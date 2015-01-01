(Riverton) – People planning travel on Saturday night and Christmas Day should consider alternate plans to avoid delays and possible road closures as a strong Pacific storm system will move into Wyoming.

The National Weather Service says a cold front will drop south across central Wyoming Saturday night spreading snow and gusty winds across the area through Christmas Day.

Snowfall amounts are for 2 to 4 inches in the lower elevations, 5 to 10 inches in the mountains with locally higher amounts possible in upslope areas including Lander and Casper.

The Interstate 25 and I-80 corridors could see heavy snow with winds gusting up to 40 mph.