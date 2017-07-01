Benita Felicia Iturrian Anglen (BJ) our vibrant and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, passed away with loving family members by her side on June 28, 2017 at the Help for Health Hospice in Riverton, Wyoming after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was born on May 26, 1940 in Riverton, Wyoming to Benito and Dorothy June Eley Iturrian.

She was raised on the Mitten Ranch herding sheep in the middle of the Red Desert. She graduated from Riverton High School. On May 27, 1960 she married Earl William Anglen, they later divorced. Benita was a “stay at home” mom as far as being a mom and farm/ranch wife, working as hard on the ranch as the men. She was the life of the party when it came to being the “parent” for 4-H kids and local teenagers. She loved horseback riding, draw/paint, the outdoors, fishing, arrowhead hunting and playing practical jokes. If Benita had a dollar, everyone around her had a dollar.

Benita is survived by her son Robert (Verlynn) Anglen of Fort Bridger, Wyoming; daughter Kim (Cory) Clemetson of Riverton, Wyoming; Brother Billy Ben (Rosanne) Iturrian of Colbert, GA/Riverton, WY; Sister Grace (Ed) Becker of Golden Valley, AZ; Grandchildren: Jessica(Garrett) Klein, Jacob Clemetson, Tess (Jonathon) Jones, Tyler Clemetson, Candace (Rich) DeBerardinis, Ashley Anglen, Wynston (Kim) Anglen, and Chelsea Anglen along with 4.5 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and younger brother Leon Iturrian.

In lieu of services, a family gathering will take place at the Mitten Ranch on July 15.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Morning Star Nursing Home and Help for Health Hospice for their kind and loving care and numerous visitors.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Help for Health, 1240 College View Drive, Riverton, WY 82501

Condolences may be shared with her family online at www.HudsonsFuneralHome.com