Deals on the Dial – July 2018

  • July 12, 2018

    • For Sale:  An older Terex 3 yard loader with a 4 cylinder Detroit engine, running condition.  $4,500.  330-6833 Dan
    • For Sale:  1956 IH 350 tractor with Lions loader, 3 point hitch adapter.  Rear tires new, rims & hubs, $2,500 obo.  1 HP 220 Sears pump, 1 ½” inlet, 1 ½” Outlet, self priming, $75 obo.  851-7942
    • For Sale:  Bluegrass Armory Viper XL 50 BMG, come with ammo & parts, $2,400 obo.  Noreen Firearms “Bad News” 330 Lapoua Magnum, semi-automatic, comes with 2 mags & case, $3,000 obo.  Winchester Model 70 African Carbine .308, $450 obo.  840-6932
    • For Sale:  3 wheel bike with basket, folds up, $450.  349-0108 call or text
    • For Sale:  Minnkota Maxim Model 55, 55 lb thrust, 42” shaft, 12 volt trolling motor, never used, $200 obo.  856-9149
    • For Sale:  Heavy Duty Central drill press, 16 speed floor model T583, $225.  851-3878
    • WANTED:  Inexpensive 1 bedroom or studio apartment or trailer for disabled tenant to include utilities, $500/month or less.  855-5691 Carol
    • For Sale or Trade:  2016 inflatable boat, 10 ½ foot long, 4 air chambers with V bottom, aluminum floor, 3 ½ gallon gas tank on a great trailer.  9 ½ hp motor, extras.  May trade for 4 wheeler with blade.  851-5509
    • Will board horses:  Have room for 2 in pasture and 2 in paddocks with barn shelter.  Located between Hudson & lander.  714-2379

    July 10, 2018

    • For Sale:  Michelin tires and chrome wheels for 2005 Nissan Maxima, set of four 225/55/R17.  Fishing poles, $6 each.  Mercury props, used rough for spare, 4878118-A4017 pitch prop aluminum $25.  Used stainless steel 19 pitch prop, excellent condition $100.  Brand new, 15×15 prop, $100.  856-2370
    • WANTED:  Barrel stand for a 55 gallon barrel.  851-3264
    • For Sale:  Ceramic top cook stove, $50.  856-2072
    • For Sale:  1989 Featherlite stock trailer, $6,500 obo.  921-0702
    • For Sale:  Canning jars.  Quarts & pints with rings, $3/dozen.  240-1798
    • FREE:  Organ, you pick up in Thermopolis.  921-9827
    • WANTED:  .625 blowgun.  856-1753
    • For Sale:  16 cu ft upright freezer, $100.  8 person hot tup with new cover, $2,500 would like moved, ASAP.  330-7224 or 330-7225
    • For Sale:  Electric spray gun, 1954, in good condition with case, $30.  CVA Staghorn 50 cal blackpowder, inline $175.  Winchester Model 12 in a 20 gauge, made in 1937, in good condition, $650.  851-8403
    • For Sale:  Red Wing steel to lace up work boots.  Only worn a couple times.  9 ½ D, black, $100.  Maytag refrigerator, side by side, 23.6 cu ft, in door water and ice.  Very clean and runs well, $350.  Call or text 850-8277

    For Sale:  1967 Remington 700 7mm BDL with scope $700 obo.  Ruger LCP380, $400 obo.  438-2394 call or text

  • For Sale:  1976 14×80 mobile home.  To be used for extra parts and scrap or as a fixer upper.  Has working electric water heater, working propane furnace, can be switched to gas.  New electricity and plumbing. $2,500 cash, you must move.  921-8088
  • For Sale:  Couch, coffee table, 2 chairs – one is a rocker.  Old style wooden frame, brown with scene print.  856-2089 no texts, leave message.
  • For Sale:  Sofa & Loveseat, southwest colors, good condition, $100.  851-6493
  • For Sale:  2000 Sunnybrook, 33 foot gooseneck camper.  2 slide outs.  Very nice camper.  850-5506
  • For Sale:  GE Air conditioner, 10,500 BTU, $150.  Air Conditioner, 5,250 BTU, $100.  850-7974
  • For Sale:  16’ utility trailer, practically new tires.  Would like to trade for a 2 place ride on ride off side-by-side snowmachine trailer.  334-233-6273
  • For Sale:  50” wheel chair porch lift, $500.  709-2006
  • FREE:  5 young kittens to good homes.  856-1961
  • WANTED:  Cattle squeeze chute in Thermopolis.  970-531-2644
  • For Sale:  Two longhorn cows with angus calves, bred back to angus bulls to calve again in April  One is 4 the other is 5 years.  Gentle natured & beautiful long horns.  $1,100 each cow/calf pair.  775-843-4724
  • For Sale:  2004 Four Winds motorhome 5000 series, Chevy 6.0, 50,500 miles, excellent condition, new tires, 1,500 hours on generator, lots of options.  $24,000.  864-3662
  • For Sale:  1990 Cadillac, 90,660 miles, new injectors.  $2,500 obo.  709-0125
  • For Rent:  Warehouse in Lander.  2,800 sq. ft. of office & warehouse space, 4 separate offices with recently upgraded electrical, new CAT 5 Drops in each office.  Bathroom, forced gas heat with heaters in offices.  Plenty of off street parking.  Make an appointment to see 714-2379
  • For Sale:  Small swamp cooler $45.  12’ aluminum boat $50.  Fiberglass canoe $50.  240-7333
  • For Sale:  2006 Honda Element.  All wheel drive, manual transmission, A/C, 176,000 miles.  $4,000 obo.  450-8814 Dubois
  • For Sale:  Fender reverb amplifier, like new, $500.  851-6534
  • For Sale:  Grass hay, last years crop, no rain, stored in a barn, $3/bale.  Certified hay, this year’s crop, $10/bale. 851-1970
  • For Sale:  12 gauge shotgun, $150.  330-3104
  • For Rent:  3 bedroom, trailer, furnished with washer & dryer, $850/mo.  2 bedroom, trailer, furnished with washer & dryer, $800/mo.  Both in Lander.  349-6813
  • For Sale:  Sleep number dual temperature layer pad for king size bed.  $150 obo.  Small freezer $75.  851-8556

