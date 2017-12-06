A Traditional Native Graveside service for infant twins, Amorette Amara Bell and Darrell Jacy Bell will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 9, 2017 at Oldman Cemetery. A Wake was held 7:00 p.m., Thursday, June 8th.

Amorette and Darrell came to us and left us on June 5, 2017 at the Sagewest Hospital in Riverton, Wyoming.

Survivors include their parents, Augustine and Randi Jo Bell; grandparents, Vernon and Lucy Harris and Larry and Tina Makeshine; brother, Jordan Bell and sister, Leighanna Bell.

They were preceded in death by their great grandparents, Joseph and Myrtle Oldman and Vincent and Ethel Bell; sister, Janey Angel Red Wing.

On-line condolences for the family may be made at theDavisFuneralHome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Funeral Home.