August 22, 2018
- For Sale: GE 28” refrigerator. Kelvinator no frost 31” refrigerator. Two 30” drop in electric stoves. Two Nutone fans, 30”. Two Frigidaire ovens, 26 1/2 x 29”. 851-8069
- For Sale: 1949 Studebaker pickup. 1950 Ford F150 pickup. 1952 Ford F100 pickup. 1964 Ford Galaxy 500. 851-2490
- For Sale: 16 foot 4 place ATV trailer, new wood & tires. $1,150 obo. 851-2490
- For Sale: 1974 Ford ¾ ton 4 wheel drive parts. 4 speed transmission, transfer case – drive line, rear end. 851-2490
- WANTED: Bushel of tomatoes. 258-5055
- For Sale: Double recliner loveseat, excellent condition. 856-3049 evenings
- WANTED: Camper space to rent in Lander, Hudson or Riverton area, to live in not storage. 31’ 5th wheel with slide out. 435-224-4706
- FREE: Organ, you haul. 921-1762 Thermopolis
- For Sale: Remington 700 left hand on 308, $425. Remington 7400 in 30.06, $300. EAA 10 millimeter, $475. New decoys, 8 ducks, 6 geese, $40 for all. 840-1366
August 21, 2018
- For Sale: 7×14 manual tilt trailer, 2’ sides, 7,500 lb axle, $2,200 obo. Browning 28 gauge over & under shotgun with 15 boxes of shells, $1,800. Berretta 12 Gauge Silver Pigeon over & under shotgun, $1,500. 850-6085
- Will board horses. Have pasture or paddocks with shelter. Covered hay storage. Riding arena. 714-2379
- WANTED: 410 barrel for Contender or 410 shotgun, pump, bolt action or single barrel. 928-699-2448 or 857-4147
- For Sale: Full box spring & mattress with frame, excellent condition, $150. Starter for 2006 Ford F150, will fit many other Fords, have printout telling what it fits, never used, new, $150. 240-0176
August 20, 2018
- For Sale:10×50 nice older mobile home. Furnished. 231-4305
- For Sale: Medium/light colored oak table, 7’ long with 6 chairs & 2 leaves. $475. 851-3878
- For Sale: Dark brown leather lift chair, excellent condition. $550. 851-3878
- For Sale: Craftsman 4 cycle weed trimer 1.9 cu. Inches, used twice, $100. Total Gym Fit, accessories included, 6 dvd’s, pilates & bar attachment, $150. 349-0817
- For Sale: 460 Smith & Wesson with Burris scope, 30 rounds of ammo and case $1,100. Browning lightning sporting Clay’s, 30 inch ported barrels, 12 gauge, $1,500. Khan 20 guage over under, $300. Remington 850 cerakote finish, mossy oak camo, $700. Ruger mini 14 ranch gun, chambered in 223, $800. Two Thompson Center arms muzzle loaders, .54 caliber, $250 each. 970-485-9175
- For Sale: Two Ford F350 headlights, new, $250. A dozen duck decoys, $50. Wacker GP5600 generator, $900. Nova 390 pro step paint sprayer, $600. 970-485-9175
- WANTED: Rhubarb. 840-6998
- For Sale: Ashley couch, loveseat, chair & ottoman, red. Pine table & 6 chairs. Brand new Kenmore washer & dryer. 272-2484
- For Sale: Cherry wood entertainment center, $40. 851-1529 or 856-9754
- WANTED: Moving and need someone to clean an apartment to the landlord’s standards. 709-6355
- For Sale: 1976 Glastron baot, 200 horse powered inboard-outboard motor, live well, fish finder, down rigger, biminey top. Runs well. Double axel trailer with sideboards. $1,000. 856-4574
- For Sale: Drywall lift, used once, $250. Bull float for concrete work, has handle, $150. Buy both for $350/ 240-0982
- For Sale: 2003 F250 ¾ Ton Ford Lariat pickup, 4×4, extended cab, automatic transmission. 160,000 miles. $8,200. 455-3379
- For Sale: Rock cutting and polishing equipment. 36” rock saw, 1 ½ hp, double shiv drive, gravity fed, $1,300. More equipment also available. 310-702-2207 Lander
