The nation has lost a WWII veteran and a family a loved father and grandfather. Clifford Eugene Richards passed away peacefully on August 25, 2017 at his home in Lander, Wyoming. He was preceded in death by his wife, H. Irene Richards. They shared 61 years together.

Cliff Richards was born in Lake Delton, Wisconsin on September 26, 1926. Raised in Wisconsin, he embellished about his age and joined the military at seventeen. He was deployed to Germany where he served as a machine gunner in the U.S. Army. Three months after his eighteenth birthday, Cliff Richards was taken prisoner and held in Stalag 9B and 12A. He was decorated with the Purple Heart and Bronze Star.

An avid outdoorsman, Cliff Richards, also lived in Montana, Alaska, Washington, and Wyoming. He and Irene made their home in Lander in 1994. He always appreciated winning a good hand of cards which he was able to do with his friends up to the time of his death.

Cliff Richards is survived by eight children, Harvey Richards of Denver, Colorado; Steve and Debi Richards of Longview, Washington; Jacquelyn Harrison of Hamilton, Montana; Sheila Gersack of Lander, Wyoming; Rick and Bonnie Richards of Kalispell, Montana; Robin and Diana Clapp of Kinnear, Wyoming; Tresha Nelsen of Ft. Washakie, Wyoming; and Larry and Julie Richards of Kelso, Washington. Cliff is also survived by 28 grandchildren, 72 great-grandchildren, 4 great- great-grandchildren and his sister, Sharon Lee, of Miami, Florida.

The funeral service will be held at Hudson Funeral Home in Lander, Wyoming on Friday, September 1st at 2:00 p.m. Reception to follow at the Lander VFW.