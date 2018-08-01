Deals on the Dial – February 2019

February 12, 2019

  • For Sale:  Two like new twin beds, mattress, box spring & frames.  $150 each.  Some bedding $25.  850-8086 or 709-5954
  • For Sale:  454 motor, 60,000 miles, out of motorhome, $1,000.  Automatic transmission, $400.  Or together $1,250.  330-8470
  • For Stud Service:  90 lb fawn & white pit bull.  Asking for pick of the litter.  258-0153 will travel
  • For Sale:  1989 Blue & white Cadillac Coupe Deville, 2 door, 188,000 miles.  Sunroof, white leather interior.  New battery, good tires.  $3,000.  864-3584
  • For Sale:  Aluminum tank, 10×11’6”.  332-4293 after 5:30.  Located at 915 E. Main, Lander
  • WANTED Twin size mattress in good condition, reasonably priced.  840-3957
  • For Sale:  Black bear rung, great condition, felt lined, black & tan, $500.  330-7224
  • Wanted:  Used motor oil.  851-0271 Travis
  • For Sale:  2004 Subaru Outback, does not run, good body & good tires.  Located in Ten Sleep.  431-9194 Bill
  • WANTED:  8’ Slide in truck camper.  349-9333

February 7, 2019

  • For Sale:  2004 Dodge 5.7 liter Hemi.  $6,800.  231-4305

February 6, 2019

  • For Sale:  Ruger Pistol and Rifle, 22 cal.  $150 each.  330-3104
  • For Sale:  8 week old German Rotweiller, AKC registered puppy, female.  330-7208
  • For Sale:  1984 18’ Bumper pull Wilderness camper.  1962 Miley two horse trailer.  857-6838.
  • For Sale:  Idaho Shag cowdog pups.  Good working parents.  486-2214
  • For Sale:  large pile of firewood, 3-4 cords, cottonwood.  Some is cut, some needs split.  Selling as a pile, $300.  851-4337 Riverton area.
  • WANTED:  Stationary bike in good condition.  850-4733 Brad
  • For Sale:  Dyson vacuum, works great, $95.  Bunkbed with single on top, double futon on bottom, black tube frame, mattresses included, good clean condition, $250.  856-3175
  • For Sale:  BDS lift kit for 2011-2018 GMC or Chevy ¾ ton or 1 ton, 4” suspension kit.  Set of 5 wheels & tires, Toyo Open Country, 295-65-R20, 80% good.  850-3486
  • For Sale:  Delta 10” radial arm saw, contractor model, $175.  Craftsman 10” radial arm saw w/ shaper attachment and lower cabinet, $150.  Craftsman belt/disk sander on stand, 6” belt,/8” disk, $50.  Craftsman 10” table saw w/ 2 table extensions & stand, $200.  Will consider offers.  240-7085

February 4, 2019

  • For Sale:  Snow blower, 22” path, 5 HP, 5 forward gears, 2 reverse, 2 stage.  Good condition.  $350. 851-2295
  • For Sale:  Vintage Akai reel to reel tape recorder, several tapes.  Brad 850-4733
  • For Sale:  1996 Ford Tioga motorhome, 23’, 99K miles, Onan generator.  Runs good, new batteries.  Brad 850-4733
  • For Sale:  Jonsereds 510SP and Jonsereds 225 chainsaws, both for $30.  Need a little work.  851-8403
  • For Sale:  5 ft long, 3 ft tall mirror, no frame.  $50 obo.  851-8403
  • Available for stud service:  90lb pit bull.  Fawn & white, good looking with good disposition.  Asking pick of the litter (gift for granddaughter).  Will travel.  258-0153
  • For Sale:  70” Sharp TV, has remote & manual.  $250.  259-9038 Riverton
  • WANTED:  Couple cords of firewood, cut to fireplace length.  Riverton area.  463-0354
  • For Sale:  George Foreman $50.  HP Printer 6525 $50.  Honest diapers size 1, 264 total $50.  Huggies Little Snuggles, size 1, 240 total, $40.  Huggies Little Snuggles, newborn, 284 total $60.  Honeywell WiFi Thermostat, $75.  Playful morning figurine $50.  Zojirushi bread machine, $150.  705-1269 Lander

