner, $50. Fender Squire Classic Vibe telecaster with rosewood fingerboard, 3 color sunburst with gig bag, $250. Cash only on these items. 349-4418
- For Sale: 2001 Springdale 26’ 5th wheel camper with 8’ slide, self contained, excellent condition, $5,000 obo. Champion generator, 3,500 watt with wheel kit, $200. 2016 HD XG750 motorcycle, low miles, excellent condition, $4,000 obo. 272-8736
- For Sale: 1952 Chevy dump truck, good condition, hydraulics very good, $2,800. 330-7224
- For Sale: Master car dolly, like new, great for towing behind RV’s. All tie downs included. $1,600 cash only. 709-0337
- For Sale: Two 8’ trailer axles, 15” tires with electric brakes, $200. 431-7582 or 431-1768
- For Sale: 1982 Harley Davidson shovel head motorcycle. FLT 5 speed, great condition, ready to hit the road for summer. $11,000. 455-3949 Dubois
- For Sale: 2008 Keystone Springdale 26 ½’ bumper pull with 13’ slide. Pickup hitch included. $11,000 obo. 857-0534 or 851-2410
- For Sale: 2016 Dodge Ram 3500 one ton Cummins diesel, 6 speed standard, dually, 49,000 miles. $47,500. 851-6215 Dubois
- For Sale: Mossberg 12 gauge shotgun, Model 3835. $275. 330-3104
- For Sale: Browning X-Bolt .338 win mag, 26” barrel, muzzlebreak and deadmule stock, like new, $900. Nalco 13’ aluminum boat with Yacht Club trailer and 15hp Mercury outboard motor, $1,500. Jacuzzi jet pumps for water well, ¾ hp, new and ½ hp used, both work fine. 857-6826
- For Sale: Australian stock saddle, 14”, like new $200. 10 year old paint mare, 14.2 hands, gentle, travels well, good in mountains, great for an experienced rider. 330-5081
- For Sale: Poker table, $25. Entertainment center $300. Ethan Allen Bar, 36” with fold ups that extend it to 72”, has 4 bar stools. 6 drawer dresser w/ mirror. 240-1410
- For Sale: 6’ long 19” opening oval shape concrete interlocking culvert, $75 each section. 19” various lengths metal culvert. 30”, 20 ft long metal culverts. 330-6833 Dan
For Sale: Chevy pickup box trailer $200. 431-0458 Worland