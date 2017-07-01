Former Family Physician and U.S. Air Force Veteran, Charles Rex Phipps, 86, of Lander Wyoming passed away on October 20, 2017. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 28th at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Lander with a luncheon to follow at The Inn at Lander. Inurnment will be at Mount Hope Cemetery at the Columbarium.

Rex was born on January 25, 1931 to Charles Martin Phipps and Clara Leona Burgess in Oxford, Kansas.

He graduated from Wichita State University and completed his medical training at the University of Kansas School of Medicine in 1957.

Rex was in the U.S. Air Force from 1958-1960 on Active Duty, and in the Reserves from 1960-1966.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy Phipps; Doug Phipps, M.D. (Charissa), David Phipps (Debbi), Debra Jo Bramlage (Ray), Kathy Trumbull (Rex) and Kristy Artery (Joe), 10 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

Dr. Phipps joined the Landed Medical Clinic in 1968 and faithfully served the community for 20 years. His favorite pastimes included camping, hunting, fishing, collecting antiques, playing golf and watching college sports, especially his beloved Jayhawks.

In lieu of flowers, the Family suggest that donations be made to Kansas University Endowment in support of the Rex Phipps, MD and Nancy Phipps Pre-Health Education Scholarship; send donations to KU Endowment, PO Box 928, Lawrence, KS 66044 or give online at www.Kuendowment.org/givenow. Alternative donations may be mailed directly to the Lander Community Foundation, PO Box 1131, Lander, Wyoming 82520.