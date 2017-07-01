-
July 12, 2018
- For Sale: An older Terex 3 yard loader with a 4 cylinder Detroit engine, running condition. $4,500. 330-6833 Dan
- For Sale: 1956 IH 350 tractor with Lions loader, 3 point hitch adapter. Rear tires new, rims & hubs, $2,500 obo. 1 HP 220 Sears pump, 1 ½” inlet, 1 ½” Outlet, self priming, $75 obo. 851-7942
- For Sale: Bluegrass Armory Viper XL 50 BMG, come with ammo & parts, $2,400 obo. Noreen Firearms “Bad News” 330 Lapoua Magnum, semi-automatic, comes with 2 mags & case, $3,000 obo. Winchester Model 70 African Carbine .308, $450 obo. 840-6932
- For Sale: 3 wheel bike with basket, folds up, $450. 349-0108 call or text
- For Sale: Minnkota Maxim Model 55, 55 lb thrust, 42” shaft, 12 volt trolling motor, never used, $200 obo. 856-9149
- For Sale: Heavy Duty Central drill press, 16 speed floor model T583, $225. 851-3878
- WANTED: Inexpensive 1 bedroom or studio apartment or trailer for disabled tenant to include utilities, $500/month or less. 855-5691 Carol
- For Sale or Trade: 2016 inflatable boat, 10 ½ foot long, 4 air chambers with V bottom, aluminum floor, 3 ½ gallon gas tank on a great trailer. 9 ½ hp motor, extras. May trade for 4 wheeler with blade. 851-5509
- Will board horses: Have room for 2 in pasture and 2 in paddocks with barn shelter. Located between Hudson & lander. 714-2379
July 10, 2018
- For Sale: Michelin tires and chrome wheels for 2005 Nissan Maxima, set of four 225/55/R17. Fishing poles, $6 each. Mercury props, used rough for spare, 4878118-A4017 pitch prop aluminum $25. Used stainless steel 19 pitch prop, excellent condition $100. Brand new, 15×15 prop, $100. 856-2370
- WANTED: Barrel stand for a 55 gallon barrel. 851-3264
- For Sale: Ceramic top cook stove, $50. 856-2072
- For Sale: 1989 Featherlite stock trailer, $6,500 obo. 921-0702
- For Sale: Canning jars. Quarts & pints with rings, $3/dozen. 240-1798
- FREE: Organ, you pick up in Thermopolis. 921-9827
- WANTED: .625 blowgun. 856-1753
- For Sale: 16 cu ft upright freezer, $100. 8 person hot tup with new cover, $2,500 would like moved, ASAP. 330-7224 or 330-7225
- For Sale: Electric spray gun, 1954, in good condition with case, $30. CVA Staghorn 50 cal blackpowder, inline $175. Winchester Model 12 in a 20 gauge, made in 1937, in good condition, $650. 851-8403
- For Sale: Red Wing steel to lace up work boots. Only worn a couple times. 9 ½ D, black, $100. Maytag refrigerator, side by side, 23.6 cu ft, in door water and ice. Very clean and runs well, $350. Call or text 850-8277
For Sale: 1967 Remington 700 7mm BDL with scope $700 obo. Ruger LCP380, $400 obo. 438-2394 call or text
- For Sale: 1976 14×80 mobile home. To be used for extra parts and scrap or as a fixer upper. Has working electric water heater, working propane furnace, can be switched to gas. New electricity and plumbing. $2,500 cash, you must move. 921-8088
- For Sale: Couch, coffee table, 2 chairs – one is a rocker. Old style wooden frame, brown with scene print. 856-2089 no texts, leave message.
- For Sale: Sofa & Loveseat, southwest colors, good condition, $100. 851-6493
- For Sale: 2000 Sunnybrook, 33 foot gooseneck camper. 2 slide outs. Very nice camper. 850-5506
- For Sale: GE Air conditioner, 10,500 BTU, $150. Air Conditioner, 5,250 BTU, $100. 850-7974
- For Sale: 16’ utility trailer, practically new tires. Would like to trade for a 2 place ride on ride off side-by-side snowmachine trailer. 334-233-6273
- For Sale: 50” wheel chair porch lift, $500. 709-2006
- FREE: 5 young kittens to good homes. 856-1961
- WANTED: Cattle squeeze chute in Thermopolis. 970-531-2644
- For Sale: Two longhorn cows with angus calves, bred back to angus bulls to calve again in April One is 4 the other is 5 years. Gentle natured & beautiful long horns. $1,100 each cow/calf pair. 775-843-4724
- For Sale: 2004 Four Winds motorhome 5000 series, Chevy 6.0, 50,500 miles, excellent condition, new tires, 1,500 hours on generator, lots of options. $24,000. 864-3662
- For Sale: 1990 Cadillac, 90,660 miles, new injectors. $2,500 obo. 709-0125
- For Rent: Warehouse in Lander. 2,800 sq. ft. of office & warehouse space, 4 separate offices with recently upgraded electrical, new CAT 5 Drops in each office. Bathroom, forced gas heat with heaters in offices. Plenty of off street parking. Make an appointment to see 714-2379
- For Sale: Small swamp cooler $45. 12’ aluminum boat $50. Fiberglass canoe $50. 240-7333
- For Sale: 2006 Honda Element. All wheel drive, manual transmission, A/C, 176,000 miles. $4,000 obo. 450-8814 Dubois
- For Sale: Fender reverb amplifier, like new, $500. 851-6534
- For Sale: Grass hay, last years crop, no rain, stored in a barn, $3/bale. Certified hay, this year’s crop, $10/bale. 851-1970
- For Sale: 12 gauge shotgun, $150. 330-3104
- For Rent: 3 bedroom, trailer, furnished with washer & dryer, $850/mo. 2 bedroom, trailer, furnished with washer & dryer, $800/mo. Both in Lander. 349-6813
- For Sale: Sleep number dual temperature layer pad for king size bed. $150 obo. Small freezer $75. 851-8556