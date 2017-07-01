Deals on the Dial – June 2018

June 1, 2018

  • For Sale:  John Deere hay rake, $650.  850-5340
  • FREE:  3 year old female full blood Catahula, have papers.  840-2784
  • For Sale:  22 ton log splitter, cut in a horizontal or vertical position.  Gas powered.  Tow hitch, $800.  857-7308
  • For Sale:  1998 Saturn, needs minor engine repairs, but runs well.  New tires.  No dings.  35mpg.  $1,000 obo.  259-1077
  • For Sale:  2006 Harley Davidson Ultra Classic full dress with fairing, hard bags, LED lights & adjustable taillight, hand warmers & weather radio.  Red & grey metallic.  $8,500 obo.  334-233-6273 Lander
  • For Sale:  2001 GMC 1500 pickup extended cab, automatic, short bed with liner.  $6,800 obo.  330-7208
  • For Sale:  5 piece pearl road show drum set.  All stands and pedal, never used.  Rodgers Pedal sabian B8, 5 piece cymbal set, new still in the box.  Vintage Ludwig metal snare, $500.  Tune Bot electric drum tuner, new $75.  Drum Dial drum tuner, $50.  Fender Squire Classic Vibe telecaster with rosewood fingerboard, 3 color sunburst with gig bag, $250.  Cash only on these items.  349-4418
  • For Sale:  2001 Springdale 26’ 5th wheel camper with 8’ slide, self contained, excellent condition, $5,000 obo.  Champion generator, 3,500 watt with wheel kit, $200.  2016 HD XG750 motorcycle, low miles, excellent condition, $4,000 obo.  272-8736
  • For Sale:  1952 Chevy dump truck, good condition, hydraulics very good, $2,800.  330-7224
  • For Sale:  Master car dolly, like new, great for towing behind RV’s.  All tie downs included.  $1,600 cash only.  709-0337
  • For Sale:  Two 8’ trailer axles, 15” tires with electric brakes, $200.  431-7582 or 431-1768
  • For Sale:  1982 Harley Davidson shovel head motorcycle.  FLT 5 speed, great condition, ready to hit the road for summer.  $11,000.  455-3949 Dubois
  • For Sale:  2008 Keystone Springdale 26 ½’ bumper pull with 13’ slide.  Pickup hitch included.  $11,000 obo.  857-0534 or 851-2410
  • For Sale:  2016 Dodge Ram 3500 one ton Cummins diesel, 6 speed standard, dually, 49,000 miles.  $47,500.  851-6215 Dubois
  • For Sale:  Mossberg 12 gauge shotgun, Model 3835.  $275.  330-3104
  • For Sale:  Browning X-Bolt .338 win mag, 26” barrel, muzzlebreak and deadmule stock, like new, $900.  Nalco 13’ aluminum boat with Yacht Club trailer and 15hp Mercury outboard motor, $1,500.  Jacuzzi jet pumps for water well, ¾ hp, new and ½ hp used, both work fine.  857-6826
  • For Sale:  Australian stock saddle, 14”, like new $200.  10 year old paint mare, 14.2 hands, gentle, travels well, good in mountains, great for an experienced rider.  330-5081
  • For Sale:  Poker table, $25.  Entertainment center $300.  Ethan Allen Bar, 36” with fold ups that extend it to 72”, has 4 bar stools.  6 drawer dresser w/ mirror.  240-1410
  • For Sale:  6’ long 19” opening oval shape concrete interlocking culvert, $75 each section.  19” various lengths metal culvert.  30”, 20 ft long metal culverts.  330-6833 Dan

For Sale:  Chevy pickup box trailer $200.  431-0458 Worland

