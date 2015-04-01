(Riverton) – The Wind River Hotel and Casino Wellness Program is hosting a New Year’s Eve Sobriety Celebration December 31 from 4 until 8 p.m. at the 789 Smokeshop and Casino.

A release from the Wellness Program says the holidays are a time of togetherness, celebration and being grateful but can also bring stress which can be a trigger for those suffering from addiction.

Wellness Program manager Bill Sage says the event will feature games, food and door prizes giving people the option to bring in the New Year in a healthy way.

Last year’s event brought in over 50 participants.