January 30, 2019

For Sale: Vintage Arctic Cat Panthers, 1968, 1972, 1977. Good condition, stored inside. $1,500 for all three. 332-2066

For Sale: King size Sealy Posturepedic, pillowtop mattress, $500. Lift top cocktail table, Porter design, $200. 332-6233

For Sale: Theater style seats, rows of 5, $100 or $20 each, medium high back, charcoal grey, good condition. May be seen at 1290 N 2 nd in Lander or call 332-6760

For Sale: Big female hog. Two female goats. Two alpacas. Price negotiable. 484-408-2427

For Sale: Tri Star Arc welder (AC/DC) $75. Two Hi-Lift jacks (Handy-man or Sheepherders, for jacking up Jeeps, etc, $75. 608-695-1961 Lander

Horse boarding, 23 miles out of Riverton. Price negotiable. 484-408-2427

January 29, 2019

For Sale: Jenny Lynn bed with turned bobbins, $100. 332-3600

WANTED: Someone to move a 10×50 trailer house from Lander to Pavillion. 484-408-2427

For Sale: Century brand outdoor space heater, 97,000 BTU, burns #1 diesel or kerosene, 12 gallon capacity. $125. 850-8536

For Sale: Like new Amana washing machine, 3.5 cu. ft., used very little. $275. 864-3981

For Sale: Winchester Model 70 XTR 243. $375. 851-6730 or 851-5293

For Sale: Osprey International tactical rifle scope, 10- 40×50, illuminated mildot reticle with rings. $100. 851-1879

For Sale: Kitchen cupboard made in the 1800’s w/ square nails. 7-8’ high x 4’, 2 piece with glass door, 1 panel of glass broken. $500. 332-3600

For Sale: Trundle bed frame with a new mattress, never been used. $50. 856-3216

For Sale: Antique metal lathe “600” with 3 & 4 Jaw, price negotiable. 921-2672 in Thermopolis

For Sale: Rifle cabinet, holds 6, glass door, 2 drawers, locks, $200 obo. Large Budweiser beer mug collection. Fred Bear 45# bow, full recurve, 1961 era, assortment of razor tip arrows, $200. Countertop & kitchen cabinet, 24”x37” with back splash & right hand molding, new, tan color, $75. Two Mahogony planks, 2x10x9’ and 2x12x10’, $15/linear ft. 332-9455 or 330-6772

For Adoption: 1 year old American bulldog/boxer mix, neutered, up to date on shots, very friendly. 450-8814 Dubois

For Rent: in Pavillion. 3 bedroom, 1 ½ bath mobile home. Price negotiable. 484-408-2427

January 25, 2019

Looking for: Firewood 307-438-6077

For sale: ’09 Ford Edge Limited, white, 88,000 Miles. Good condition. $9,300. 307-463-2618

Looking for: Push guard for a 2010 F250. F350 model may work too! 307-851-2080

Looking for: Dodge 5.7 liter hemi motor for an ’04 Dodge pick-up 307-850-9811

For sale: 2002 Honda 500 Rubicon 4016 miles, 60” cycle country plow, 2” moose lift kit. Heated handlebars, one owner and excellent condition. Asking $3,500 OBO. 307-330-4019

To a good home: Purebred female Siberian Husky, papered with breeding rights, 2 years old, negotiable price, 307-270-7042

January 22, 2019

Looking for: One-bedroom apartment in Riverton, ground level, with utilities included. $500 per month. Also, to give away: Ladies boots, size 6, with faux fur cuff. 307-855-5896

For sale: 1990 ½ ton Chevy, single cab, 4×4 pickup with plow, automatic transmission, mostly highway miles. Asking $2,200. 307-349-9790

January 21, 2019

For sale: 2006 Chevy Silverado 1500, z71 off-road model. Extended cab, gray in color, great condition, 161,000 miles. Asking $8,500. 307-856-8267

For Sale: 2 separate pieces of Acrylic counter top material. Brand: LG HI macks. Sizes: 42×23 and 84×26. Never used, stored inside. Asking $200 for both. 307-921-8054

For Sale: Wesley Allen queen size bed, brass frame, excellent condition. $400 obo. Also , a desk chair. 307-851-9624

Up for adoption: One year old neutered male boxer mix, UTD shots, including de-worming and rabies. 307-450-8814 Located in Dubois

January 14, 2019

For sale: Computer Chair. Set of 4 Nissan chrome wheels and Michelin tires 225-55R17. Carousel melodies, country fair collection with stand. 307-856-2370

For Sale: 2009 Schutt military style box trailer. Can be used for many purposes, like new. 307-259-3159

For sale: 2004 Ford 350 V10, standard transmission 4×4 – 20’ stock trailer with all new tires. 307-231-9494

Found: Yetti cooler lid on 8 mile road. 307-850-2216

Looking for: 2 or 3 burn barrels 307-240-7792 or 307-240-7233

For sale: 5 1971 posters of Lord Of the Rings, all different. Hobbit items come with them as well, all good condition, $10 each. 307-349-3441

To give away: free artificial Christmas tree. 9 ft tall, high quality. Will donate it to a non profit organization. Used only once 307-858-0006

January 11, 2019

For sale: AKC registered English Mastiff puppies, 1 male, 2 females. Asking $1200 a piece. 307-240-1523

For sale: Blue rocker/recliner, wood coffee table with smoked glass top, couch- neutral brown, entertainment center – lightly colored, white square kitchen table with 6 chairs, full size bedroom set w/bookcase – headboard – chest of drawers and dresser with a mirror. 2 bookshelves. Brown micro fiber chair and ottoman. Also looking for totes. 307-840-0687

To give away: Couch with a full size hide-a-bed, gray and neutral colors with wood trim. You haul. 307-856-3627

To give away: upright piano. Also Wanted: used five gallon buckets for use on a farm. 484-408-2427

Wanted: Used, reasonably priced motor home. 307-857-1606

For sale: Remington .22 rifle. $200. 307-330-3104

For sale: 3 Roosters cochin cross, 5 months old. 6 baby pot bellied pigs. 307-856-4288

Looking for: Apartment in Riverton, ground level for $500 a month and included utilities. Also need someone to repair the neck of a guitar that cracked. Lastly, to give away: women’s winter boots size 6. 307-855-6958

Wanted: For Rendezvous Wind River Heritage Museum, Quilt, medallions, antler tips, natural elk hide, and elk teeth. 307-856-7854 or 307-851-7856

Wanted: Looking for several movable office dividers. They must be in good condition. 307-851-3264

January 4, 2019