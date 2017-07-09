Chad Anthony Shero, 44, died suddenly in Scottsdale, Arizona on September 7th, 2017.

Chad was born in Pasadena, CA on July 7th, 1973.

He was an enthusiast of life, which he shared with everyone he knew, loved, and befriended. He lived for adventure, for risk, reward, and to the fullest.

Chad was an avid sports fan, college athlete, and earned several prestigious athletic awards. Chad attended the University of Mary in Bismark, ND on a football scholarship. He was a key note featured speaker at his Alma Mater after succeeding in several business and personal ventures throughout his life. Chad was a lifelong fan of the professional football team, Los Angeles Rams.

Chad loved hiking and biking; from the lakes in Minnesota, to the mountains in Wyoming, the desert in Arizona. He also resided in all three States. He loved to ski, fish, boat, jet ski, paddle board, four wheeling and enjoyed everything the outdoors had to offer. Chad adored horses. He participated, and won many awards in the rodeo when he was a child, also owning several of his own horses, and many more animals, on his ranch outside Thermopolis, WY. He was taking wrangler lessons in Arizona. He lived for his morning coffee time with his wife, Angela, where no topic was off limits and the depth of their relationship was formed.

He was a master chef, loved to BBQ and create amazing recipes for family and friends. He was a gifted host and planned the best parties for family gatherings and friend events. Chad was fond of softball. He was the sponsor and coach for his friends co-ed leagues with family and colleagues, men’s leagues with friends, and helping his own family learn the game he loved to play.

He was self employed, a proven entrepreneur who was unmatched in developing and implementing innovative businesses; in logistics, cleaning, and agriculture. He owned and operated Kuk Logistics, Blue Grace Logistics, and Blue Cleaning. Chad started his first LLC when he was 16 with the help of his friends and continued to create and build businesses his entire life. Chad had an exceptionally brilliant mind and it showed in the tremendous success of his businesses and his relationships.

Chad was a fun-loving Husband, adoring Father, the best Brother, and loyal Son. His family and friends were his everything. He never gave up on himself nor on anyone he knew, especially his family. He lit up every room, every moment, every life he encountered. Chad made the best of every moment he was given. The brightest light in Chad’s life was his daughter, Shea Ann. He took her on many adventures, taught her how to do sports, cook, be brave in moments that were scary, taught her to be kind to others, and encouraged her to take risks.

He is survived by his Wife, Angela Shea Shero, his Daughter, Shea Ann Shero, his brother, Rodney Shero, Sister-in-Law, Liz Shero, his Mother, Cheryl Ann Shero, his Step-Father, Jack Kuiper, step-sister, Kathy Camino, along with many amazing Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.

Chad is preceeded in death by his late Father, William K. Shero, his Grandparents, Robert and Marjorie Pebbles, his Uncle, Don Pebbles, and Brother-in-Law, Paul Myklebust, He loved and treasured them with all his heart.

A visitation will be held Thursday September 14th from 5-7pm at the Mortimore Funeral Home. Chad’s services will be held Friday, September 15th at 10:30am at the Community Federated Church in Thermopolis. A reception to follow for everyone at the home of Cheryl Shero and Jack Kuiper.

Memorials may be made to the Gottsche Rehabilitation and Wellness Center.