Deals on the Dial – August 2018

August 22, 2018

  • For Sale:  GE 28” refrigerator.  Kelvinator no frost 31” refrigerator.  Two 30” drop in electric stoves.  Two Nutone fans, 30”.  Two Frigidaire ovens, 26 1/2 x 29”.  851-8069
  • For Sale:  1949 Studebaker pickup.  1950 Ford F150 pickup.  1952 Ford F100 pickup.  1964 Ford Galaxy 500.  851-2490
  • For Sale:  16 foot 4 place ATV trailer, new wood & tires.  $1,150 obo.  851-2490
  • For Sale:  1974 Ford ¾ ton 4 wheel drive parts.  4 speed transmission, transfer case – drive line, rear end.  851-2490
  • WANTED:  Bushel of tomatoes.  258-5055
  • For Sale:  Double recliner loveseat, excellent condition.  856-3049 evenings
  • WANTED:  Camper space to rent in Lander, Hudson or Riverton area, to live in not storage.  31’ 5th wheel with slide out.  435-224-4706
  • FREE:  Organ, you haul.  921-1762 Thermopolis
  • For Sale:  Remington 700 left hand on 308, $425.  Remington 7400 in 30.06, $300.  EAA 10 millimeter, $475.  New decoys, 8 ducks, 6 geese, $40 for all.  840-1366

August 21, 2018

  • For Sale:  7×14 manual tilt trailer, 2’ sides, 7,500 lb axle, $2,200 obo.  Browning 28 gauge over & under shotgun with 15 boxes of shells, $1,800.  Berretta 12 Gauge Silver Pigeon over & under shotgun, $1,500.  850-6085
  • Will board horses.  Have pasture or paddocks with shelter.  Covered hay storage.  Riding arena.  714-2379
  • WANTED:  410 barrel for Contender or 410 shotgun, pump, bolt action or single barrel.  928-699-2448 or 857-4147
  • For Sale:  Full box spring & mattress with frame, excellent condition, $150.  Starter for 2006 Ford F150, will fit many other Fords, have printout telling what it fits, never used, new, $150.  240-0176

