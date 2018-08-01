Deals on the Dial April 2019

  • April 1, 2019

    • For Sale:  3 year old Sanyo 50” flat screen w/ remote, has a thin green line in the picture, $100.  Old Montgomery Ward “Airline” console radio, needs work for sound, $50.  851-4051
    • For Sale:  2017 automatic electric patient lift, 350 lb limit.  2 batteries, charge & several belts included, $3,000.  332-7435
    • For Sale:  Newborn up to 4 month old chicks. 484-408-2427
    • Wanted:  Gander for breeding purposes and Scrap stock tank.  484-408-2427
    • For Sale:  Kenmore chest freezer, 19.7 cu ft with baskets & dividers on the bottom.  $300.  FREE 1982 Encyclopedia America set.  851-6798
    • For Sale:  12 gauge pump shotgun, $100.  Ruger 10-22 $200.  Smith & Wesson AR, $500.  330-3104
    • For Sale:  Two 16 inch Homelite chainsaws, come with extra chains & bars, $75 each.  Queen size bed, $75.  240-7333 David
    • For Sale:  Centennial Winchester rifle, #1 of 400.  Never fired.  $950.  349-0549 Lander
    • For Sale:  2018 Sure Trac flatbed utility trailer, new tire & rim, drop down back gate, $2,600.  2014 Honda Motorcycle Model series NC700XE, 700cc engine, black, $2,000.  851-7264
    • For Sale:  Waders in good condition, size 9, $40 obo.  Tonka metal dump truck, large sandbox model, $3.  921-9028
    • For Sale:  2010 16’ Gooseneck Titan horse trailer, new tires, bearings just packed, good mats, brush fender, great condition, $5,500.  856-6134
    • WANTED:  Flatbed for 1996 F250, must be 8’ long.  709-5045
    • WANTED:  Flatbed for 2004-2005 Dodge pickup, 6’6” bed.  855-6964 Larry or 840-2929 Michelle
    • FREE:  Three 4 drawer vertical filing cabinets, 1 tan, 2 gray with custom paint job on drawers.  Also a free desk.  Located behind the radio station, 603 E. Pershing, Riverton.
    • For Sale:  Chicken egg, $3.50/dozen.  Jewelry for sale also.  840-0727
    • For Sale:  Lightweight, 15” western saddle, weighs 19 lbs.  $75.  349-9333
    • For Sale:  Irrigation pump, Typhoon Jacuzzi, 1 hp, $100.  16 ft Lowe boat & trailer, 75hp motor, electric trolling motor, fishing finder and other accessories, $2,000.  9 cu ft chest freezer, $150.  856-7123
    • For Sale:  Banelli shotgun, $350.  330-3104
    • For Sale:  500 gallon propane tank, $500.  4 ft Oriental vase, has birds & flowers, $250.  22 ft Fiber Form Deep V boat, needs work.  349-9942
    • For Sale:  Makita belt sander with dust bag, $75.  240-0320
    • For Sale:  1988 Ford Ranger, ext cab, 4×4.  Blown 2.8L V6 motor, 5 speed transmission is good, new tires & exhaust, body in fair condition.  $500.  332-6760
    • For Sale:  1997 Harley Davidson soft tail custom.  Windshield, full saddlebags, sissy bar bag, chrome crash bars with pegs and tire & rim.  Excellent condition.  431-1060 Worland
    • For Sale:  18’ steel flatbed trailer, made by “May”, has 8,000lb winch, $3,500.  Contractor model Delta 10” table saw, $500.  856-3688
    • For Sale:  Queen sized orthopedic mattress, double pillowtop, like new.  349-6813
    • For Sale:  2013 Toyota Rav 4 XLE, navigation system, roof rack, XM, excellent condition, $15,200.  2007 Yamaha Rhino side by side, $4,500, very low miles, excellent condition, includes an extra set of tires, $4,500 obo.  858-4387
    • For Sale:  Marathon Neoprene seat covers, 1 set fits 2007-2009 Chevy Crew Cab 3500 with 40/20/40 front seat and split back seat, camo, like new $250.  Other set fits 2016-2018 Chevy Crew Cab with 40/20/40 front seat and split back set, Camo, like new $250.  Weston Pro-Tracks 5 running boards, fits 2011-2018 Chevy Crew Cab ¾ ton with 8’ bed, like new, $300.  TruXedo tonneau cover, roll up, fits 8’ truck bed, $150.  Rear mud flats, fit 2018 Chevy, $20.  Exhaust system, cat back includes tail pipe and muffler, fits 2009 crew cab long box, new, make offer.  PPE Programmer for 2009 Duramax, $100.  Coffee table & 2 end tables, good condition, $50.  857-6826
    • For Sale:  1989 Buick Electra Sedan, approx. over 100,000 miles, $2,500 obo.  856-2546