- For Sale: Grass/alfalfa mix hay, both 1st and 2nd cutting, small square bales, $110/ton. WANTED: galvanized panels, roofing sheets. 272-8736 Worland
- For Sale: Motorcycle sissy bar bag, black in color, about 2-2 1/2’ tall. Several pockets & compartments. $200. 388-2260
- For Sale: Pair of water skies & water board. Make offer. 851-1879
- For Sale: 1990 Lincoln Towncar, excellent condition, very well maintained, new tires & windshield. 5.0 liter motor, 22+ miles per gallon highway. 720-413-8976 may be seen at 417 E. Adams, Riverton
- For Sale: Savage single shot shotgun, 12 gauge, $100. 6 place gun cabinet, pine with glass door and lockable drawer, $100. 840-2585
- For Sale: 1997 Royal Dutchman bumper pull camper. 30’ with slide, big awning, good condition. $3,900 obo. 840-0727
- For Sale: Dresser with mirror, $40. Older TV, works well, $10. Crocheted potholders, $5. Newly crocheted afghan, $60. 840-0687
- For Sale: Torklift frame mounted camper tie downs. 4 fastgun turnbuckles, spring loaded level action. 4 bullet plates. 2-4 tie down receivers, used two summers, $1,000 obo. New Bomber style flight jacket, Black, M/L size, insulated, waterproof, issued to commercial pilots only, $400 obo. 840-2084
- For Sale: Quality furniture. Oak credenza, solid wood, 6’ long, 20” wide, 30” tall, $300 obo. Oak table, 6’ long, 40” wide, 29” high, $200 obo. King size mattress & box spring $75. Queen size hide a bed, $100. FREE VHS tapes, 2 boxes. 240-0320
- For Sale: 2nd cutting certified weed free alfalfa hay, small bales, $150 per ton. 850-5119
- For Rent: In Riverton, cozy 1 bedroom, downstairs apartment in downtown area. Fully furnished & all utilities included. 709-6355. 856-6355 evenings. 856-6191
- For Sale: Livestock brand, J bar open A. $2,000. 856-7003
- For Sale: 3 pair Ostrich Tony Llama boots, like new, size 13, brown, gray & black, $100/pair. Queen size down mattress, new $125. Tripod w/ level $25. Miter Box $25. Sump pump hose $5. 850-7020
- For Sale: Portable GMG pellet grill. Rigid folding table saw. 388-2291
- For Sale: Registered black lab puppies, both parents on site. Amazing hunters & family members. Dew claws removed, 1st shots & dewormed. Ready Labor Day weekend. $800. 851-4015 text or call.
- WANTED: puppy that will be a larger sized dog. 349-9871
August 13, 2018
- For Sale: One pair Truck tarps, 25 ft length, 5 ft sides, $40. One pair 14×24 Peterbuilt mud flaps with chrome weights on bottom and top, $25. Peterbuilt floor mats, colored logo, $25. Peterbuilt floor mats black, $10. One pair of LED tail lights, 4 inches long, $5. Box of misc lights $5. Six log chains, 3/8 inch, $10 each. Two tighteners $10 each. One CB radio, Cobra 29 Classic, LED $30. Pair of long steel antennas, $20. 851-4254
- For Sale: Bantam chick, straight run. 10 are 2 months old, 10 are 3 wks old and 7 that are 10 days old. $5 each. FREE: 4 bantam hens, 1 year old. 855-5351
- For Sale: 1974 Ford ¾ ton pickup, transmission 4 speed, transfer case, rear end, will consider trade for good pistol, $400 obo. 18 ft wooden wheel wagon, very old, good condition, $995 obo. 851-2490
- For Sale: ½ cab over camper, needs a little work on the roof. Sink, 3 burner stove, ice box, closet, sleeps 4. Best offer. 349-6954
- For Sale: PSE Sidewinder compound bow w/4 carbon arrows, stabilizer & some extras, excellent condition $250. Full size dorm dorm refrigerator. 709-9800
