(Casper) – A judge in Casper denied multiple requests for a preliminary injunction to halt federal rules regarding the venting and flaring of methane gas on public lands.

Opponents of the Bureau of Land Management’s new flaring rules, including the State of Wyoming, say they are an unlawful federal overreach and vow to continue fighting them in court.

Supporters, such as the Environmental Defense Fund, say the BLM rules will prevent the waste of valuable fuel while improving air quality.

All the argument may not be necessary as the flaring rule is one of the recent regulations congressional leaders have stated they intend to repeal.