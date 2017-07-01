Memorial service will be held at 10am Wednesday September 6, 2017 at Hudson’s Funeral Home, Lander WY with a reception to follow at his family home in Ethete. A Rosary service will be held 7pm Tuesday September 5, 2017 at Hudson’s Funeral Home, Lander WY. Cremation has already taken place on September 3rd, due to the nature of his injuries.

Brodie was born October 21, 1993 to William Schneider Jr. and Rebecca Thomas in Lander WY.

Personal Background: Lander Valley High School Graduate 2012; Wyoming State Wrestling Champion Heavyweight Division 2012; Ron Thon Memorial Wresting Champion Heavyweight Division 2012; Lander Valley High School Football for both offense and defense “#59″; Lander Valley High School Track; He started wrestling and football while attending Lander Valley Middle School; Wyoming Job Corp Graduate 2017 in Petroleum Engineering and Construction; Avid sportsman and hunter; Steer wrestler and wrangler; Known to all for his big heart, happy smile, easy going personality and charm; loved by all who knew him as a friend, son, uncle, brother, grandson, nephew and companion.

Preceded in Death: Grandfather Harold Ouray, Grandfather Pat Kniffin Sr., Grandfather Hubert Thomas, Grandfather Ben Snyder Sr., Grandmother Eva Kniffin, Grandmother Fern Schneider, and many loved ones who have gone before us.

Survivors Include: His children, Addie Corcoran of Coeur D’alene Idaho, and Payson Wedgewood of Hudson WY; his sister, Shelby Richardson, his brothers Beau and Dalton Schneider; brother in law Chance Richardson, and nephew Landen Richardson; His mother Missy Thomas-Large and his stepfather, Bert Large of Ethete; stepmother Chay Schneider of Lander; His grandmother Beverly Thomas of Ethete; His aunts, Wandrae Kniffin, Laurene Hines, and Leanne Schneider; His uncles, Ben Hines, Preston Smith; his sisters, Katie and Jenna Hines of Ft. Washakie; and many numerous relations on the Wind River Reservation, Wyoming, Arizona, and numerous coaches, mentors, friends, and companions.