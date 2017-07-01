Catherine Ann “Petie” Brown made it to the front of the line to the pearly gates. She passed through on July 31, 2017 from Westward Heights Care Center.

A rosary is scheduled for 7 pm Sunday, August 6 at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Riverton, WY and a mass of the resurrection will be celebrated on Monday, August 7 at 11 am at St. Margaret’s with Rev. Demetrio Penascoza officiating. Cremation has taken place..

Petie was born in Excelsior, MN on September 21, 1929 to Ray and Louise Studer, the sixth of nine children. The family moved to Casper Wyoming in the early 1940’s. She graduated from Natrona County High School in 1947 where she was active in several school clubs. It was in high school that she met and fell in love with Charles R. “Rollie” Brown. They were married in 1947 and enjoyed 54 years together. They raised their family and acquired many friends in the communities of Dubois, Riverton, and St. Stephens over those years.

Petie was a homemaker for much of her married life. She loved reading, playing bridge and cards and was a master of gin rummy. She enjoyed crocheting and among her projects were an afghan for each of her children, Barbie clothes for her granddaughters and hundreds of “scrubbies” for church bazaars. She also enjoyed hunting, fishing and outdoor activities with Rollie.

She worked as secretary for St. Stephens for thirty years before retiring in 1995.

Her last 3 years were spent as a resident of Westward Heights Care Center in Lander, WY where she made many more friends and put smiles on their faces with her stories and antics.

Family members passing through line ahead of her were her husband, parents, brothers,

Gordon (Margaret), Mike and Bob Studer, sister Florence (Bill) Drew, son-in-law Leonard Wood,

grandson Justin Wood and great grandson Korbin Hansen.

She is survived by her five children Charlie (Cindy) Brown, Daria Wood, Michelle Jensen, Mike (Geralynn) Brown, and Chris (Bill) Johnson, three sisters, Dolly Tobin, Mary Lou (Jim) Crow, and Michelle (Phillip) Smith, one brother, David Studer, 11 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to St. Margaret’s Catholic School.

Services are under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.