Memorial services for Betty Josephine Schlager, 80, will be Saturday, July 1, 11 AM at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. She passed away June 22 at the Thermopolis Healthcare Center in Thermopolis where she had just moved from her residency at the Wyoming Pioneer Home.

Born January 9, 1937 in Scotts Bluff, Nebraska, she was one of 6 children of Henry and Pauline (Lehr) Schrader. Betty Jo attended school in Torrington and graduated from Natrona County High School. On July 30, 1954 she married Jerry W. Schlager in Casper. To this union was born five children.

While in Casper, she was active in 4-H, Red Hat Society and the Sage Glen Extension Club. The family moved to Thermopolis in 1984 where Betty was employed at Andreen’s Consignment, Four Winds, then Hazel ‘n Pearls. Active in the community she was a member of Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, working in Ye Olde Shoppe, the Red Hat Society, Tops, People for People, and delivering Meals on Wheels. She was a member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.

Her family recalls her as an excellent seamstress teaching them how to sew. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, crafts and baking. An avid gardener, she also grew beautiful flowers.

Those cherishing her memory include her husband, Jerry, of Thermopolis; sons, David (Carla) of Thermopolis, John (Shelly) of Worland and Paul (Tim Anderson) of Desert Hot Springs, CA; daughter, Vicki (Larry) Allen of Lysite and Laura (Tom) Wirthlin of Casper; brothers, Jack (Sally) Schrader of Torrington, Chuck Schrader and Walter (Connie) Schrader, both of Wheatland; ten grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Her parents, brother, Stanley and sister, Patti, preceded her in death.

Memorials may be given in Betty’s name to the Hospital Auxiliary, %813 Warren or the Holy Trinity Church, P.O.Box 950, Thermopolis, 82443.