July 12, 2018

For Sale: An older Terex 3 yard loader with a 4 cylinder Detroit engine, running condition. $4,500. 330-6833 Dan

For Sale: 1956 IH 350 tractor with Lions loader, 3 point hitch adapter. Rear tires new, rims & hubs, $2,500 obo. 1 HP 220 Sears pump, 1 ½” inlet, 1 ½” Outlet, self priming, $75 obo. 851-7942

For Sale: Bluegrass Armory Viper XL 50 BMG, come with ammo & parts, $2,400 obo. Noreen Firearms “Bad News” 330 Lapoua Magnum, semi-automatic, comes with 2 mags & case, $3,000 obo. Winchester Model 70 African Carbine .308, $450 obo. 840-6932

For Sale: 3 wheel bike with basket, folds up, $450. 349-0108 call or text

For Sale: Minnkota Maxim Model 55, 55 lb thrust, 42” shaft, 12 volt trolling motor, never used, $200 obo. 856-9149

For Sale: Heavy Duty Central drill press, 16 speed floor model T583, $225. 851-3878

WANTED: Inexpensive 1 bedroom or studio apartment or trailer for disabled tenant to include utilities, $500/month or less. 855-5691 Carol

For Sale or Trade: 2016 inflatable boat, 10 ½ foot long, 4 air chambers with V bottom, aluminum floor, 3 ½ gallon gas tank on a great trailer. 9 ½ hp motor, extras. May trade for 4 wheeler with blade. 851-5509

Will board horses: Have room for 2 in pasture and 2 in paddocks with barn shelter. Located between Hudson & lander. 714-2379

July 10, 2018

For Sale: Michelin tires and chrome wheels for 2005 Nissan Maxima, set of four 225/55/R17. Fishing poles, $6 each. Mercury props, used rough for spare, 4878118-A4017 pitch prop aluminum $25. Used stainless steel 19 pitch prop, excellent condition $100. Brand new, 15×15 prop, $100. 856-2370

WANTED: Barrel stand for a 55 gallon barrel. 851-3264

For Sale: Ceramic top cook stove, $50. 856-2072

For Sale: 1989 Featherlite stock trailer, $6,500 obo. 921-0702

For Sale: Canning jars. Quarts & pints with rings, $3/dozen. 240-1798

FREE: Organ, you pick up in Thermopolis. 921-9827

WANTED: .625 blowgun. 856-1753

For Sale: 16 cu ft upright freezer, $100. 8 person hot tup with new cover, $2,500 would like moved, ASAP. 330-7224 or 330-7225

For Sale: Electric spray gun, 1954, in good condition with case, $30. CVA Staghorn 50 cal blackpowder, inline $175. Winchester Model 12 in a 20 gauge, made in 1937, in good condition, $650. 851-8403

For Sale: Red Wing steel to lace up work boots. Only worn a couple times. 9 ½ D, black, $100. Maytag refrigerator, side by side, 23.6 cu ft, in door water and ice. Very clean and runs well, $350. Call or text 850-8277

For Sale: 1967 Remington 700 7mm BDL with scope $700 obo. Ruger LCP380, $400 obo. 438-2394 call or text