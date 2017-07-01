Christine Patricia Ruiz Luehne, 82, passed away at her home in Thermopolis, on Friday, July 14, 2017, after trying to recover from a stroke. Christine was born June 20, 1935, in Denver, Colorado. At a young age Christine worked hard to help support her family in Denver.

In 1960, she met her soul mate, Wolfgang Luehne, who had arrived from Germany in the same year. Christine worked in Denver as a seamstress and worked at Meadow Gold.

Christine and Wolfgang bought the Star Plunge and moved their family to Thermopolis, Wyoming, in

1975. Through many years of hard work, they built up the Star Plunge into a world renowned

mineral pool resort and even today, many people still ask for Christine’s famous Star Plunge

tacos that she had made for over 20 years.

Christine taught their children and grandchildren that hard work would help accomplish their

goals. She always inspired her kids as well as the other kids in town. Christine treated everyone

in town like they were her own children. She was very generous, kind, and lived a moral and

ethical lifestyle. She always stood up for what was right, had a strong belief in Catholicism, and

placed her faith in Christ. Christine always provided and protected her children and

grandchildren; their needs were always met first before hers.

Christine enjoyed scenic drives to the mountains, cooking for her family, sewing, gardening, and

buying clothes for the grandchildren. Christine really loved her pet “Montana” (AKA “Butch”) that

she nicknamed. She always made the holidays special and would never leave anyone out of

receiving a gift.

Christine is survived by her children: Carl Leyba of Thermopolis, Mark Leyba of Havre,

Montana, Rose Leyba of Thermopolis, Leila Luehne Porath of Thermopolis, and Roland Luehne

of Thermopolis, and many extended family members from Denver, Colorado. She was preceded

in death by her husband Wolfgang Luehne and grandson Michael Porath.

The Rosary is scheduled for Wednesday, July 19, 2017, at 7:00 p.m. at St. Francis Catholic

Church in Thermopolis. Funeral services will be held at the church Thursday, July 20, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. Graveside services will follow at Monument Hill Cemetery in Thermopolis.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Michael Porath Aviation Fund at Pinnacle Bank

125 S. 5th St. Thermopolis, Wyoming 82443. (307) 864-5555.

Mortimore Funeral Home is assisting the family.