August 20, 2018

  • For Sale:10×50 nice older mobile home.  Furnished.  231-4305
  • For Sale:  Medium/light colored oak table, 7’ long with 6 chairs & 2 leaves.  $475. 851-3878
  • For Sale:  Dark brown leather lift chair, excellent condition.  $550.  851-3878
  • For Sale:  Craftsman 4 cycle weed trimer 1.9 cu. Inches, used twice, $100.  Total Gym Fit, accessories included, 6 dvd’s, pilates & bar attachment, $150.  349-0817
  • For Sale:  460 Smith & Wesson with Burris scope, 30 rounds of ammo and case $1,100.  Browning lightning sporting Clay’s, 30 inch ported barrels, 12 gauge, $1,500.  Khan 20 guage over under, $300.  Remington 850 cerakote finish, mossy oak camo, $700.  Ruger mini 14 ranch gun, chambered in 223, $800.  Two Thompson Center arms muzzle loaders, .54 caliber, $250 each.  970-485-9175
  • For Sale:  Two Ford F350 headlights, new, $250.  A dozen duck decoys, $50.  Wacker GP5600 generator, $900.  Nova 390 pro step paint sprayer, $600.  970-485-9175
  • WANTED:  Rhubarb.  840-6998
  • For Sale:  Ashley couch, loveseat, chair & ottoman, red.  Pine table & 6 chairs.  Brand new Kenmore washer & dryer.  272-2484
  • For Sale:  Cherry wood entertainment center, $40.  851-1529 or 856-9754
  • WANTED:  Moving and need someone to clean an apartment to the landlord’s standards.  709-6355
  • For Sale:  1976 Glastron baot, 200 horse powered inboard-outboard motor, live well, fish finder, down rigger, biminey top.  Runs well.  Double axel trailer with sideboards.  $1,000.  856-4574
  • For Sale:  Drywall lift, used once, $250.  Bull float for concrete work, has handle, $150.  Buy both for $350/  240-0982
  • For Sale:  2003 F250 ¾ Ton Ford Lariat pickup, 4×4, extended cab, automatic transmission.  160,000 miles.  $8,200.  455-3379
  • For Sale:  Rock cutting and polishing equipment.  36” rock saw, 1 ½ hp, double shiv drive, gravity fed, $1,300.  More equipment also available.  310-702-2207 Lander
  • For Sale:  Grass/alfalfa mix hay, both 1st and 2nd cutting, small square bales, $110/ton.  WANTED:  galvanized panels, roofing sheets.  272-8736 Worland
  • For Sale:  Motorcycle sissy bar bag, black in color, about 2-2 1/2’ tall.  Several pockets & compartments.  $200.  388-2260
  • For Sale:  Pair of water skies & water board.  Make offer.  851-1879
  • For Sale:  1990 Lincoln Towncar, excellent condition, very well maintained, new tires & windshield.  5.0 liter motor, 22+ miles per gallon highway.  720-413-8976 may be seen at 417 E. Adams, Riverton
  • For Sale:  Savage single shot shotgun, 12 gauge, $100.  6 place gun cabinet, pine with glass door and lockable drawer, $100.  840-2585
  • For Sale:  1997 Royal Dutchman bumper pull camper.  30’ with slide, big awning, good condition.  $3,900 obo.  840-0727
  • For Sale:  Dresser with mirror, $40.  Older TV, works well, $10.  Crocheted potholders, $5.  Newly crocheted afghan, $60.  840-0687
  • For Sale:  Torklift frame mounted camper tie downs.  4 fastgun turnbuckles, spring loaded level action.  4 bullet plates.  2-4 tie down receivers, used two summers, $1,000 obo.  New Bomber style flight jacket, Black, M/L size, insulated, waterproof, issued to commercial pilots only, $400 obo.  840-2084
  • For Sale:  Quality furniture.  Oak credenza, solid wood, 6’ long, 20” wide, 30” tall, $300 obo.  Oak table, 6’ long, 40” wide, 29” high, $200 obo.  King size mattress & box spring $75.  Queen size hide a bed, $100.  FREE VHS tapes, 2 boxes.  240-0320
  • For Sale:  2nd cutting certified weed free alfalfa hay, small bales, $150 per ton.  850-5119
  • For Rent:  In Riverton, cozy 1 bedroom, downstairs apartment in downtown area.  Fully furnished & all utilities included.  709-6355.  856-6355 evenings.  856-6191
  • For Sale:  Livestock brand, J bar open A.  $2,000.  856-7003
  • For Sale:  3 pair Ostrich Tony Llama boots, like new, size 13, brown, gray & black, $100/pair.  Queen size down mattress, new $125.  Tripod w/ level $25.  Miter Box $25.  Sump pump hose $5.  850-7020
  • For Sale:  Portable GMG pellet grill.  Rigid folding table saw.  388-2291
  • For Sale:  Registered black lab puppies, both parents on site.  Amazing hunters & family members.  Dew claws removed, 1st shots & dewormed.  Ready Labor Day weekend.  $800.  851-4015 text or call.
  • WANTED:  puppy that will be a larger sized dog.  349-9871