- For Sale: Two 30.06 rifles with 1903 Springfield action. $275 each or both for $500. 220-0303
- For Sale or Trade: 16’ utility trailer with new brake lights & wires, good tires. Trade for 2 place ride on ride off snow machine trailer. WANTED: round bale feeder. 334-233-6273
- For Sale: 79 WW bumper pull horse trailer. One owner, immaculate condition, good tires & floor mats and side curtain. 349-6954
- For Sale: 1999 Ford F250 Powerstroke diesel. 108,000 miles. Matching topper, spray in bedliner, Lariet package, good condition. 332-2690
- For Sale: Two 100 volt window air conditioners, 12,000 BTU, 10,000 BTU, 25 each. Four 16×750 trailer tires, good tread, $40 for all 4. Five 16×750 trailer tires with 8 hole rims, $100 for all 5. 267-7714
- FREE: smaller piano, you haul. For Sale: 2006 Montana 5th wheel camper, 38’, 4 slides, $18,000. 330-8678 or 330-8679
- For Sale: Two bedroom trailer, $3,000. Lawnmowers. Table & chairs. Leather couch, loveseat & ottoman, $300. Honda 3 wheeler, runs great, $800. Bikes. 349-6813
- For Sale: Kid’s saddle, 1950’s, 12 ½” seat, great condition, $500 obo. FREE barn kittens, will deliver in Riverton area. 851-8134 text or call.
- For Sale: 2008 Ultra lite camper, 18’ Retro TaDa model, sleeps 2. $7,000. 709-7243
- For Sale or trade: 1989 Komfort motor home, 36’ long, air, generator, 454 Chevy motor. Also riding and packing tack. 850-2764
- For Sale: 5’ log splitter with 3” cylinder, attaches to any hydraulic system. $100. 856-6598 or 480-0600
August 6, 2018
- For Rent: One bedroom cabin in the country, fully furnished, bring your clothes and a TV. No pets, no smoking. $600/month $600 deposit. 775-843-4724
- WANTED: Dog runs. 330-7224
- For Sale: Antique round oak table, 42”, two leaves. $425. 856-5493
- WANTED: Puppy that will be a good sized dog. 349-9871
- For Sale: Nevarr Leather Co. coat, XL. 349-5961
- For Sale: Cherry wood entertainment center, 60” long, 51” high, 18” deep with glass door & shelves on one end. Solid door and shelf on the other end. $75 obo. 856-9754 or 851-1529
- WANTED: Used 4 wheeler, preferably Arctic Cat 2004-2005, good running condition. 330-5081
- FREE: Pure white Silkie bantam rooster, 1 year old. 855-5351
- For Sale: Antique European steamer trunk, $250. Sheridan Export Beer wooden crate. 856-5493
- For Sale: Infant bed, $40 obo. Tan leather coat, 38R, $300. 10 ½ black dress shoes, free. 469-371-8732
- For Sale: 10 pullets, starting to lay, $18 each. 240-0409
- WANTED: Looking for a 1 or 2 bedroom, rental in Hudson area. 240-0320
- For Sale: Hard wood desk, $125. John Deere 5400 diesel with 520 front end loader with forks, engine heater, wipers, cab doors & heater. An older blade is also available. 330-7224
- For Sale: 2008 18’ Ultralite Dutchman camper, “Retro Tada” model. Excellent condition, can be pulled with small pickup or sport utility vehicle. $7,000. 709-7243
- For Sale: Ruger M77 stainless steel barrel, laminated stock, 4×12 scope, $750. 330-7075
- For Rent: 2 bedroom house, no pets, nice yeard & good location. Tenant pays utilities. 709-5055
- WANTED: 1 bedroom unfurnished apartment in Riverton. 855-5695
- For Sale: Horse hay, last years cutting, kept dry, no mold. $4.50/bale, this year’s hay is $5/bale. 349-8391
Someone called today and said they lost their dog near Christina Lake. Someone posted on Facebook that they found a dog at Christina Lake. Let’s make sure these people connect!!