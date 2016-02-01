(Riverton) – As Americans take to the road for Christmas vacation, many are being forced to dig deeper into their wallets to buy gasoline.

GasBuddy says gas prices have seen their largest December rise in six years and will probably continue to go up through the holidays as oil producing countries cut production.

The national average for a gallon of gas is currently $2.25 but GasBuddy says fuel was selling for less than two dollars a year ago and prices have gone up fifty cents in some areas in less than a month.

GasBuddy says there probably won’t be a return to record-high gas prices any time soon but drivers should expect to pay more for fuel in 2017.