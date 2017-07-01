Clowry C. Means, 50, of Arapahoe, WY died on Friday, August 4, 2017, at his home in Arapahoe. A rosary will be recited and a wake will be held at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, August 9, 2017, at 1381 17 Mile Road. Funeral services will be at 10:00 am on Thursday, August 10, 2017, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with Father Jim Heiser officiating. Burial will follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery.

Clowry Clyde Means was born to Bruce R. Means and Bernadine H. Bell on November 17, 1966 in Riverton, WY. He was raised by Joe and Myrtle Oldman in his childhood days. Clowry spent his entire life on the Wind River Reservation.

He worked as a cowboy at the Arapaho Ranch in Thermopolis, WY, as a Sho-Rap firefighter, and also as a laborer and ranch hand.

He enjoyed working with horses and livestock. His cowboy skills were often sought after by Miller’s Ranch in the Arapahoe area.

Clowry was an easy going person who never had a bad word about anyone. He was a person who could be counted on to help anyone who asked for his help.

He is survived by his brothers, Norbert Bell, Gene Bell, Leroy Means, Billy Means; sisters, Anna Means and Mary Means Two Means; godson, Blue Stone Jenkins; cousins, Tina (Larry) Makeshine, Francine Bell, Lawrence Bell, Lionell Bell; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bruce Means and Bernadine Bell Means and brothers, Bruce Means, John Means, and Bert Means.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.

Services under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.