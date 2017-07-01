Becky Slack, 58, of Riverton died on Saturday, July 15, 2017, at her home in Riverton. A funeral service is scheduled at 11:00 am on Friday, July 21, 2017, at Davis Funeral Home. A viewing will be prior to the services from 10:00 am to 11:00 am.

Becky Sue Poste was born on November 24, 1958 in Phillip, SD to Magnus Donald and Candace Virginia (Hayes) Poste. When she was eleven the family moved to Casper, WY and she grew up there and attended Kelly Walsh High School.

She was baptized into the Catholic faith and was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Casper when she lived there and St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Riverton.

On August 12, 1977 she married Mark Slack in Casper, Wyoming. From this union three children were born, Ryan, Douglas, and Ashlee. They later divorced.

In 1990 she moved to Riverton and made it her permanent home. She had worked for Community Home Oxygen where she enjoyed working with her clients and making sure they had everything they needed. Most recently she was working at the Wind River Casino.

She was a member of the Riverton Elk’s Club.

She loved all animals especially her dogs, loved spending time with her family, cooking holiday dinners, and all of the outdoors, hunting, fishing, horses, boating, camping, and sitting by the campfire.

She is survived by her sons, Ryan Slack and Douglas Slack and his girfriend, Carley; daughter, Ashlee Smith and husband, Toby; grandchildren, Katelyn Slack, Kailee Lynch, Cole Withrow, and Alex Daniels; mother, Candace Poste; and brothers, Ross Poste and wife. Lisa, John Poste, and Weston Poste and wife, Shannon.

She was preceded in death by her father, Magnus Poste in 2008 and an infant brother, Douglas Poste in 1958.

Memorials may be made to Paws for Life in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.

Please join the family for a pot luck luncheon at the Riverton Elk’s Club after the service.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.

Services under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.