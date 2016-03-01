(Cheyenne) – Wyoming hunters and anglers would be able to have some contact information marked as confidential under a bill to be considered by the Legislature in the coming session.

The Wyoming Business Report says current law requires the release of information such as a license applicant’s email address to anyone that files a public records request.

However, for-profit entities are apparently using that information to contact license holders.

Renny MacKay of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department says, under the current public records law, the state cannot withhold that information.