(Cheyenne) – A new revenue report presented to the Wyoming Legislature Monday morning shows the state has 900-thousand dollars more than was anticipated due to increases in natural gas and coal prices and production.

That’s a drop in the bucket compared to the 156 million dollar budget shortfall the Legislature is attempting to rectify.

The report also predicts a modest reduction in sales tax revenues of 8.1 million dollars due to reductions in the state’s population and spending by the people who are still here.

The Legislative Service Office is optimistic there will be modest increases in production and prices for energy in the coming year.