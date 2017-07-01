Albert LeRoy “Al” Solomon, 88, passed away Sunday, August 06, 2017 at his home in Thermopolis surrounded by his loving family.

Born March 27, 1929 in Lead, South Dakota, he was the son of LeRoy and Louise (Hammer) Solomon. Following high school he joined the US Air Force in 1951 serving 20 years. Throughout his military career he served in many foreign countries. Following his discharge in 1972 he became a New York Life insurance agent. He then was employed by REDA Oil field as a machinest. For several years he worked for Courtesy Auto.

He married Carolyn L. Powell April 16, 1964 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. This union united two families.

Always active, he was a member of the Assembly of God, Thermopolis Kiwanis Club, NRA, VFW, Thermopolis Gun Club and served as a rodeo committee chairman. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, shooting, reloading bullets, fly tying wood working and family gatherings.

Al was instrumental in the building of the Assembly of God Church and the Living Waters Church.

Loved ones remaining include his wife of 53 years, Carolyn; children, Kenneth (Barbara) of Huron, SD, Laura Braun, Casper, Tina (Richard) Fauble, Quincy FL, Jaque Graves, Leesburg, FL; sisters, Virginia Varns, IL and Betty Varns, CO; fourteen grandchildren and twenty four great- grandchildren. Al was preceded in death by his parents; infant sisters, Margaret and Evelyn Solomon and daughter, Patricia Pindell Tong.

A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, August 10, 10:30 AM at the Living Waters Church in Thermopolis. Inurnment will be in South Dakota at a later date.

Memorials may be sent to Carolyn Solomon, 128 Chevy Chase, Thermopolis, 82443.