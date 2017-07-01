Bruna Mary (Seghetti) Sherrow, 89, of Lander WY passed away on September 30, 2017 at her daughters home in Lander. A Visitation will begin at 5pm and a Rosary at 7pm on Wednesday, October 4th in the Chapel of Mount Hope in Hudson’s Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00am on Thursday, October 5th at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Lander, with burial to follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in Lander.

Bruna Mary Sherrow was born October 3, 1927 to Rafaello Seghetti and Eugenia (Guintoli) Seghetti in Worland, Wyoming

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; one granddaughter; four brothers; and 3 sisters; and both her parents.

Survivors include daughters, Claudette (Sollie) Cadman, Claudia (Sam) Woolett; seven grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial Contributions may be mailed directly to 630 Amoretti, Lander, WY 82520