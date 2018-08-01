-
April 1, 2019
- For Sale: 3 year old Sanyo 50” flat screen w/ remote, has a thin green line in the picture, $100. Old Montgomery Ward “Airline” console radio, needs work for sound, $50. 851-4051
- For Sale: 2017 automatic electric patient lift, 350 lb limit. 2 batteries, charge & several belts included, $3,000. 332-7435
- For Sale: Newborn up to 4 month old chicks. 484-408-2427
- Wanted: Gander for breeding purposes and Scrap stock tank. 484-408-2427
- For Sale: Kenmore chest freezer, 19.7 cu ft with baskets & dividers on the bottom. $300. FREE 1982 Encyclopedia America set. 851-6798
- For Sale: 12 gauge pump shotgun, $100. Ruger 10-22 $200. Smith & Wesson AR, $500. 330-3104
- For Sale: Two 16 inch Homelite chainsaws, come with extra chains & bars, $75 each. Queen size bed, $75. 240-7333 David
- For Sale: Centennial Winchester rifle, #1 of 400. Never fired. $950. 349-0549 Lander
- For Sale: 2018 Sure Trac flatbed utility trailer, new tire & rim, drop down back gate, $2,600. 2014 Honda Motorcycle Model series NC700XE, 700cc engine, black, $2,000. 851-7264
- For Sale: Waders in good condition, size 9, $40 obo. Tonka metal dump truck, large sandbox model, $3. 921-9028
- For Sale: 2010 16’ Gooseneck Titan horse trailer, new tires, bearings just packed, good mats, brush fender, great condition, $5,500. 856-6134
- WANTED: Flatbed for 1996 F250, must be 8’ long. 709-5045
- WANTED: Flatbed for 2004-2005 Dodge pickup, 6’6” bed. 855-6964 Larry or 840-2929 Michelle
- FREE: Three 4 drawer vertical filing cabinets, 1 tan, 2 gray with custom paint job on drawers. Also a free desk. Located behind the radio station, 603 E. Pershing, Riverton.
- For Sale: Chicken egg, $3.50/dozen. Jewelry for sale also. 840-0727
- For Sale: Lightweight, 15” western saddle, weighs 19 lbs. $75. 349-9333
- For Sale: Irrigation pump, Typhoon Jacuzzi, 1 hp, $100. 16 ft Lowe boat & trailer, 75hp motor, electric trolling motor, fishing finder and other accessories, $2,000. 9 cu ft chest freezer, $150. 856-7123
- For Sale: Banelli shotgun, $350. 330-3104
- For Sale: 500 gallon propane tank, $500. 4 ft Oriental vase, has birds & flowers, $250. 22 ft Fiber Form Deep V boat, needs work. 349-9942
- For Sale: Makita belt sander with dust bag, $75. 240-0320
- For Sale: 1988 Ford Ranger, ext cab, 4×4. Blown 2.8L V6 motor, 5 speed transmission is good, new tires & exhaust, body in fair condition. $500. 332-6760
- For Sale: 1997 Harley Davidson soft tail custom. Windshield, full saddlebags, sissy bar bag, chrome crash bars with pegs and tire & rim. Excellent condition. 431-1060 Worland
- For Sale: 18’ steel flatbed trailer, made by “May”, has 8,000lb winch, $3,500. Contractor model Delta 10” table saw, $500. 856-3688
- For Sale: Queen sized orthopedic mattress, double pillowtop, like new. 349-6813
- For Sale: 2013 Toyota Rav 4 XLE, navigation system, roof rack, XM, excellent condition, $15,200. 2007 Yamaha Rhino side by side, $4,500, very low miles, excellent condition, includes an extra set of tires, $4,500 obo. 858-4387
- For Sale: Marathon Neoprene seat covers, 1 set fits 2007-2009 Chevy Crew Cab 3500 with 40/20/40 front seat and split back seat, camo, like new $250. Other set fits 2016-2018 Chevy Crew Cab with 40/20/40 front seat and split back set, Camo, like new $250. Weston Pro-Tracks 5 running boards, fits 2011-2018 Chevy Crew Cab ¾ ton with 8’ bed, like new, $300. TruXedo tonneau cover, roll up, fits 8’ truck bed, $150. Rear mud flats, fit 2018 Chevy, $20. Exhaust system, cat back includes tail pipe and muffler, fits 2009 crew cab long box, new, make offer. PPE Programmer for 2009 Duramax, $100. Coffee table & 2 end tables, good condition, $50. 857-6826
- For Sale: 1989 Buick Electra Sedan, approx. over 100,000 miles, $2,500 obo. 856-2546