(Washington) – U.S. Representative Liz Cheney says she has introduced a bipartisan bill to take gray wolves in Wyoming and the Great Lakes region off the federal Endangered Species List.

Cheney says the bill will stop the “management by litigation” culture that she says has delayed wolf delisting because the measure would prohibit further judicial review.

Wolves were originally delisted in Wyoming in 2012 but lawsuits restored federal protections in 2014.

Cheney adds Wyoming should be able to manage wolves without outside interference.