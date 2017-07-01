Bart Snyder, 56, of Riverton passed away at his home on Saturday, August 12, 2017. A Celebration of Life will be held at 6:00 pm on Friday, August 25, 2017, at the Riverton Elks Lodge.

Bart Coy Snyder was born on February 28, 1961 in Crescent City, Florida to Melvin Francis and Peggy Jo (Coy) Snyder. He lived in Florida until he was 17 and then the family moved to Wyoming where he made his forever home.

On October 2, 1982 he married Kimberly Trask in Pavillion, WY. Three children were born of this union, Jodi, Jason, and Lacie. They later divorced.

He worked as a heavy equipment operator most of his life.

He enjoyed riding motorcycles, especially his Harley Davidson. His family said he was a hard worker.

He is survived by his children, Jason Snyder and wife Yoland of Riverton, WY, Jodi Grant and husband, Justin, of Pavillion, WY, and Lacie Snyder of Riverton, WY; brothers Randy Snyder of Florida and Dale Snyder and wife, Melissa of Florida; sister, Teresa Smith and husband, Flag of Tennessee; and grandchildren, Brooklyn Snyder, Shane Snyder, Kamden Pingree, Aireonna Snyder, Jamie Snyder, Christopher Snyder, TaLisa Anne Apodaca, Lexi Snyder, Landen Brownlee, Bailey Grant, Blake Snyder, and Ayden Reynolds.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Peggy Snyder, and nephew, Kristopher Snyder.

