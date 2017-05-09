Barbara Hamilton, 70, of Mannford, OK passed away on Tuesday, August 29, 2017, of cardiac arrest while visiting her daughter at the Wyoming Life Resource Center in Lander. There will be no local services held.

Barbara Belle Nettles was born on May 30, 1947 in Salt Lake City, UT to Frank Wade and Blanche (Schell) Nettles. She grew up in Robertson, WY and graduated high school from Mountain View High School. She attended Western Community College in Rock Springs, WY studying Criminal Justice.

She was baptized into the Christian faith by Pastor Greg and was a member of Lake Church in Mannford, OK. She enjoyed going to church and participating in everything.

She married Kenneth Hugh Hamilton on May 26, 1984 in Langley, OK. Together they drove long haul truck for fourteen years. They covered all the lower 48 states and into Canada. She had also driven for Cimarron Transportation.

She enjoyed reading, crafts, collecting almost anything, and writing. She wanted to be a writer.

She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Kenneth Hamilton; daughters, Panda Bourelle and husband, Brian of Bishop, CA, Dotti Noorda and companion, Myron Pilant of Evanston, WY, Emily Tippie of Centerville, OH and Trista Duran of Lander, WY; son, Troy Hamilton of Coweta, OK; brother, Lyle Nettles and wife, Roxanne of Urie, WY; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Blanche Nettles; sons, James Duran and Scott Hamilton; and grandson, Jacob Noorda.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.

Arrangements under the direction of Davis Funeral Home