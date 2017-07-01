To place your deal on the dial, call 307-856-2252 or 307-856-7908 between 9:15 and 9:30 a.m. and 307-463-2951 between 10:10 and 10:30 a.m. Monday Through Friday.
- For Sale: White porcelain pedestal sink, modern style with fixtures. 438-3633 or 335-4130 evenings
- For Sale: Baker HD 18 band saw, cut up to 20’ log, $6,500. 25 KW generator, runs on propane, wired for 110, 220 or 3 phase, $4,500. 389-2306
- For Sale: 3 year old spayed Idaho Fuzzy trained stock dog, needs a job. 262-2521
- For Sale: 16 gauge double barrel shot gun, nice condition, $350. 709-0447
- For Sale: Zilgen cymbals and Ludwig stands. 851-2936
- For Sale: Dry pine firewood, available in log lengths, blocked or split. Delivery available. Call for pricing. 388-2738
- For Sale: 10 chords of firewood, cut to 16” & split. $180/cord, can deliver. 856-1452
- For Sale: Whirlpool range, smooth top. Best offer. 856-2072
- For Sale: Mechanics project: 8N tractor, 1 bad cylinder, body & chassis in good condition. 856-5782
- For Sale or Lease: 8 ½ acres irrigated land in Lander. With power and fenced. 1110 Meadowlark Lane. 797-6423
- For Sale: 2007 Mitsubishi. Heated leather seats, good condition, 25+mpg, $3,300. 14’ enclosed 6’ wide trailer, $3,100. 349-3963
- For Sale: 1979 pull behind camper, sleeps 4-5, self contained. $400 obo. 314-5955
- For Sale: Set of 4 Bridgestone Blizzack tires, 225/60/R16, mounted on rims. Driven 5,000 miles. $550. 714-1414 Lee
- For Sale: 2002 Ford Lariat F350 diesel 1 ton shortbed crew cab. Automatic, 4wd. Stow away 5th wheel hitch. Asking $6,500 below Kelly Bluebook. 840-6337