Deals on the Dial – February 2018

To place your deal on the dial, call 307-856-2252 or  307-856-7908 between 9:15 and 9:30 a.m. and 307-463-2951 between 10:10 and 10:30 a.m. Monday Through Friday.

Be sure to listen for “Deals on the Dial” every weekday from 9:15 to 9:30 a.m., on KVOW 1450 and 9:40 am, on KTAK 93.9, and then again from 10: 07 to 10:30 am on KDNO 101.7!!  “Deals on the Dial is the place for non-commercial advertisers to buy, sell, trade, or locate FREE!

You may submit items for “Deals on the Dial” by e-mail @ deals@wrrnetwork.com, by filling out the submission form on the website, wrrnetwork.com under the submissions tab, by fax at 307-856-0252, you can drop your list off at the studios, or you can participate over the phone during the KVOW & KDNO shows only.

  • For Sale:  White porcelain pedestal sink, modern style with fixtures.  438-3633 or 335-4130 evenings
  • For Sale:  Baker HD 18 band saw, cut up to 20’ log, $6,500.  25 KW generator, runs on propane, wired for 110, 220 or 3 phase, $4,500.  389-2306
  • For Sale:  3 year old spayed Idaho Fuzzy trained stock dog, needs a job.  262-2521
  • For Sale:  16 gauge double barrel shot gun, nice condition, $350.  709-0447
  • For Sale:  Zilgen cymbals and Ludwig stands.  851-2936
  • For Sale:  Dry pine firewood, available in log lengths, blocked or split.  Delivery available.  Call for pricing.  388-2738
  • For Sale:  10 chords of firewood, cut to 16” & split.  $180/cord, can deliver.  856-1452
  • For Sale:  Whirlpool range, smooth top.  Best offer.  856-2072
  • For Sale:  Mechanics project:  8N tractor, 1 bad cylinder, body & chassis in good condition.  856-5782
  • For Sale or Lease:  8 ½ acres irrigated land in Lander.  With power and fenced.  1110 Meadowlark Lane.  797-6423
  • For Sale:  2007 Mitsubishi.  Heated leather seats, good condition, 25+mpg, $3,300.  14’ enclosed 6’ wide trailer, $3,100.  349-3963
  • For Sale:  1979 pull behind camper, sleeps 4-5, self contained.  $400 obo.  314-5955
  • For Sale:  Set of 4 Bridgestone Blizzack tires, 225/60/R16, mounted on rims.  Driven 5,000 miles.  $550.  714-1414 Lee
  • For Sale:  2002 Ford Lariat F350 diesel 1 ton shortbed crew cab.  Automatic, 4wd.  Stow away 5th wheel hitch.  Asking $6,500 below Kelly Bluebook.  840-6337

 

Leave a Reply