August 13, 2018

  • For Sale:  One pair Truck tarps, 25 ft length, 5 ft sides, $40.  One pair 14×24 Peterbuilt mud flaps with chrome weights on bottom and top, $25.  Peterbuilt floor mats, colored logo, $25.  Peterbuilt floor mats black, $10.  One pair of LED tail lights, 4 inches long, $5.  Box of misc lights $5.  Six log chains, 3/8 inch, $10 each.  Two tighteners $10 each.  One CB radio, Cobra 29 Classic, LED $30.  Pair of long steel antennas, $20.  851-4254
  • For Sale:  Bantam chick, straight run.  10 are 2 months old, 10 are 3 wks old and 7 that are 10 days old.  $5 each.  FREE:  4 bantam hens, 1 year old.  855-5351
  • For Sale:  1974 Ford ¾ ton pickup, transmission 4 speed, transfer case, rear end, will consider trade for good pistol, $400 obo.  18 ft wooden wheel wagon, very old, good condition, $995 obo.  851-2490
  • For Sale:  ½ cab over camper, needs a little work on the roof.  Sink, 3 burner stove, ice box, closet, sleeps 4.  Best offer.  349-6954
  • For Sale:  PSE Sidewinder compound bow w/4 carbon arrows, stabilizer & some extras, excellent condition $250.  Full size dorm dorm refrigerator.  709-9800
  • For Sale:  Two 30.06 rifles with 1903 Springfield action.  $275 each or both for $500.  220-0303
  • For Sale or Trade:  16’ utility trailer with new brake lights & wires, good tires.  Trade for 2 place ride on ride off snow machine trailer.  WANTED:  round bale feeder.  334-233-6273
  • For Sale:  79 WW bumper pull horse trailer.  One owner, immaculate condition, good tires & floor mats and side curtain.  349-6954
  • For Sale:  1999 Ford F250 Powerstroke diesel.  108,000 miles.  Matching topper, spray in bedliner, Lariet package, good condition.  332-2690
  • For Sale:  Two 100 volt window air conditioners, 12,000 BTU, 10,000 BTU, 25 each.  Four 16×750 trailer tires, good tread, $40 for all 4.  Five 16×750 trailer tires with 8 hole rims, $100 for all 5.  267-7714
  • FREE:  smaller piano, you haul.  For Sale:  2006 Montana 5th wheel camper, 38’, 4 slides, $18,000.  330-8678 or 330-8679
  • For Sale:  Two bedroom trailer, $3,000.  Lawnmowers.  Table & chairs.  Leather couch, loveseat & ottoman, $300.  Honda 3 wheeler, runs great, $800.  Bikes.  349-6813
  • For Sale:  Kid’s saddle, 1950’s, 12 ½” seat, great condition, $500 obo.  FREE barn kittens, will deliver in Riverton area.  851-8134 text or call.
  • For Sale:  2008 Ultra lite camper, 18’ Retro TaDa model, sleeps 2.  $7,000.  709-7243
  • For Sale or trade:  1989 Komfort motor home, 36’ long, air, generator, 454 Chevy motor.  Also riding and packing tack.  850-2764
  • For Sale:  5’ log splitter with 3” cylinder, attaches to any hydraulic system.  $100.  856-6598 or 480-0600

August 6, 2018

  • For Rent:  One bedroom cabin in the country, fully furnished, bring your clothes and a TV.  No pets, no smoking.  $600/month $600 deposit.  775-843-4724
  • WANTED:  Dog runs.  330-7224
  • For Sale:  Antique round oak table, 42”, two leaves.  $425.  856-5493
  • WANTED:  Puppy that will be a good sized dog.  349-9871
  • For Sale:  Nevarr Leather Co. coat, XL.  349-5961
  • For Sale:  Cherry wood entertainment center, 60” long, 51” high, 18” deep with glass door & shelves on one end.  Solid door and shelf on the other end.  $75 obo.  856-9754 or 851-1529
  • WANTED:  Used 4 wheeler, preferably Arctic Cat 2004-2005, good running condition.  330-5081
  • FREE:  Pure white Silkie bantam rooster, 1 year old.  855-5351
  • For Sale:  Antique European steamer trunk, $250.  Sheridan Export Beer wooden crate.  856-5493
  • For Sale:  Infant bed, $40 obo.  Tan leather coat, 38R, $300.  10 ½ black dress shoes, free. 469-371-8732
  • For Sale:  10 pullets, starting to lay, $18 each.  240-0409
  • WANTED:  Looking for a 1 or 2 bedroom, rental in Hudson area.  240-0320
  • For Sale:  Hard wood desk, $125.  John Deere 5400 diesel with 520 front end loader with forks, engine heater, wipers, cab doors & heater.  An older blade is also available.  330-7224
  • For Sale:  2008 18’ Ultralite Dutchman camper, “Retro Tada” model.  Excellent condition, can be pulled with small pickup or sport utility vehicle.  $7,000.  709-7243
  • For Sale:  Ruger M77 stainless steel barrel, laminated stock, 4×12 scope, $750.  330-7075
  • For Rent:  2 bedroom house, no pets, nice yeard & good location.  Tenant pays utilities.  709-5055
  • WANTED:  1 bedroom unfurnished apartment in Riverton.  855-5695
  • For Sale:  Horse hay, last years cutting, kept dry, no mold.  $4.50/bale, this year’s hay is $5/bale.  349-8391

  1. Someone called today and said they lost their dog near Christina Lake. Someone posted on Facebook that they found a dog at Christina Lake. Let’s make sure these people connect!!

