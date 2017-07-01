Deals on the Dial
April 4th, 2018
- FOR SALE: 8 pc Gibson china set. New for $50. Complete unpainted nativity scene $150. Call 760-7031
- Looking for: Rear Tractor tire size 11.2-28 Call 851-5405
- FREE: 8 month old neutered male cat, white with blue eyes. Current on shots, and very sweet, has already been mousing. Call 349-9333
- FOR SALE: Kids 4-6 electric Camaro slightly used remote controlled car. Battery operated. Asking $80. 209-419-1933
- FOR SALE: 2002 Hallark 6×12 enclosed trailer with v-front, rear ramp and side door. 3,000 lbs axle. $2900 Call 651-764-2100
- FOR SALE: Whirlpool Ceramic top electric range. Make offer. 856-2072
- FOR SALE: Murray push mower, runs well, blade was sharpened. $20. 307-240-1841.
- FOR SALE: washer/dryer $75 will help load them up. 840-5424
- FOR SALE: Sears driving mower $700 …4 rabbit cages $20 or $50 to take all. 240-0053
- FOR SALE: roto tiller brand new. 22’ fiberfoam boat-needs fuel tank. AND and electric cart for a person to get around. For prices call, 349-2466
- FOR SALE: TV LG flat screen 42”. Asking $100. Call 840-0514
- FOR SALE: 83 Honda 3-wheeler $1,000. Femmington 600 .308 with scope. Asking $600. Also 6×6 elk for $200, 5×5 elk $100. Brown recliner sofa, $200. ALSO looking for Brown elk antlers. 349-6813
- FOR SALE: 52 Chevy PU. Has 71 camaro front frame clip engine, transmission and differential. 851-6773
- FOR SALE: Champion Generator for $250. Power ride exercise machine $45. ’08 4 horse stock trailer. 16x6x6 ft high goot tires and good floor. Asking $3,500. 272-8736 in Worland.