Avis J. Richardson, 80, of Riverton died Sunday, June 18, 2017 at the Wind River Health Care of Riverton. A memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 23, 2017 at the Davis Funeral Home. A reception will follow the service at The Main Manhattan Restaurant, 1409 W. Main Street, Riverton, WY.

Avis Jean was born March 8, 1937 to William H. and Della Mae (Waisner) Roe in Lander, Wyoming. Avis’ father was a sheep herder and ranch foreman. She spent many summers on the mountain with her father tending to their sheep on the Sweetwater. She attended the Campion Academy Seventh-day Adventist Christian boarding high school in Loveland, Colorado returning to Lander graduating Lander Valley Vocational High School.

On October 14, 1955 she married Cecil Francis Richardson in Lander. The couple were married for 61 years. They lived in Pavillion, Wyoming for 59 years.

Avis worked at the Basketeria in Pavillion, the Wyoming State Training School, Pamida, Gibson’s Grocery Store and Safeway in Riverton as a Clerk retiring in 1997.

Her family said she enjoyed knitting, crocheting, spinning wool, raising sheep and goats and participating in the fair. Her children said she helped raise many extra children who called her mom. They said she also loved her dog, Mitzy.

She was a member of the Wool Guild and was a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Avis is survived by her husband Cecil of Riverton; three sons, Roger Richardson and wife Josi of Pavillion, C. Warren Richardson of Riverton, Joseph Richardson and wife Cindy of Riverton; two daughters, Rebecca Crowley and husband Dennis of Riverton, and Elaine Wiltsey and husband Rob of Midland, Texas; 17 grandchildren; 36 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild; brother, Robert “Bob” Roe and wife Edith of Lander; sisters, Tanya Schneider and husband Phil of Bozeman, Montana; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Loghrey of Cheyenne, and LaVaughn Richardson of Pavillion; brother-in-law, Allen Richardson of Riverton.

She was preceded in death by her Parents, William and Della Roe; two brothers, Kerry and Duane Roe.

