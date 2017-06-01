Funeral services for lifelong Fremont County resident, Cameron Boyd C’Bearing, 42, will be held 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at St. Stephens Catholic Church. Interment will follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited 7:00 p.m., Monday, June 28th at Great Plains Hall with a wake to follow.

Mr. C’Bearing died on June 23, 2017 at St. Stephens, Wyoming.

He was born April 16, 1975 in Riverton, Wyoming, son of Linus C’Bearing and Shirley D. Buckman. He attended schools in St. Stephens. After he finished school, he worked as a cowboy at the Arapahoe Ranch and then went on the roughneck on the rigs before working for the Northern Arapaho Utilities Co.

Cameron enjoyed listening to Pow Wow music, Peyote music, Sundance songs and western music. He liked to play basketball, box and hang around his friends.

Survivors include his mother, Shirley Buckman; son, Bronco Lonebear; daughters, Tristan Yellowplume, Michaun Yellowplume, Hailee Little Coyote, Heaven McLeod and Evelyn McLeod; brothers, Jordan Riley, Craig C’Bearing, Pat Hubbard, Darrel Goodman, and Melvin Littleshield, Jr.; sisters, Margaret C’Bearing, Patricia C’Bearing, Stephaniy C’Bearing, Samantha Littleshield, Cynthia Littleshield, Brenda Goodman, Arlene Goodman, and Elizabeth Goodman; aunt, Frances Dewey; uncles, Melvin Littleshield, Sr. and John Bushyhead; good friend, James Eagle; extended families, Goodman, Littleshield, Buckman, Gambler, Gardner, Dewey, Bushyhead, Birdshead and Seminole.

He was preceded in death by his father, Linus C’Bearing; grandparents, William and Elizabeth C’Bearing, Patricia Washington; brothers, William C’Bearing, James Goodman, Patrick Stacey and Austin Goggles; sister, Michelle Littleshield; uncles and aunts, John and Donna Goodman, Margaret Littleshield, Teddy Washington, George Washington, Mona Washington and Betty Addison; nephews, Carlos Goodman, Eli C’Bearing, Darrell Hanway; niece Camille Goodman.

