February 12, 2019
- For Sale: Two like new twin beds, mattress, box spring & frames. $150 each. Some bedding $25. 850-8086 or 709-5954
- For Sale: 454 motor, 60,000 miles, out of motorhome, $1,000. Automatic transmission, $400. Or together $1,250. 330-8470
- For Stud Service: 90 lb fawn & white pit bull. Asking for pick of the litter. 258-0153 will travel
- For Sale: 1989 Blue & white Cadillac Coupe Deville, 2 door, 188,000 miles. Sunroof, white leather interior. New battery, good tires. $3,000. 864-3584
- For Sale: Aluminum tank, 10×11’6”. 332-4293 after 5:30. Located at 915 E. Main, Lander
- WANTED Twin size mattress in good condition, reasonably priced. 840-3957
- For Sale: Black bear rung, great condition, felt lined, black & tan, $500. 330-7224
- Wanted: Used motor oil. 851-0271 Travis
- For Sale: 2004 Subaru Outback, does not run, good body & good tires. Located in Ten Sleep. 431-9194 Bill
- WANTED: 8’ Slide in truck camper. 349-9333
February 7, 2019
- For Sale: 2004 Dodge 5.7 liter Hemi. $6,800. 231-4305
February 6, 2019
- For Sale: Ruger Pistol and Rifle, 22 cal. $150 each. 330-3104
- For Sale: 8 week old German Rotweiller, AKC registered puppy, female. 330-7208
- For Sale: 1984 18’ Bumper pull Wilderness camper. 1962 Miley two horse trailer. 857-6838.
- For Sale: Idaho Shag cowdog pups. Good working parents. 486-2214
- For Sale: large pile of firewood, 3-4 cords, cottonwood. Some is cut, some needs split. Selling as a pile, $300. 851-4337 Riverton area.
- WANTED: Stationary bike in good condition. 850-4733 Brad
- For Sale: Dyson vacuum, works great, $95. Bunkbed with single on top, double futon on bottom, black tube frame, mattresses included, good clean condition, $250. 856-3175
- For Sale: BDS lift kit for 2011-2018 GMC or Chevy ¾ ton or 1 ton, 4” suspension kit. Set of 5 wheels & tires, Toyo Open Country, 295-65-R20, 80% good. 850-3486
- For Sale: Delta 10” radial arm saw, contractor model, $175. Craftsman 10” radial arm saw w/ shaper attachment and lower cabinet, $150. Craftsman belt/disk sander on stand, 6” belt,/8” disk, $50. Craftsman 10” table saw w/ 2 table extensions & stand, $200. Will consider offers. 240-7085
February 4, 2019
- For Sale: Snow blower, 22” path, 5 HP, 5 forward gears, 2 reverse, 2 stage. Good condition. $350. 851-2295
- For Sale: Vintage Akai reel to reel tape recorder, several tapes. Brad 850-4733
- For Sale: 1996 Ford Tioga motorhome, 23’, 99K miles, Onan generator. Runs good, new batteries. Brad 850-4733
- For Sale: Jonsereds 510SP and Jonsereds 225 chainsaws, both for $30. Need a little work. 851-8403
- For Sale: 5 ft long, 3 ft tall mirror, no frame. $50 obo. 851-8403
- Available for stud service: 90lb pit bull. Fawn & white, good looking with good disposition. Asking pick of the litter (gift for granddaughter). Will travel. 258-0153
- For Sale: 70” Sharp TV, has remote & manual. $250. 259-9038 Riverton
- WANTED: Couple cords of firewood, cut to fireplace length. Riverton area. 463-0354
- For Sale: George Foreman $50. HP Printer 6525 $50. Honest diapers size 1, 264 total $50. Huggies Little Snuggles, size 1, 240 total, $40. Huggies Little Snuggles, newborn, 284 total $60. Honeywell WiFi Thermostat, $75. Playful morning figurine $50. Zojirushi bread machine, $150. 705-1269 Lander